With the Stock market (NYSE:SPX) being affected by the down-move in bonds recently, we used the down move to go long an attractive value play. The stock is EnPro Industries, Inc.(NYSE:NYSE:NPO) and it just reported its fourth quarter earnings last week (13th of February). If this stock were to revisit its February lows of just over $74 a share in the next few days, this would mean it would be around 27% off its all time highs of almost $95 a share in December of 2017. There was nothing in the earnings report to suggest that growth is over for EnPro.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.30 per share for the year which was down on original guidance although adjusted earnings for the quarter of $0.67 beat expectations by about $0.02 per share. Furthermore it was good to see the top line being aided by acquisitions (not including divestment) in 2017 as this bodes well for future growth. Enpro looks to me as an attractive value play. Shares are trying to regain their 200 day moving average of around $78 a share at present. However the trends look encouraging. Here are more points to back up my thesis.

Firstly from a valuation point of view, EnPro at present has an attractive book multiple of 1.9, sales multiple of 1.24 and cash multiple of 9.24. Furthermore management has just hiked the dividend by 9% to $0.24 (1.24% yield). There is plenty of scope for sustained dividend growth as $19 million was paid out in 2017 but $529 million was reported in net income. Furthermore the company has plenty of equity on the balance sheet as the current debt to equity ratio is 65%. So the results is a company with positive earnings, a growing dividend and an attractive valuation multiples compared to historic averages.

However due diligence can't stop here for a variety of reasons. A cheap stock can become much cheaper if the fundamentals do not line up. I like the fact that all three of EnPro's segments (Sealing Products, Engineering Products & Power Systems) rose as a whole by on average by 17% in the fourth quarter. This was higher than the 10% number which sales grew by over all of fiscal 2017 so we seem to have some momentum here. Furthermore gross margins inched higher in the fourth quarter to almost 34%. The new gross margin reading is around 1.1% higher than the lows in fiscal 2015 so again, we seem to have momentum our side here.

Furthermore on the earnings and revenue side, it looks like momentum is set to continue in 2018, 2019 and beyond. Analysts which follow this stock expect earnings to go to $3.96 per share this year (70%+ increase) and $4.46 the following year. Revenue is expected to grow by almost 12% this year and hit $1.46 billion in fiscal 2018. Again momentum can be measured through how analysts have been increasing their estimates over the last 90 days or so for both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.

Source : Yahoo Finance

As the chart illustrates below, sentiment dropped to pretty dire levels post Q4 earnings. In fact, sentiment dropped to its lowest level over the past 12 months. We use sentiment as a contrarian signal. As seen above, this stock looks pretty cheap and plenty of growth seems to be on the way. If the selling continues, I would expect buyers to begin stepping in here sooner rather than later.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

We may be dropping into a half cycle low in the stock market at present due to recent weakness in the bond market. The bond market could bottom any day though so the correct play is to be in EnPro in my opinion and not try to time the market too much. Long EnPro