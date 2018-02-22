Time To Take Profits On Neurocrine Biosciences, And Then Wait For The Rekindling
About: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)
by: James Brumley
Summary
NBIX shares have gained more than 50% in less than six months, but….
… there’s only one pivotal catalyst on the near-term radar.
Neurocrine Biosciences is still a buy after any healthy pullback.
Back in mid-August I suggested bullish positions in Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). Though it was rooted in the company’s fundamentals – to the extent a biopharma has meaningful fundamentals – the timing of the