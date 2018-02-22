The 15 point drop in the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) yesterday was mainly due to the soft earnings report from Walmart the previous day and more sustained weakness in the bond market. The market didn't like Walmart's (NYSE:NYSE:WMT) slow down in eCommerce growth, although management is still guiding 40% growth in this channel in the coming fiscal year. I stated in a recent article that it is going to take Walmart some time in eCommerce before really seeing better profit margins. The company should be applauded for standing up to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walmart (with acquisitions which have ranged in the billions) over the last few years seems to be struggling at present with shipping costs and fulfillment.

In fact, eCommerce head, Marc Lore met with suppliers recently in a bid to make online products more profitable for the retailer. Maybe in the short term, Walmart has sacrificed some margin so it can keep its strong market share in grocery especially. However little has been mentioned of the top line and comps growth in the fourth quarter. Remember that the retailer has undergone probably the biggest ever disruption to its business model over the past few years. The next stage of the digital transformation will obviously be to attract online shoppers who have never been traditional Walmart shoppers.

Knowing the money that Walmart has ploughed into its eCommerce division, you can bet that shareholders will demand robust eCommerce growth. Here though I feel Walmart needs to be given some time. Perception within the industry is that Amazon and more specifically its "Prime" offering caters more to middle class and upper class families. It is believed that Walmart which is often referred to as a "bargain basement" brand caters only to the working class and lower middle class families. Ultimately, I believe Walmart will break this barrier down if this is the barrier there at the moment.

By leveraging its almost 5000 stores in the US alone, it stands to reason that this retailer is going to be a strong candidate for online shoppers going forward. Management has already announced that margins will remain squeezed for a period of time and this is crucial. Walmart shareholders have been well used to the retailer spitting out the profits and cash flows every year due to being the dominant company in its sector. However with Amazon's latest disruption, investors need to be patient with Walmart's investment strategies. One unexpected quarter does not make or break a company. As a shareholder, I would expect a strong response to the slow-down in the eCommerce wing. If profitability and margins remain adversely affected, so be it. We are taking a long term view.

Our portfolio remains very much long Walmart and the market. Walmart brings downside protection to the portfolio. If the market or economy were to throw us a curve ball at any time, we feel Walmart will remain strong as it has done in times past. The 15 point sell off yesterday in the market (as well as some more weakness this morning) should only be temporary in my opinion. The S&P500 and the Dow (INDEXDJX:.DJI) may be struggling to regain their 50 day moving averages but the semiconductor (INDEXNASDAQ:SOX) complex for example is well above this average and actually rallied on Thursday as the main market dropped. This index is now only about 65 points from its all time highs. I would expect that when the semiconductor index takes out their January highs, the rest of the index's will follow through quite quickly.

Intermediate sentiment in the S&P is still ultra negative over the recent down-move. I have learned to watch sentiment readings especially if the index in question continues to make higher highs. Furthermore from a cycle standpoint, we believe the S&P in all probability printed a daily and intermediate cycle on the 9th of this month. Intermediate cycles can run 30 weeks strong and daily cycles anything from 25 to 40 trading days. This daily cycle today (22nd of February) is now only on its 8th day which means the odds are high the new highs will take place in this first daily cycle within the broader intermediate cycle.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Therefore we should be back to business as usual (including Walmart) in the next week or so. One stock does not have the armory to turn a market. We will be remaining long.