The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - January 2018

Only funds with yield over 7.5%, coverage higher than 90% and trading at a discount are considered!

For the The "High-High-Low" report screens for the following 3 attributes that we would like to screen for:

High distributions (>7.5%) (i.e., 7.5% or higher yields) High coverage (>90%) (i.e., 90% or better coverage) Low premium/discount value (<0%) (i.e., trading at a discount)

Note that the above thresholds are subject to change, based on the number of eligible CEFs there are that satisfy all three of the criteria. I try to aim for a minimum of at least 20 eligible funds so that the "top 10" list actually means something (top 50% of the screen).

As for the Quality CEF report, I should mention some caveats about using coverage as a screen. Firstly, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >90% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 90% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 89.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 90.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I should also note that having both high yields and less than 100% coverage (though greater than 90%) makes this a more aggressive screen compared to the Quality report (which only selects for >100% coverage). Furthermore, note that because the universe of eligible funds is pretty small, some of the CEFs will appear in multiple top lists, just in a different order...

I hope that these rankings of "high-high-low" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration. Data were taken from CEFConnect on the close of January 24.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts, yield >7.5% and coverage >90%. z-scores, leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.7% 7.64% -2.0 30% 0.9% 102% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -10.4% 7.62% 1.9 22% 1.2% 103% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.3% 7.63% -1.7 35% 2.4% 107% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.2% 8.20% -2.3 31% 1.6% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.1% 7.98% -2.1 29% 1.0% 108% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -9.9% 7.51% 0.0 25% 1.3% 103% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.9% 7.94% -1.7 26% 1.2% 107% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -9.6% 7.88% -0.2 29% 2.0% 105% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.4% 8.03% -1.4 26% 0.9% 91% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -8.4% 8.40% 0.1 29% 1.3% 102%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest "high-high-low" z-scores

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores, yield >8%, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. Leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (JPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds -3.3 -5.6% 7.6% 33% 1.3% 97% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -2.4 -4.6% 7.7% 30% 1.3% 102% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.3 -10.2% 8.2% 31% 1.6% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.1 -10.1% 8.0% 29% 1.0% 108% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.0 -10.7% 7.6% 30% 0.9% 102% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.9 -6.6% 7.8% 34% 1.2% 106% (HPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.8 -2.3% 8.1% 34% 1.3% 94% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.7 -10.3% 7.6% 35% 2.4% 107% (JSD) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -1.7 -5.4% 7.6% 38% 1.5% 99% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.7 -9.9% 7.9% 26% 1.2% 107%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" yields

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest yields, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. z-scores, leverage, and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.0% -6.7% 0.0 30% 2.2% 103% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.3% -7.6% -0.5 25% 2.0% 102% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.3% -8.0% -1.2 26% 1.5% 112% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.8% -5.4% -0.6 29% 2.4% 98% (DHF) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.4% -5.9% -1.5 31% 1.3% 98% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.4% -8.4% 0.1 29% 1.3% 102% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.2% -10.2% -2.3 31% 1.6% 129% (HPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 8.1% -2.3% -1.8 34% 1.3% 94% (HPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds 8.0% -3.7% -1.6 33% 1.2% 96% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.0% -9.4% -1.4 26% 0.9% 91%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.2% 8.2% -2.3 -0.84 31% 1.6% 129% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.7% 7.6% -2.0 -0.82 30% 0.9% 102% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.1% 8.0% -2.1 -0.81 29% 1.0% 108% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -10.4% 7.6% 1.9 -0.79 22% 1.2% 103% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.3% 7.6% -1.7 -0.79 35% 2.4% 107% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.9% 7.9% -1.7 -0.78 26% 1.2% 107% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.4% 8.0% -1.4 -0.76 26% 0.9% 91% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -9.6% 7.9% -0.2 -0.75 29% 2.0% 105% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -9.9% 7.5% 0.0 -0.74 25% 1.3% 103% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield -8.0% 9.3% -1.2 -0.74 26% 1.5% 112%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield, discount and z-score



This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.2% 8.2% -2.3 1.93 31% 1.6% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.1% 8.0% -2.1 1.70 29% 1.0% 108% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.7% 7.6% -2.0 1.64 30% 0.9% 102% (JPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds -5.6% 7.6% -3.3 1.41 33% 1.3% 97% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.3% 7.6% -1.7 1.34 35% 2.4% 107% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.9% 7.9% -1.7 1.33 26% 1.2% 107% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.4% 8.0% -1.4 1.06 26% 0.9% 91% (JPC) Taxable Income-Preferreds -6.6% 7.8% -1.9 0.98 34% 1.2% 106% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield -8.0% 9.3% -1.2 0.89 26% 1.5% 112% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -4.6% 7.7% -2.4 0.85 30% 1.3% 102%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Quick commentary

This month, there were 25 candidates that satisfied "high-high-low" criteria of yield over 7.5%, coverage higher than 90% and trading at a discount. Senior loan CEFs have made somewhat of a recovery in the last month (compared to other CEF sectors), and the D x Y x Z list this month contains mostly high-yield funds (7 out of 10 funds) and preferred funds (3 out of 10).



The top 3 funds in the D x Y x Z list all look pretty attractive as buy candidates.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH): 8.2% yield, -10.2% discount, 2.3 z-score, 31% leverage, 1.6% baseline expense, 129% coverage



(IVH): 8.2% yield, -10.2% discount, 2.3 z-score, 31% leverage, 1.6% baseline expense, 129% coverage Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT): 8.0% yield, -10.1% discount, -2.1 z-score, 29% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense, 108% coverage

(PHT): 8.0% yield, -10.1% discount, -2.1 z-score, 29% leverage, 1.0% baseline expense, 108% coverage BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT): 7.6% yield, -10.7% discount, -2.0 z-score, 30% leverage, 0.9% baseline expense, 108% coverage

For long-term holds, I'd favor PHT and HYT for their lower expense ratios and the fact that they come from larger fund shops.

This article was originally published to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.