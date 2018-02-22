Rite Aid: Better To Stay Away

In these circumstances, if the company beats all odds and survives the onslaught, it will only be good enough to qualify as an acquisition target down the line.

Introduction

Rite Aid Corp (RAD) has a quarter-on-quarter decline in sales revenues resulting in net losses for the company in the short run. Rapid consolidation of existing competitors and the impending arrival of possible new entrants have led to a loss of bargaining power on the pricing of its products. Pressure on the reimbursement, possible delisting by the health plans and increased expenses on account of remodeling strengthen this stand further. Therefore, the short-term outlook for RAD is bearish. However, the long-term outlook seems neutral. Neutral outlook in the long-term is due to the strategic initiatives taken by the company to provide a superior customer experience through loyalty plans and wellness remodeling of its stores. Given the strong competitive landscape, the long-term outlook would only be neutral.

Life after a delayed partial sell-off

Rite Aid Corp recently concluded its 1932 stores and 3-distribution centres sale to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) for a consideration of approximately $4.3 billion. This move would strengthen its ability to pay off a large part of its over $7 billion long-term debt. Which means, it will save over $200 million in yearly interest payments. While this seems to have offered it the much-needed temporary relief, it has also put it in a peculiar situation. The drama that unfolded between FTC and WBA over anti-trust issues not only prevented a full-fledged merger but has also created reluctance among any potential future suitors for the remaining stores of the company.

A lot would depend on how things pan out for the company in the future. Its sales are likely to show an uptick due to the demand by the 10000 new daily additions of baby-boomers who would need healthcare in the future. However, the reimbursement pressure along with reduced prescription drug sales combined with remodeling expenses of their stores would offset gains from increase in the sale of the high margin generic drugs. The other good news for RAD is the average store sales of the remaining stores are higher than the stores it has sold to WBA. However, a pared-down version of the company has also reduced the number of possible suitors.

The competitive landscape

Competitive pressures from peers in the drug chain business like CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), etc. would be high as Rite Aid Corp’s pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) Envision Rx that it acquired in 2015 is dwindling in size and will be no match to its competitors like CVS. CVS has a much bigger coverage and a wider geographical footprint, which is its competitive advantage over Rite Aid Corp. This disadvantage against CVS could lead to Rite Aid Corp. being delisted by health plans that may choose bigger networks like CVS Health Corp. Thus, putting RAD at a further competitive disadvantage. Further, Rite Aid Corp. might not be able to reinvest the recent windfall into any future growth of the company rendering staging a serious turnaround almost impossible. This reality leaves the company in a situation where it could be a likely acquisition target for a major health insurer.

The tricky part for RAD, is that before even being considered as an acquisition target by any major player, it would need to show consistent profitability in the interim period, which is a challenge in itself. The third quarter results of the company show a 3% decrease in Retail Pharmacy segment sales compared to the same period in the previous year. Similarly, its Pharmacy Services segment showed a 12.2% decline in revenue compared to the previous year.

Strategic initiatives

The company has, however, put a lot of strategies in place to drive revenue growth. It has already remodeled 15% of its over 2400 stores as Wellness stores with 8% of stores going for remodeling in the current year. It has loyalty programs that offer discounts, increased staff for better customer service and enhanced clinical health services, pharmacy services and wellness offerings to increase customer retention. It will also be eligible for purchase of generic drugs from WBA affiliate giving a substantial reduction in costs. All these factors combine to make it look like an attractive value investment proposition. However, the emerging competitive scenario would make the future extremely tough for the company.

Survival of the fittest

The WBA deal itself reveals that the industry is in the process of a major consolidation, which could make life difficult for smaller sized players like Rite Aid Corp. however competitive they might appear in the short run. Further, impending entry of Amazon would only make matters worse for those with less financial strength. A brilliant proof of the disadvantage of a poor scale or size is the fact that Wal-Mart’s entry in the generics market already adversely impacted Rite Aid Corp’s generic market prospects. Rite Aid Corp’s lack of massive scale would render it with less bargaining power when compared to its gigantic competitors. This lack of scale would make Rite Aid Corp. uncompetitive against its peers putting pressure on it to reduce costs to have a sustained revenue growth. In these circumstances, if the company beats all odds and survives the onslaught, it will only be good enough to qualify as an acquisition target down the line. However, the odds hardly seem to favor the company.

Update (2/23/2017) after the recent merger announcement

The recent merger of Rite Aid and Albertsons would create a differentiated leader in the Food, health and wellness industry with a combined revenue of $83 billion plus synergies of over $3.6 billion. EBITDA margin is expected to rise and be at 4.5% and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at $3.4 billion plus synergies of $3.7 billion. The merged entity's best in class brand portfolio along with a national vertically integrated network will drive penetration to provide customers what they want and when they want it, deepening relationships with the most valuable customers. Leveraging Envision Rx across the broader geography and stronger pharmacy network would drive exceptional customer traffic and growth. Albertson's proven expertise in integration would lead to cost synergies of $375 million EBITDA contribution.

Execution of the above strategies combined with the achievement of a targeted leverage ratio of less than 2.75 in next 36 months would lead the company into robust growth for the future. The outlook after this merger is highly positive.

