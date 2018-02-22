Steeling For A Market Snapback

Originally published February 12, 2018

With unexpected momentum from U.S. tax reform and potential volatility spikes from central banks globally, it's precisely in these times when investors need to be prepared for potential snapbacks. Jeff Rosenberg speaks about the risks we foresee in the year ahead and the role of fixed income in a market environment that's heating up.

Transcript

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: In a market where equities dominate headlines, fixed income has stayed relatively out of the spotlight. 2017 was an incredible year for stocks, and while expectations are tempered for 2018, it seems this bull will keep on running. But it’s precisely in these times where fixed income plays an important role in portfolios, and needs its time in the sun.

On this episode of The Bid, we’ll talk to Chief Fixed Income Strategist Jeff Rosenberg about why fixed income is still important to portfolios today, perhaps more than ever, and what investors can expect in the year ahead. I’m your host, Liz Koehler. We hope you enjoy.

Jeff, thank you so much for joining us today.

JEFF ROSENBERG: Thanks Liz, great to be here.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: So we have a small challenge on today’s podcast. As of this recording, the Dow is over 25,000, even Bitcoin is worth almost 15,000; but we’re here to tell a compelling story about fixed income. So before we dive into the drama of tightening credit spreads or the potential rise of inflation, I just want to ask you: What gets you out of bed in the morning? What do you love most about being a student of fixed income?

JEFF ROSENBERG: Well, I hope our listeners will find fixed income dramatic, rising inflation and tightening credit spreads. It's not quite the sexy story that Dow 25,000 or Bitcoin is, but I’d answer the question first by saying, I’m not a student of fixed income; you have to be a student of the markets. Larry says that a lot, it’s a big theme here at BlackRock. You can’t understand what is going on in interest rates without understanding what is driving the Dow to 25,000, what is going on with Bitcoin.

What gets me out of bed in the morning? I’ve always been interested in this job because I’ve been very interested in financial markets, the idea of a place and a measurement, the price of the amalgamation of all of these individual actors coming together. And you can see in the summary measure, the price and its movements, all of this incredible complexity and diversity.

My entry into the field was the quantitative aspects, the incredible application of hard science to finance. But what we found, particularly through the Financial Crisis, is that you can’t only view it from this perspective of hard science. It’s ultimately the actions of human beings – it is a social science, not a hard science – when we’re talking about financial markets. I spent a lot of my academic and practitional career applying hard science techniques. It’s this intersection between people, the arts and science together. That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning, and what got me out of bed this morning was my 10-year-old with a 102 degree fever. So he’s staying home today.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: I’m sorry to hear that.

JEFF ROSENBERG: Yes.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: But I really like that blend of art and science. Getting back to your point about complexity, sorting through the complexity, what do you think were some of the most important headlines of 2017?

JEFF ROSENBERG: There were so many. There were obviously the obvious ones, the politics, the election. The ones that I think a lot of U.S. investors maybe forgot about is how important the French elections were, and that was a huge surprise and a big change for currencies, for market performance.

Our European colleagues are much more centered on that; U.S. sometimes can get a little centered on the Republicans and the tax bill, and obviously the administration and Trump. But that was a really big deal: We went into 2017 with a lot of fears over European disintegration, we were going back to that. Macron really changed that narrative quite dramatically and had some significant investment implications.

The other big significant headline is the one that we just absorbed. If you asked most people expectations on fundamental tax reform, it wasn’t supposed to happen in 2017. That was not where the center of the market distribution was, and it really kicks us into the 2018 outlook as a critical theme. But that was a surprise that it happened as quickly as it did.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: Great. So you mentioned the 2018 outlook, and in that outlook, you’ve written that we believe inflation is poised to make a comeback. What does that tell us about the economy and what do you feel that means for investors?

JEFF ROSENBERG: So I guess to understand the theme “inflation comeback” is to answer another of the previous questions, the significant headlines, and even the significant surprises of 2017 was that in the U.S., inflation disappointed. And we came into 2017 off of 2016 with inflation on the rebound and a lot of expectations in 2017 that that would continue, and it didn’t. It turned the opposite direction. And so “inflation comeback” for 2018 is about that experience in 2017 really being a temporary one-off, technically driven with wireless services, being really temporary.

But there is another part of the narrative that is still evolving relative to when we published “inflation comeback,” which was really prior to that other major significant headline in 2017, which I just mentioned, which was the tax bill. And the tax bill is creating some additional momentum to the outlook in 2018 that is not really fully factored into markets, into expectations for growth and inflation. And on top of that is the spending part of fiscal policy.

So when you put tax reform together with spending initiatives, and all these initiatives are uncertain and they’re in front of us in terms of the headlines, you are talking about the potential for a major uptick in fiscal policy’s contribution to growth. And I think it’s one of the core issues for our 2018 outlook, is just how much of a lift do you get and at what inflationary consequence, how quickly in terms of realized inflation. More importantly, because I think it will happen sooner, is how quickly does it affect inflation expectations?

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: Jeff, we’ve seen little volatility coming out of the last few rate hikes and we’ve projected the Fed is poised for three rate hikes this year, possibly a fourth. Are markets pricing this in, and what should investors be watching?

JEFF ROSENBERG: The question is very U.S.-focused, and here I would say we expect the least contribution to volatility from the Fed relative to what we might see from, say, the ECB and the BOJ. When it comes to what is priced into the markets, about two and a half hikes are priced in. It’s moving during this time period that we’re recording this quite aggressively, so I’ll put it that way. And so you still have a market that is underpricing relative to three, and certainly underpricing relative to the possibility of four.

There are a lot of good reasons for why that is the case. You’ve had a persistent disappointment with regard to the pace of Fed hikes. 2017 was the first year that the Fed delivered on its projections for three hikes. And that was kind of surprising. 2018 is shaping up much to be the same with the upside potential.

My earlier comments around growth and the contribution from fiscal policy might push us even beyond that. But the Fed has been very clear to be the most transparent and gradual and to put itself on autopilot. Where we have real potential for volatility in global rates markets, and even if you’re not invested in global rates markets and it’s just a U.S. fixed income portfolio, the impact back on U.S. rates is from those other central banks, the ECB outlook and the BOJ outlook.

We saw a little bit of this volatility in terms of some of the changes to the sizes of the BOJ, a lot of anticipation as to what the BOJ is going to do with regards to its program on yield curve control, and a lot of anticipation as to what the next evolution of the ECB will be. And this will start to happen around June or July. In September, the ECB is going to have to clarify what they do next with their balance sheet, and there, there is a lot more uncertainty because there’s not been as much forward guidance for the 2018 outlook relative to what the Fed has done.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: That’s great. Well, just like there’s been no lack of headlines in 2017, it sounds like there is a lot to watch heading into the new year, too. Jeff, when we look at BlackRock’s own 2018 investment outlook recommending taking risks in equities over credit, and that credit spreads themselves are tightening, how should investors think about investing in fixed income?

JEFF ROSENBERG: So just to elaborate a bit about the context, because the premise to the question is about contextualizing fixed income relative to overall portfolio allocation. So the broad BlackRock Investment Institute outlook for 2018 is, to summarize it very simply, a supportive growth environment, inflation comeback, reduced return expectations relative to risks, relative to 2017 where everything went right.

But still a pro-risk portfolio stance where for most of the regions of the world, we have overweight recommendations to equities. And so the tightening in spreads at this level, given what has occurred over the last couple years, leaves less room for tightening going forward. And in fixed income, that lack of tightening means most of the return potential from credit exposures comes from income. And if you have an incomecentric portfolio, that’s a very good place to be. We think it’ll still continue to be that way in 2018, and a benign environment for defaults and default risk given the backdrop of economic growth.

But if you have a portfolio that already has a tremendous amount of equity exposure, then what should we be doing in fixed income? We should be focusing on fixed income for its diversification properties, that’s ballast, that’s higher credit quality, it’s more liquidity, it’s less fearful of duration in that kind of environment because duration is a friend. Now we expect interest rates to rise, so there is a cost to this diversification, there’s a cost to the ballast.

So some of the strategies we want to employ within fixed income are, “how we can minimize those costs of rising interest rates while maintaining some of that core role of fixed income?” And those solutions are pivoting toward more floating rate exposure, having some of that floating rate exposure in higher quality floating rate exposure.

Traditional floating rate is bank loan kind of exposures. Those are very high income but higher credit risk, more economically sensitive instruments. If we’re looking at the higher income areas of the market like high yield, we might pivot more of that toward bank loans, take out some of that interest rate risk.

And looking at TIPS as a substitute for ballast in my fixed income portfolio because they’re going to have a little bit better performance outcome in an environment of rising rates, because of where they’re pricing inflation we think is underpriced relative to where we see some inflation expectations.

In a world where if everything goes well, you’re not going to need the diversification and interest rates are rising, but you have the diversification in case everybody’s forecasts, including our own, prove to be wrong and in which case fixed income is going to be important.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: I think fixed income is very exciting, and what you’re telling us is that the role of fixed income really matters, so it’s critical for clients to understand what they want their fixed income to do in their portfolio and to invest accordingly.

One last closing question that we get from some of our clients, which is around book preferences. So you’ve recently authored the annual blog post by BII, outlining our strategists’ book recommendations for the holiday season. On our last episode, Richard Turnill mentioned he was looking forward to picking up The Secret Scripture by Sebastien Barry. Which book are you looking forward to reading this winter?

JEFF ROSENBERG: I did author that post and my recommendation—I’ve already read it—so my recommendation was to reread it, and it was in reference to the Bitcoin enthusiasm, and it’s Charles Kindleberger’s classic Manias, Panics, and Crashes. And so that should give you a hint as to where I stand on Bitcoin. And I think we’ve seen some of that already. And so that was a good read.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER: Wonderful. Well Jeff, thank you so much for sharing your insights with us today. I’m sure we’ll continue to circle back with you and the rest of the BlackRock Investment Institute as the year unfolds. Thanks for your time.

JEFF ROSENBERG: Thank you.

