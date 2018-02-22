Consumers love a good deal, but bargain hunting is more than a fad. According to Rick Rieder, it's reshaping the economic landscape in a big way. We explore how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its peers are eating inflation and what this means for bond investors.

Transcript

DAVID BRODNICK: So my wireless mouse is out of batteries and I need a single AAA battery, which is a pain because you can’t buy a single AAA battery. So I’m at a Midtown Manhattan pharmacy, looking at batteries, and it looks like for 16 batteries it’s 20 bucks, so a $1.25 a battery, but there is no way I need 16 batteries. Let’s go look somewhere else. Okay.

On Amazon (AMZN), AAA batteries, Amazon Basics. This is 20 batteries for 24 cents a battery. 16,000 reviews, 4.5 stars. I have no choice. I’m going to buy these. So this isn’t just a battery thing; we actually looked at the data, and prices for books, and consumer electronics, apparel and accessories, they’ve actually been falling for years, and these are the sectors of the economy that have seen the biggest uptick in terms of online consumption.

We know all Americans like cheap things. But according to Rick Rieder, our Global Chief Investment Officer for fixed income, this sort of bargain shopping is fundamentally reshaping the economic landscape. I’m your host David Brodnick, we hope you enjoy.

Rick, thank you so much for joining us in the studio today. So let’s get right to it. Set the stage for us. Inflation rates globally are incredibly depressed across the developed market world, can you just give context around how low and how sustained this period of low inflation is looking?

RICK RIEDER: So I think there are a couple of things to factor in. First of all, the economy can grow without as much inflation globally as it has before. It’s one thing when people talk about inflation, and historically, people thought inflation, my god, if it’s not staying at the level at a two percent or so level, that there’s no growth and there is no inflationary expectations, no investment. It’s not what is happening today.

We’re going through a cost revolution of epic proportion. I think it’s the greatest cost revolution we’ve ever had. Inflation is not happening while growth is extremely strong. In fact, when you look at the quantity of goods, quantity of services that are taking place through the system globally—you see this in global trade, you see this in exports, you see it literally in things like apparel, why is the quantity going up? It’s going up dramatically. People are consuming more apparel, they’re consuming more goods, just at a lower cost. It’s because technology is changing the distribution mechanism, changing commerce today and this concept.

And you’re now seeing central banks that are saying, okay, we can actually move rates moderately higher, even though we’re not hitting this two percent target. It’s because we’re never going to hit the two percent target in this type of framework. I should say that we are starting to see inflation trend higher. You’re seeing it in places because you’re seeing wages now moving higher. When you measure wages right, you’re seeing a dynamic.

We showed this in our last monthly that the median wage as opposed to the mix shift, because you’ve hired so many lower income jobs, that have depressed the hourly average earnings. The median wage is up somewhere between 3.5 and 4.2 percent. That is strong. So you’ve hired a tremendous amount of people, by the way, not just in the US. You’re seeing this in Europe and other parts of the world. Now you’re getting some wage acceleration. We do think you’re getting inflation that is trending higher, and we will approach that two percent number, but boy, the headwinds to get there are difficult.

DAVID BRODNICK: So the demographics and wage growth, we’re seeing that starting to flow through into the inflation rates. But the countervailing force in your opinion is obviously technology: how is technology, for lack of a better term, eating inflation, and how is that suppressing inflation rates so dramatically?

RICK RIEDER: So it is incredible, and people talk more and more about the Amazon effect, which is clear in terms of what to do, and you see that in the prices of goods. And I think it took people a long time to figure out that gosh, we see it in things we consume and it’s cheaper, it’s easier to get them; logistically, you’re taking out the middle man in a lot of these places. But now it’s been flowing through the inflation data. So obviously you have that.

What people don’t focus on is the second and third order effects that are so profound. For example, in New York City, you can use one of the car services to get around, and I think it’s $5 dollars to get from one point in the city to the next. What does that do? The other services all of a sudden now have to lower their prices. By the way, then the rental car companies have to lower their prices, and then all of a sudden, now they’ve got to reduce the size of their fleet. So what happens? Used car prices come down. Then what happens to new car prices? They start to come down. It’s the second and third order effects that are so powerful in terms of what is creating this pressing down of inflation.

DAVID BRODNICK: So presumably you can’t squeeze your supply chain to a zero cost basis.

RICK RIEDER: Right.

DAVID BRODNICK: Is there a peak point of disinflation that we’re going to see? Is this compression going to occur over five, ten years?

RICK RIEDER: Yeah. I think that’s a fair point, you’ve hit this Moore’s Law curve that’s really been accelerating. I think we’ve got probably another year or two where costs continue to come down, and you shift cash flow in the world to different places. And by the way, you create pricing power in some areas, such as the big introduction of the Apple (AAPL) iPhone.

Boy, people are impressed with how high that price is. You’re shifting cash flow around and you’re shifting pricing power around in the world. If you can’t lower the cost anymore, then I think investment starts to get cut off. And I don’t think we’re there yet, but I would argue in some places, transportation services, it seems pretty low right now. And I think you’ll probably see it start to level off and then start to improve again. But I think we’ve got a period of time before it takes place. But I don’t think it’s a five to ten year range; I think most of this will play through in the next year or so.

DAVID BRODNICK: So this is a bit of a provocative question here, but I just remember a couple weeks back, post the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods, everybody was talking about a 15 percent reduction of price of avocados and bananas. It seemed that embedded in this conversation was this feeling that maybe price reduction, this deflationary pressure, has costs.

Do you think in aggregate, this reduced ability for corporations to generate cash flows is ultimately going to have a negative cost in terms of unemployment rates or compensation for individuals, or is the deflationary benefit outweighing the inability to drive wage growth or the possible layoffs that might accompany this kind of pressure?

RICK RIEDER: So, that is a really hard question because you can go a bunch of different ways on that. I do think automation robotics will continue and there will be a cost in terms of jobs; part of why I’m such a devout believer in education is as you move to a more service economy, as you move towards this automated economy, you have to make sure people are educated. And I think you’re going to see that shift.

So yes, I think there is a cost there. I do think there is a cost of investment dollars where they go. You’re seeing it with companies today, what are they doing, their cap-ex expenditure is not that high, the heavy infrastructure plan to build, do I need another building? What are they spending on? Research and development, software, make my business more efficient.

That has costs as well that we’ve seen play out. When you don’t build those plants or you don’t build out infrastructure, it certainly creates a dynamic where those businesses don’t grow, which we’re seeing in some of the retailers. There is a lot of real estate that is available as a result of this.

So absolutely there are costs as the system shifts. I’ve seen quotes that I believe in that ultimately I think people are going to work fewer hours and I think it’s going to be more about experiences, and automation and people working fewer hours. How we get from here to there is tricky.

DAVID BRODNICK: Maybe the Tim Ferriss or Maynard Keynes four hour work week. I wouldn’t object to that.

RICK RIEDER: No, I’m looking forward to that. What was it, if you go back 100 years, the average work week in the agricultural period was about 100 hours on average, now we’re down to about 35, and the view is, by 2050, we’re probably down to 15. I’m still at 100, so I don’t know, hoping to get it down sooner.

DAVID BRODNICK: So a last question here, just to render this investible, you alluded to the fact that this disruption is not happening—it’s not equally unfolding across different sectors. For bond investors, what are the implications of this? Obviously retail being more exposed to the risks than say, a technology firm. How do you think about that when constructing bond portfolios?

RICK RIEDER: So a bunch of different ways. First thing you think about is interest rates are probably going to stay lower for a long period of time. What drove volatility in the system certainly in the last decade—if you go back 20, 30 years, it was housing prices that during the baby boom created this tremendous volatility of inflation, but then energy, in the last 20 years, you had oil go from 40 to 150 to 80.

Because of technology, because of horizontal fracking, we’re not going to have another shock in energy again unless there is some geopolitical event, because of where it’s produced around the world. It means interest rates stay lower for longer, it means that discount rates on assets is lower. It means valuations, whether it’s real estate, the equity market, any asset, your valuations can stay higher for longer.

And I don’t think people can take that into account when the volatility of inflation is lower. When the discount rates stay down, you can be more confident in a long duration asset, meaning you hold arguably more risk. But if the discount rate stays down, your net present value of those flows is more powerful. So anyway, I think that is a really big deal.

In terms of from a granular asset class point of view, energy was what created stress in the markets last year. Retailing then took over. So we’re thinking about how cash flow is shifting in the world: where do I go and get my cash flow? The demand for income is not going away. It won’t go away for ten years because of the demographic.

Emerging markets, the places where they’re growing, they are the beneficiary of trade growing in the world, growth being good. So we like emerging markets quite a bit. It’s a place where we think cash flow will be durable.

DAVID BRODNICK: Wonderful. Well, Rick thank you so much for doing this.

RICK RIEDER: That was fun. Thank you very much.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.

