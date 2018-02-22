Whirlpool: Average Company Trading At Attractive Valuations
About: Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)
by: Joseph Harry
Summary
Whirlpool's figures and ratios are skewed on most financial sites due to a one-time charge related to tax reform.
It appears to be an average business trading at below-average valuations.
This assumes we don't count ongoing restructuring and other costs, however.
Whirlpool (WHR) is the globe's leading major manufacturer of appliances, and also owns what is arguably the strongest brand portfolio in its industry.
Source: WHR 2017 10-K
Numbers related to Whirlpool as advertised