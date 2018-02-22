3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 21, 2018

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

AstraZeneca scores a groundbreaking approval in lung cancer

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Durvalumab

Disease: Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: AZN announced that its PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab has been approved for the treatment of stage III, unresectable NSCLC following chemoradiation therapy. This approval was based on findings from the PACIFIC study, which showed a substantial improvement in progression-free survival compared with placebo (HR 0.52, P<.0001).

Looking forward: This is a very exciting approval, both for the field and for AZN. It get its first lung cancer authorization for durvalumab, and the company stands alone in this particular space, at least for now. PACIFIC proved that you can make serious headway by attacking the cancer at earlier stages, and stage III disease already presents a pretty significant conundrum, since surgery is often not an option at this point.

I expect this will make a big difference in how AZN is able to build the durvalumab market position, and it represents culmination of my positive thesis for it from last year.

Acorda scores FDA review in Parkinson's disease

Company: Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Therapy: Inhaled levodopa

Disease: Parkinson's disease symptoms

News: ACOR announced that the FDA has the new drug application to its inhaled formulation of levodopa to treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The FDA guided an action date of August 8, 2018, for the review period, placing a fairly hard cap on the amount of time ACOR will have to wait.

Looking forward: After the refuse to file letter from last August, it's good to see ACOR getting on track with this submission. It also goes to show you how long it can take to get the necessary information together to address concerns from the FDA. Of course, ACOR has earnings to support the development of its drug. Certainly, the issue it's trying to treat is relevant, providing patients some control in the "off" periods where they're not taking their main carbidopa/levodopa regimen. So I certainly hope that it has gotten its ducks in a row. Getting the FDA to accept its NDA is a first big step in that line.

I would personally wait for more information before buying on this news for ACOR.

Aimmune gets strong positive data in peanut allergy

Company: Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Therapy: AR101

Disease: Peanut allergy

News: AIMT announced that the phase 3 PALISADE trial met its primary endpoint of tolerating a 600-mg dose of peanut protein in patients aged 4-17. This primary endpoint was achieved in 67.2% of this population compared with just 4% of the patients receiving placebo. Just a hair above half of the patients even tolerated a 1,000-mg dose of peanut protein. The rate of serious adverse events was just 2.4% in the treatment arm.

Looking forward: These are highly favorable results for a malady that currently requires intervention once a serious reaction occurs, which requires pretty much constant vigilance from patients. An effective preventative therapy that is well tolerated would be a huge boon for these patients, and PALISADE appears to have delivered this. Unsurprisingly, AIMT coupled this announcement with an announced public offering, undercutting any momentum built from the good news.

But shareholders on the sidelines might now consider a position, post-dilution. I would suggest taking a good look at AIMT.

