Whipsaw day with the sharp move down at the close making market direction unclear (42%: 49% advances: declines). In the near-term, neutral outlook.

GW Pharma’s (NASDAQ:GWPH) cannabinoid drug GWP42006 (cannabidivarin, CBDV) failed to meet the endpoints in a phase 2a study in refractory focal seizures which has been a tough neurological indication to treat (another phase 2 trial of Zynerba’s topical synthetic cannabinoid gel also failed last year). While the reduction in the seizures frequency from the baseline was not so bad (40%) in the drug arm, which is higher than what Briviact showed in phase 3 (30% reduction) and still managed to get approved with a peak sales estimate of > $500 million. The response for GWP42006 is also higher than that shown by Vimpat in phase 3 (35-37% seizure frequency reduction) which is also approved. The seizure reduction efficacy also appears strong compared to that shown by Epideliox in Dravet’s syndrome.

Placebo effect in GW Pharma’s study was definitely higher (40%) than that shown in some recent focal seizures studies (17% to 20%) and this was also attributed to by the management as the cause of the trial’s failure. While placebo effects with cannabis are not uncommon, GW Pharma’s key compound Epideliox did show significant seizure reduction in Dravet’s syndrome, though the seizure type in DS may be focal as well as myoclonic.

GW Pharma’s management will continue to dig deeper and provide more insights on why the failed study showed higher than expected placebo effect. Hopefully, the potential of a new and more effective drug in this difficult to treat patient population is not dead, as well as GW Pharma’s shot at a lucrative market which could exceed peak $1 billion sales (estimate for Vimpat).

Though both are considered antiepileptic, considering the efficacy shown in childhood refractory seizure syndromes, another option for the management is to attempt developing Epideliox (cannabinoid, CBD) in refractory focal seizures. Epideliox has a different structure than CBDV (which has a propyl chain). We would watch for further developments.

(CBDV structure)

Disclosure: This article represents our own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.