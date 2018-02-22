Summary

For the past two years, I have specialized in researching cyclical stocks.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many cyclical stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downcycle.

Investors may be tempted to buy after the recent dip in the market, but I would be more patient.

In addition to analyzing the stock, I also offer some alternative investment ideas as a way to eventually buy more Rockwell Automation stock at a lower price.