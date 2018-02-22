Genmab's (GNMSF) CEO Jan van de Winkel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2018 ET

Executives

Jan van de Winkel - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Eatwell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Thomas Bowers - Danske Bank

Sachin Jain - Bank of America

Michael Novak - Nordea

James Quigley - JP Morgan

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs

Carsten Madsen - SEB

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Wimal Kapadia - Bernstein

Jacob Lademann - Carnegie

Anastasia Karpova - Kempen

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Genmab Q4 Report 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. During this telephone conference, you may be presented with forward-looking statements that include words such as believes, anticipates, plans or expects. Actual results may differ materially, for example as a result of delayed or unsuccessful development projects. Genmab is not under any obligation to update statements regarding the future, nor to confirm such statements in relation to actual results unless this is required by law.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jan van de Winkel. Please go ahead, sir.

Jan van de Winkel

Hello, and welcome to the Genmab conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the period ended December 31, 2017. And joining me on today's call is David Eatwell, our CFO. Let's move to Slide 2. As already said, we will be making forward-looking statements, so please keep that in mind as we go through this call.

Let's move to Slide 3. Genmab is built on a firm and solid foundation. We have two products on the market and additional four proprietary programs in clinical development, as well as an extensive innovative preclinical pipeline. Our two proprietary antibody technologies are helping us to fuel our growing pipeline and provide revenue streams from collaborations. As David will describe today, we also have a very solid financial base that will allow us to continue to invest in our pipeline going forward.

Put together, these key building components are what will allow us to reach [sufficiency] [ph] by 2025 to have our own products that has transformed cancer treatment and we have a pipeline of knock-your-socks-off antibodies. Let's move to Slide 4. We are taking a number of steps to build a stronger Genmab for the future. In 2017, we doubled our proprietary clinical pipeline and we are continuing to investments in our pre-clinical pipeline that will allow us to built our highly innovative product pipeline of the future.

Specifically, our target is to file four new investigational new drug applications over the next four years. The DARZALEX royalties we received from our collaboration with Janssen will help us fund these pipeline investments. We are also working to build a commercialization launch capabilities to allow us to bring our own product to the market in the future. In order to build up this capabilities, we are hiring new staff to expand our competencies and training current staff to ensure we can meet the new challenges that lie ahead.

While this growth is exciting and offers new opportunities for Genmab as a whole, for employees as well as investors, we are focused on carefully monitoring and controlling it. Let's move to Slide 5. 2017 was another very successful year for Genmab in which we saw a lot of progress with DARZALEX with sales coming in at the high end of our guidance range, as well as robust progress with our pipeline. In particular the Tisotumab vedotin. Three new regulatory approvals for DARZALEX were obtained last year in all three major markets, Europe, the U.S. and Japan.

We reported strong clinical data from the Phase III ALCYONE study of daratumumab in frontline multiple myeloma and submitted regulatory applications on the basis of the data in the U.S. and in Europe. At the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting last December, we reported exciting updates from a large number of daratumumab studies in multiple myeloma, including impressive data with a new subcutaneous formulation. Notably, deep and rapid clinical responses were observed with daratumumab and the orphan disease, light chain amyloidosis.

Multiple new clinical studies of daratumumab were started in 2017 including Phase III studies in multiple myeloma as well as in amyloidosis. Some of these new studies are using the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, it's good to find a comparative advantage. In addition, Janssen filed an IND in rheumatoid arthritis, a potential new disease area for daratumumab. Rapid focus in the development of daratumumab has led to the achievement of further milestones in our collaboration with Janssen with Genmab earning 1.1 billion in kroner, in milestones for 2017 for both clinical development focus and reaching new sales levels.

DARZALEX has been launched in various lines of multiple myeloma in the U.S., in 25 European countries and in Japan. Excitingly sales of DARZALEX passed the 1 billion mark in November last year making it the blockbuster drug. We continue to be very pleased with the extraordinary growth of DARZALEX sales which reached over $1.2 billion by the end of 2017, an astounding increase of 117% compared to 2016. We also made great progress with the Tisotumab vedotin program last year. We reported positive preliminary Phase I/II data in cervical cancer and subsequently Seattle Genetics exercised option to codevelop tisotumab vedotin. Genmab and Seattle Genetics now share costs and worldwide profits for the program on a 50:50 basis and we are starting a potential regulatory trial and we will dose the first patients in the first half of this year.

We also filed INDs for two new exciting programs DuoBody-CD3xCD20 and HexaBody-DR5/DR5. Finally, for the fifth year in a row, we are profitable with our operating results in 2017 at the highest level in the history of Genmab. I am pleased now to hand the call over to David to describe our excellent financial results for 2017 and guidance for 2018. David?

David Eatwell

Thank you very much, Jan. Jan was being too modest there as he just mentioned that it was a record setting year for Genmab but not only with the operating result but was also the highest ever revenue for the company and the highest ever cash position. So let's move to Slide 6 and review the income statement.

Revenue for the period came in at DKK 2,365 million. That was an increase of DKK 549 million or 30% compared to 2016. The increase was primarily driven by the higher DARZALEX royalties. You can see on this Slide that the total royalties more than doubled year-on-year. And this year's royalty income of DKK 1,061 million exceeded the total expense base of DKK 1,021 million. This is a significant milestone for Genmab as we are at the point of sustainable profitability and with the future expectations for DARZALEX we expect the royalty expense ratio to continue to improve.

Those total expenses in 2017 as I said were DKK 1,021 million and that was an increase of DKK 258 million or 34%, which was primarily related to the advancement of Tisotumab vedotin and the additional investment in our product pipeline. And we also increased the number of employees to support the expansion of our pipeline and the increased number of products in the clinic. Moving to the operating results, we had an operating income of DKK 1,344 million for 2017 compared to DKK 1,053 million in 2016. The increase of DKK 291 million was driven by higher revenue which was partially offset by those increased operating expenses in 2017.

The net financial items were net loss of DKK 280 million in 2017 compared to a net income of DKK 77 million in 2016. The net loss for 2017 was driven by foreign exchange movements which negatively impacted our U.S. dollar denominated portfolio and our U.S. dollar cash holdings. Corporation tax for 2017 was an income of DKK 40 million compared to an income of DKK 57 million in 2016. As a result of significant royalty and milestone income in 2017, we ended the year in a taxable income position. However, the tax expense was offset by the recognition of additional deferred tax assets leading to the tax income in total of DKK 40 million.

Finally, our cash position increased by DKK 1.5 billion during 2017 mainly due to our operating income of DKK 1,344 million and proceeds from warrant exercises of DKK 215 million. This resulted in the cash position at the end of December of DKK 5.4 billion. Moving to Slide 7 on our performance against our 2017 guidance.

On this Slide we show the actual result of 2017 compared to the original guidance issued in February 2017 and the very last items for the year that was updated in November. Throughout the year we maintain the operating expenses within the original guidance and actually came in towards the lower end of that range. For the revenue we upgraded the guidance twice both times due to the earlier than anticipate achievement of daratumumab milestones. And of course, the DARZALEX revenues of $1,242 million which was the upper end of our original guidance range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion.

By controlling those expenses, the operating income and the cash position, both benefitted from the increased revenues. Now let's take a look at the revenue in more detail on Slide 8. The breakdown of the revenue by category is shown on the left hand side of this Slide. Milestones were still the largest portions of our revenue of DKK 1,133 million and was similar to 2016. However, the royalty income in a very close second place in 2017 and doubled year-on-year to DKK 1,061 million. Deferred revenue from our collaborations was DKK 90 million in 2017, virtually the same as 2016.

Reimbursement income came to DKK 81 million in 2017 compared to DKK 15 million in 2016. The increase of DKK 66 million was primarily driven by our collaboration agreements with Seattle Genetics and Biotech. The graph on the right bridges the revenue between the two periods. The change in revenue is mostly driven by the DARZALEX royalties. DARZALEX royalties grew from DKK 458 million in 2016 DKK 1,013 million in 2017, an increase of DKK 555 million. Janssen DARZALEX sales were $1,242 million in 2017 compared to $572 million in 2016. The increase in sales of $670 million was driven by the strong uptake following the additional regulatory approvals both in the U.S. and in the EU.

Next let's go to the operating income on Slide 9. The graph on the left compares the change in expenses between 2016 and 2017. As you can see, there was an increase in the operating expenses of DKK 258 million which was driven by the advancement of Tisotumab vedotin which accounted for 26% of the total expense increase. We also increased the investment and expanded both our clinical and preclinical pipeline. Headcount cost including share based compensation have also increased year-over-year as we have hired key personnel to support our product pipeline growth, develop commercial competencies and strengthen the management team.

G&A cost and other support functions also continue to increase as we expand our facilities to support our future growth. Looking at the chart on the right, you can see the increase in the operating income from DKK 1,053 million to DKK 1,344 million. As previously discussed, the increase of DKK 291 million was mainly due to the higher revenue partially offset by the increased operating expenses. Now let's discuss the 2018 guidance on Slide 10. This Slide shows an overview of our 2018 guidance compared to the actual results in 2017.

We expect the 2018 revenue to be in the range of DKK 2.7 billion to DKK 3.1 billion. Our projected revenue consists of DARZALEX royalties of approximately DKK 1.75 billion, and that’s based on Genmab's estimate of DARZALEX net sales of somewhere $2 billion or $2.3 billion, or a midpoint of $2,150 million. DARZALEX sales to rapidly advance in 2018 with a growth in U.S. market share, particularly in the second line setting where we see a long duration of treatment and increased numbers of patients on treatment. In Europe and rest of the world we will also continue to see more countries coming on-stream and the full year benefit of recent launches such as in Japan and Spain and Italy.

We also expect to see the introduction in first line MM with the anticipated approval of daratumumab plus VMP. Although that particular regime is not widely used in the U.S. We also project daratumumab milestones of DKK 550 million in 2018, as I previously indicated that is quite a bit lower about half compared to the DKK 1,109 that was achieved in 2017. A commercial net sales based milestone is the main driver of the daratumumab milestone income in 2018.

The guidance for 2018 also includes the onetime payment from Novartis for approximately DKK 300 million. You will recall that that related to the transition of Arzerra from commercial availability to compassionate use in the non-U.S. markets. Royalties will continue to be earned from all net sales of Arzerra. The remainder of the revenue mainly consists of cost free reimbursement income from Arzerra royalties and DuoBody milestones. The overall quality of the revenue continues to improve with the DARZALEX royalty income in 2018 making up a larger portion of our revenue and continuing to cover all of our operating expenses. We anticipate that our 2018 operating expenses will be in the range of DKK 1.4 billion to DKK 1.6 billion, which mainly consists of the advancement of Tisotumab vedotin, HuMax-AXL-ADC, HexaBody-DR5/DR5 and DuoBody-CD3xCD20, as well as other products in our pipeline.

In 2018, we will spend about DKK 765 million on our top ten key projects. That’s just over half of our total expense base. We expect the operating income for 2018 to be approximately DKK 1.3 billion to DKK 1.5 billion compared to the DKK 1,344 million in 2017. We are of course again projecting our cash flow to be positive in 2018 and our priority for capital allocation is, first, to increase the investment in our pre-clinical and clinical pipeline and invest in our vision for 2025.

Second, to continue to scout for opportunities to in-license or co-own new product opportunities and to invest in potential new [formats] [ph] and technologies. And finally, third, to have a strong capital position to maintain investor and creditor confidence, therefore at this stage we do not plan to return capital to investors by either dividends or by share buybacks. Note that as usual, the 2018 guidance does not include any new large potential deals.

In summary, another record year for 2017. Increasing royalties from DARZALEX in 2018, enabling Genmab to increase the investment to selectively advance our pipeline and create even more value. Now I would like to hand back to Jan to discuss our 2018 goals. Jan?

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, David. Let's now move to Slide 11. We expect 2018 to be another exciting year at Genmab. We expect additional regulatory approval for DARZALEX in the U.S. and Europe based on the data from the Phase III ALCYONE study in frontline multiple myeloma, we anticipate the start of a number of new trials for daratumumab and expect to report data in both the frontline multiple myeloma setting as well as from studies in indications other than multiple myeloma.

Both MAIA across Phase III studies are event driven and current estimates support data readouts in 2018. The studies of daratumumab in combination with ofatumumab on [indiscernible] in solid tumors are open and actively enrolling with potential early data in the second half of this year. For ofatumumab, we look forward to the rapid completion of recruitment in the two large Phase III studies of the subcu formulation in relapsing MS. Fof Tisotumab Vedotin, we foresee the start of Phase II studies in cervical cancer and studies in additional solid tumor indications within this year.

Our pipeline will be further strengthened by other advancements including the start of the expansion Phase in the ongoing Phase I/II HuMax-AXL-ADC trial, focus in both the HexaBody-DR5/DR5, and the DuoBody-CD3xCD20 Phase I/II studies, as well as acceleration of our proprietary immuno-oncology DuoBody programs towards the clinic. We continue to be committed to disciplined financial management with controlled company growth and smart investments, including investment in our highly innovative product pipeline.

Let's move to the last Slide, Slide 12. That ends our presentation of Genmab full year 2017 financial results. Operator, please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first today from Thomas Bowers with Danske Bank.

Thomas Bowers

A couple of questions from me here. First of all, could you maybe put some flavor on the DARZALEX sales guidance. I mean U.S. sales growth has been trending a bit slower lately at least on our [rx] [ph] numbers and of course also no real impact from the VMP in the U.S. So I am just wondering if you are seeing with the world sort of catching up the U.S. sales for the year. If you end up in the high end of the guidance. And then second question, just on the royalty, the fixed royalty, you guide for 1.75. Could you maybe disclose what sort of average royalty percentage you put into that number? And then thirdly, I am just wondering is there any upside to the guide, there are two milestones. So any possible data readouts that you do not include in the guidance and also maybe you reach another sales based milestone. I think I will stop there. Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Thomas. I think these questions are all three perfect questions for David. And David go ahead.

David Eatwell

Yes. I think we do expect to see a rapid continuation of growth of DARZALEX in 2018. I think we have to remind ourselves that it was a phenomenal performance in 2017 getting to the blockbuster status, really in its just second full year. But some of the drivers, we expect second line to continue to grow. As I say at the moment we are in a number two position in terms of U.S. market share in the second line with a market share of about 20%. And that is being rising throughout 2017. We started the share for DARZALEX combinations in 2017, started at around 10%. By the end of the year it got up to 20%. We expect that to rise. We also look at new patient starts so we have seen that. New patient starts have been coming through at a higher level than the overall market share. And with the second line you have got very long durations of patients sustaining on treatment. They are staying on longer. New patients are coming in. So you are actually stacking or building those number of patients that are being exposed to DARZALEX.

Now it can take time to come through. We have again been talking to physicians and doing market research. And, again, what we had heard anecdotally before but now again confirmed by surveys, there is one doctor that has a patient on second line, on a particular regime, they tend to leave while alone and really when something begins to go astray with those patients, then they will be thinking about adding DARZALEX through there. So I think that will be out in the air. If you look at second line, third line, fourth line, my expectation and hope is that the second line is where we will see the majority of the growth. I think in third line in the U.S., we got about a third of the market share very similar between DARZALEX or REVLIMID, they have got around a third each. And so I think that one is the, we might get some little gains there but I don’t think that was going to be the driver of growth for the U.S. Although we have seen some [instances] of switching round.

We saw in Q4 of 2017 that daratumumab Pomalyst dex has been now overtaken daratumumab Revlimid dex as the most used daratumumab combination in the third line. For [indiscernible] already number one position. We already have 40% market share although we do see some change there with less use of the mono and again more use of the combinations, particularly daratumumab Pomalyst. So I think with the U.S. we will see continued growth. We have seen physicians that are looking very much forward to the first line setting. As you say, we don’t see DVMP as being a major contributor to the first line in the U.S. in 2018 but we do see that the combination of daratumumab Revlimid dex, which we hope to get data in the H2 2018 to be a real driver of frontline growth for DARZALEX in the U.S. in 2019.

We do expect to see considerable growth in the rest of the world. We have got some fairly large markets like Japan where we only had one month sale really in 2017. So we got the full year benefit there. In Q4, as you know we saw quite a nice pick up in the number. $130 million of sales for the rest of world in Q4 compared to $87 million or you want to put that price adjustment through $107 million in Q3. So considerable growth coming through in Q4 and some of the newer countries coming through contributing. So we are seeing, you know were at the beginning of the year where a vast majority of the sales were coming from Germany and Japan, we are seeing that decline. Germany and France are still very important to the rest of world number but we are now seeing some other countries coming in that are Spain, Italy, Brazil, all beginning to contribute. And again a lot of those we expect to continue to accelerate.

Plus we have got the DVMP. We have got the PDUFA date for May in the U.S. but we would expect approval in August 2018 in Europe and also filing in Japan in 2018 as well. Again, you are not going to get all countries immediately coming on stream but again we would hope and expect to get German sales and maybe some French sales for DVMP in front line in 2018. So hopefully that sort of gives you some flavor on our confidence around the DARZALEX midpoint range of $2.15 billion.

In terms of the average royalty, the DKK 1.75 billion DARZALEX royalties, that does relate to the U.S. $2.15 billion midpoint for the DARZALEX sales. We did note in our guidance that we have got an exchange rate now of the U.S. dollar, Danish kroner of 6.00. So I can do the math for you. If you take the 1750 compared at an exchange rate of 6, that will be $292 million. Divide it by the 2150, would give you an average royalty rate for 2018 at that midpoint of about 13.6%. In terms of upside for milestones, I did mention when we gave you some of the directional guidance for 2018, that I did expect the DARZALEX daratumumab milestones to be lower in 2018 and then also projected that it will actually be right in 2018.

Now you recall the original contract was around $1 billion of milestones. We are about half way up to the end of 2017. We had collected $481 million, means there is just over $500 million left to go. We are now getting to the end of multiple myeloma milestones. Only got few more of those to come through. So no big surprises for any extra multiple myeloma milestones. We will have further milestones to come through and we do have one large DARZALEX sales related milestone included in this guidance for 2018. And then the remainder of money is to come through would be on the non-multiple myeloma setting. So there is some still future milestones to come through. But as we look at it today, we do expect to actually collect on the vast majority, if not all, of that billion dollars of milestones for the DARZALEX collaboration with Janssen. So hopefully that answers your questions, Thomas.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Sachin Jain with Bank of America.

Sachin Jain

Some similar topics for David, if I may. Just a follow on from the prior question. So firstly, any comments on the latest U.S. prescription data which was referenced in the prior quarter which is slow down a little bit sequentially. Any perspective there and do you see any inflection of that sequential growth rate within the guidance. Secondly, just a bit more specific around your commentary that there was no material ALCYONE sales reflected. Can you get to the bottom end of your guidance in the scenario where ALCYONE was very limited, i.e. close to zero. And then finally, any perspective on the wider range you have used within guidance this year versus last year. Those are questions for David. Just one very quick one for Jan on the solid tumors. Confirming 2H18, which is in line with prior commentary, my understanding is there has been some potential discussion of earlier data dependent on Janssen seeing an earlier read. Is that still a possibility or is it just firmly 2H now. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Why don’t we start, Sachin with the last question and then David can think a little bit more about further perspective on the guidance for DARZALEX. Solid tumors data can come from two sources. Either from BMS or from Janssen. From Janssen I have heard quite firmly, Sachin that they would be in the second half of this year and from BMS, we think that the data may come in the second half of this year but there could be upside surprises but we don’t have any control over that session. So I will stick to the second half '18 because that’s what I can say more firmly now to you. David?

David Eatwell

Yes. Very good. So coming to the three questions there on the sort of perceived slow down, if you like, on sales between December and January. Actually looking at the Symphony data just for the institutional data. Daratumumab $93.2 million in the month. It was a new highest month for U.S. sales according to the Symphony data. So I know everyone is sort of starting going back looking at number of days and the holidays and everything else. I think we can get a little too much in the detail around the actual daily sales overall but $93 million is a new highest one for DARZALEX in the U.S. But, indeed, in course that’s got to rise considerably throughout the year. It can't stay at $93 million a month and to meet these types of numbers. So we do expect that there would be growth and I will refer back to my previous answer of where we expect to see those growth numbers come through.

To get to the lower end of the range to the $2 billion, can we get to that number without a U.S. approval of ALCYONE. I am not expecting much from dara VMP for the U.S. That’s really not an indication that is used very much but feedback from some of the market research that John Keaton have been doing recently, we did hear a lot of anticipation and excitement from U.S. physicians sort of getting ready for the frontline use. So there could be some usage there but it's not sort of a major factor for us to sort of say, look, to get to the bottom end, to get to the $2 billion, we must get some U.S. sales for DVMP. I would hope to get some DVMP sales in Europe but again that would mainly be around Germany. We hope to get approval in August. Maybe we will get some sales in September to December for Germany and maybe a bit for France. So you would say, well yes for some of that’s in there but within that 2 to 2.3 range. So DVMP is not something that’s sort of keeping us awake for too long at night.

Third question was really why have we widened the range. Well, you know in 2017 it was a lot smaller number. We had a range of 1.1 to 1.3. So there is a delta there between the two numbers of $200 million. We have gotten a number which is sort of getting close to doubling at the bottom end of 2.0 to 2.3, so there is a delta between the two numbers of 300. So it was just because the number was larger. If we had gone for another logical number and gone for 2 to 2.2, then it would be saying, okay, you only got a 200 and the numbers are lot bigger, why have you got a tighter range. So I don’t think there is a huge amount to be read into that.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Michael Novak with Nordea.

Michael Novak

It's Michael from Nordea in Copenhagen. Also a few questions. Going back to sales, I will start with the U.S. in excess. Could you provide some more comments to the reason that [DBA] [ph] review of DARZALEX in the second line. Does this mean that say, immediate access and reimbursement also in the second line at the current price for DARZALEX in Germany. Do you expect that to accelerate sales in Germany. And then secondly, if we look at the pattern for administration of DARZALEX in the U.S., we have seen more and more hospitals talk about the 90 minute infusion. Is that something that you also have feedback on from the hospitals that that could ease up some bottlenecks and thereby also supporting your 2018 guidance. And then lastly, in regards to the distribution of the sales, do you expect this to be say, a very backend loaded sales acceleration in the U.S. or do you believe that it's sort of more or less evenly split with stable growth over the coming quarters.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Michael. I think two questions here for David, again. Let me speak briefly about 90 minutes infusion because we already see that that is being contemplated and used in Denmark in some hospitals and have also heard actually over the last two weeks that also in Germany that the 90 minute infusion is going to be implemented because there are bottlenecks in capacity in hospitals for infusion with DARZALEX. So, yes, I think that the 90 minutes infusion concept is welcomed by doctors. I have heard it also from hematologists there, Michael, and they are going to use it from here on and the same I have heard also from major U.S. institutions. So I think that we will accelerate the use of DARZALEX going forward. Of course there is indeed a bottleneck, especially for [indiscernible] in the healthcare community, healthcare centers in the United States where there is a limitation of number of infusion shares available. This could actually on the shorter term, really accelerate the use of DARZALEX and big acceleration will be in 2020 I think with the subcu formulation. We are making very very good progress with the recruitment of the [non-inferiority] [ph] Phase III. You have also now seen the phase II and the three years settings. The different combination therapies either with Revlimid or with VRD or VMP, which is a study with Janssen and tends to use in combination with a [non-inferiority] phase III study to get a broad label for the subcue formation. So the real October acceleration is expected in 2020 but we will see acceleration already this year. That is being built in into the models and in the guidance we have given you today Michael. So maybe, David, can comment on the first and the third question. Give more color on the distribution of sales outside the U.S. and also inside the U.S. David?

David Eatwell

I think with, referring to the German review, I think that was something that was very positive. I think we got the second top ranking there for the value of the DARZALEX as a product. So I think that’s going to be positive probably from two counts. One is on continued price reviews that you will go through as labels expand within Germany. So I think with that classification of the products, then I think that would bode well in terms of any further German price reductions. We are not saying that the price would hold but you would think it would make sense there given the value of the product that they have identified that perhaps the pressure on reducing prices further will be somewhat less than it otherwise would have been. I think also with that rating as well, I would imagine with the positions, with that rating it's another reinforcement not just a clinical data but from the German review as well to sort of say that this is a very valuable product to use in your armory by treating multiple myeloma patients.

So it's a positive signal. How much of a positive signal is difficult to actually put a dollar figure to it overall. In terms of the acceleration of sales, do we expect those to continue to build quarter by quarter throughout the year. As I said we saw with the second line going from a 10% market share in the U.S. at the beginning of 2017 to a 20% market share by the end of the year, I do expect that to penetrate and to continue to grow and part of that again will be the patient stacking. So as you got new patients, they have come on board in Q3, Q4 of 2017, they are going to be there for all the year. And again new patients that come in Q1 will be there for all of '18, Q2 all '18. And so you are going to see those patients stacking up more patients on treatment. And with the second line you have got a very long duration of treatment so you haven't got that trail of patients dropping back off again quite as quickly as you would say in the fourth quarter setting. So we would expect to see acceleration and growth of the U.S. month by month, quarter by quarter, as we go through 2018.

Outside, rest of the world, you would see the same thing. There is still a number of countries to come on. You know there was around, I think Janssen had mentioned 25 European countries. But remember some of those are just getting their approvals now in the mono fourth line setting. So there is still quite a number of those 25 that have also now got to go through the process of getting the full pricing approval in the larger second line setting with DRD or DVD. So I think all of that will bode well for quite some considerable growth for our rest of world sales for 2018.

Michael Novak

Can I just ask one follow up please? Because we are now three weeks into February, we all say today and in the past we have been extremely focused on the month of the year sales. Perhaps too focused but does this also mean that when you guide us, as you do, that your access to weekly sales that you are encouraged by what you see in terms of pick up. Are you willing to comment on that in February.

Jan van de Winkel

David?

David Eatwell

Okay. I was going to let you answer that one but.

Jan van de Winkel

I could start it off...

David Eatwell

No, that’s fine. We do purchase the IMS weekly sales data. So that’s why we gave some directional guidance and we did say in December that we would be looking as much latest data that we could get our hands on. We do look at that weekly IMS data and I would say that over the last three weeks data, we have been continued to be encouraged with the direction that it's going for the U.S. market. We are also now trying to gain the access and the first data coming through from Japan, we will have to see how reliable that data is and how it compares to the quarterly data and royalty statement we get from Janssen but we are also trying to collect the Japanese data as well and we will watch that Japanese growth with great interest.

Jan van de Winkel

So I can only echo that Michael and I would say we are very encouraged with what we see very recently. A very nice trending up in the U.S. and as David said also some early good data from Japan. So, yes, we use that in the guidance range which we have now delivered to the market.

Operator

And we will go next to James Quigley with JP Morgan.

James Quigley

A couple of please. Again, DARZALEX focused really. On the sales mark, can you confirm that we are expecting one mark in 2018 and is that for crossing the 2 billion sales mark. And should we expect on further crossing of additional billion dollar sales mark. The mark that is to come through on sales. Then on the wider revenue guidance, adding up the 1.75 million, the 300 million, and of our 500 million or 550 million of DARZALEX milestones. That leads a gap of sort of 100 million to 500 million. In the notes on your report, the [said] [ph] income is going to be pretty much gone by the sounds of things. So are we expecting a significant step up in reimbursement income from Seattle Genetics? Sort of in the DKK 200 million to DKK 300 million range. And then finally, on the tisotumab vedotin in the cervical cancer combination. Is this going to be with Avastin or is it going to be in a novel combination. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, James for the questions. Again two questions for David and let me take the tisotumab. We are still discussing different combinations and there will be new combinations, James, that we are contemplating. In cervical cancer in frontline and I can tell you that we are also very very actively working now on other tumors and we will see, I would say, more than one study that we want to do in probably a handful of solid cancers this year. And we will update you further during the year on which indications that will be and we expect further data, clinical data from the Phase I/II study and several different cancers in the second half of 2018. And then David, maybe on the first two questions.

David Eatwell

Sure. First off with the sales milestone. It is a large sales milestone. It is one milestone. I can't tell you what the sales hurdle is for that because Janssen does not declare those sales milestones until they are achieved but it is one large sales milestone. There are several more large milestones to come related to sales hurdles and sorry, I can't confirm that how they are spaced out over the future periods. But I referred to it earlier that out of the billion dollar total milestones, we have collected in about half. We have got about another $500 million to go and the largest portion of that is related to sales hurdle milestones.

Turning to the revenue overall, if we look at the guidance, we got 2.7 to 3.1. If we take the midpoint there of 2.9, you are quite right if you look at the DARZALEX royalties of 1750, the DARZALEX milestones of 550. And the Novartis onetime payment of 300. That’s a total of 2.6 billion. So that does mean that we have got other revenue to come in to reach that midpoint number of around 300 million. That could include DuoBody milestones, it could include continued Arzerra royalties on the U.S. sales and any remaining rest of the world sales for Arzerra. And also includes reimbursement income from our collaboration partners, most of it coming from Biotech and Seattle Genetics. And we have seen -- remember Seattle Genetics came into the 50:50 in August 2017, so we have got a full year benefit of the actual share of costs on a 50:50 basis with Seattle Genetics. So that number will be rising. Total reimbursement income was about 81 million in 2017. It will be quite a bit larger in 2018.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs.

Keyur Parekh

Two questions, please. The first one, can you just help us think to the growth that you are expecting in 2018. If you can give us some more color around the geographic breakdown of that growth. So just help us build through the 2017 actual DARZALEX versus 2018. And then secondly, on the Japan side. David, can you give us a sense for what Q4 number was for Japan and what you are expecting in terms of 2018. Should we think of that ramp as being like Germany or if there is any other market where you would draw an analogy to what the Japan ramp should look like as we go through the various months in 2018.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Keyur. Two perfect questions for David, again.

David Eatwell

I think let's start with the Japanese one first. Remember it was only first commercial sales in November. So you only really have a very few weeks of the Japanese number. I do know what Janssen sales were for the month of December, unfortunately I can't give you that detail. We would have to refer that back to Janssen if they would be willing to give you that number or not. But in terms of our growth expectations for 2018, we have got a range of the 2 to 2.3. I don’t really want to start getting into to cutting that number any further at this particular point. I would say in terms of growth percentage, we would expect more from rest of the world just because there is complete new countries on. Countries like Canada, Japan, U.K. starting to use their cancer fund.

Now if you compare sort of Japan, somewhat similar market size to Germany. Could you use that sort of launch success in Germany as a marker for Japan? I think one significant difference we got to figure between the two that in Germany when we first started off the launch there, it was in the fourth quarter line mono-therapy setting. What we got in Japan, we didn’t have the mono-therapy approval, but more importantly we got relapse refractory multiple myeloma in combination either with Revlimid or with Velcade. So I think with Japan you have actually got a wider label available for launch and also we know with the Japanese market there is a lot of use of Velcade. They are already very keen on using that. They use more Velcade and Revlimid. It will be interesting to see how the Japanese sales actually develop overall and how much the use of Velcade with daratumumab compares with the daratumumab compared with Revlimid.

So I think there is some sort of encouraging signals for Japanese growth for 2018 but a little early at this stage to figure out what the adoption rate could be. But of course, Janssen have got a good presence in Japan and good track record there for product launches.

Keyur Parekh

David, if I could just follow up on that a little bit. Just since I know you kind of mentioned a bit about expanding geographies versus existing countries where you would have incremental penetration across kind of both the third, fourth and second line. Just help us think to kind of the incremental revenue. How much of it comes from new geographies versus existing geographies.

David Eatwell

Yes. We haven't got that level of detail going through by individual country. It's a case of looking at the larger countries then looking at some of the new countries coming through. Looking at that development. Looking at quarter one, quarter two, quarter three, quarter four for 2017, and particularly looking at that trend rate of Q4 to Q3. To be able to extrapolate and say okay, where is the growth coming through from some of these and then there is new approval sort of slated for countries that have got zero sales for 2017. Janssen does share with us there regulatory pathways and where they are going around the world and when they expect to get regulatory approval and when they get the pricing approval. But again I am afraid I can't share that proprietary Janssen information with our investors or analysts.

Operator

We will go next to Carsten Madsen with SEB.

Carsten Madsen

A couple of questions as well. I know it's probably still early days but when it comes to retreatment with DARZALEX. For example if you see a second line patient of relapse, are you seeing any evidence that DARZALEX is being used as a combination again in the third line setting. Do you have any data on that? And then I was also wondering how does this intense focus on the monthly data, what's your assessment? Do you actually think it's accurate to look at numbers daily treatment days because in some of the infusion centers they also have [indiscernible] maybe probably misleading to actually look, to adjust for number of working days. And then finally a couple of household questions. The tax in 2018, what you expect that, David? And also I noticed that you don’t provide any guidance on net cash position or maybe I missed it. Could you also talk a little bit about that one? Thanks.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Carsten. I think four questions for David.

David Eatwell

Yes. I think in terms of the retreatment in third line, we haven't been on the market that long yet for the second line. The good news is that the duration on average is so long in the second line. Thankfully those patients are moving into third line so much. We haven't got much data on that. There was some data at ASH on retreatment and so called PFS-2, and it was showing that if you had been a patient that has been exposed to daratumumab earlier in the treatment regimes, that those patients actually then did better when they go through relapse and then got on to the next round of treatment. So I think there is some very early encouraging clinical data on that. But probably a little early to sort of figure out exactly how the sort of the cycle is going to go through. What we would expect for the future and I think Celgene have also said this, is they would expect quite an adoption in the front line assuming approval for dara Revlimid dex combination and then probably switching to a second combination in second line and of course if it's Celgene, they would be quite happy to go to the dara pom dex in the second line. Whereas eventually you might want, there would be other choices either going with Velcade, of course Amgen who might like it to go for daratumumab Kyprolis in the second line, if you have relapsed on the DRD.

So I think the moment from market research work that we have done, we have seen quite an acceptance from physicians to already mentally accept that there will be daratumumab used many times but with different combination partners. Perhaps doing first line with a IMID and then switching to a proteasome inhibitor or switching to, from a REVLIMID to a Pomalyst. Good use for us is that we are quite happy if they keep switching those combinations as long as daratumumab is in the mix. To the second question in terms of monthly treatment and treatment days, I think it's also worth remember the accuracy of data, whether it's Symphony, whether it's the IMS data, whether it's comparing those gross data with the net sales of Janssen. There is plenty of moving parts there. I know you guys mostly focus on the Symphony data, we also buy IMS weekly and monthly data. You do see some switch around and it can be as black and white as sort of saying Symphony one month is growing between month A and month B, and IMS is the opposite. There is a slight decrease.

We are looking over a quarter, or looking over year. Symphony IMS data is very close together. But you have got to be a little bit careful of sort of getting to doom and gloom and say one month is down $2 million. It might be in IMS but it actually went up $2 million. But over time it tends to even out. But of course everybody is intensely interested in the short run trajectory of DARZALEX but I think we also have to sort of step back and so to say as well, this is great. It's a blockbuster. Reach the blockbuster status. Reaching a double blockbuster status we think in 2018 but it's also looking and saying, look, what's the long term on it, and really penetrating the first line is going to be the next wave of growth hopefully with DRD in the U.S. in 2019. But then following through on that in 2020 and '21, when you start getting the switch to subcutaneous formulation, I think that again will be another wave of increase for DARZALEX. More combination data, longer term data where you are going to get to see long-term MRD negativity rates. Long-term PFS rates. And then importantly, it's going to be several years I think before we get mature overall survival data to really see the long-term value and the penetration of DARZALEX into the multiple myeloma market. And not just penetrating the market, also growing the market as well with some of these very long durations.

Now to get on to a couple of more fun subjects of tax for 2018. There is some detailed notes on the tax in the annual report. I know it's only just been issued to you so you haven't had a great of time to look at it. But if you look at 0.24 annual report, page 81, it does give you a little bit more clue there on terms of the NOLs that are remaining and some of these NOLs relating to U.S. Minnesota plant that expire in 2018. But overall and these are sort of very rough numbers and there is a lot of complication around tax that you have got NOLs of about DKK 4.4 billion. We state that DKK 1 billion of that expires in 2018 and won't get used. So you have got about DKK 3.4 billion kroner of tax overall. You will be using overall average rate of 22%. That means that you have got about that DKK 800 million. Now you got in the AS, is about 500 of that. We have already put up on the balance sheet 300. So for the parent company, you got about a DKK 200 million potential further credit to come through the P&L depending on our confidence and where the profits go to the company and investments go over the future years.

So there is about DKK 200 million or so for AS, for the Danish company, and there is also about another DKK 300 million potential deferred tax asset. Most of that relating to the U.S. Now of course most of our profits are in Denmark because that’s where the DARZALEX royalty comes and where the daratumumab milestones come in. We make some small profits in the U.S. based on cross-charge back to the mother company. So it's going to be quite a longer term use of that deferred tax asset for the U.S. But hopefully that gives you some guide. If you look at the longer term, you really want to be looking at using around a 22% tax rate for Genmab. We have still got a couple of hundred million credit still to come at some point to credit back to the P&L.

In terms of not guiding for the net cash, I think we are cash flow positive. I think the cash thankfully is no longer a story of how the cash runway is and how many months of cash runway we have got left to go. We expect to be obviously cash flow positive in 2018. Overall, you would expect our cash improvement for 2018 to be somewhat similar to the operating income. We haven't got a great deal of capital expenditure. Plus you have got non-cash items like the equity charges and depreciation. The one thing I would point out in terms of the cash though is that you will get a working capital adjustment depending when the large milestones come through and also with the rise in royalties with the growth of DARZALEX, you are always going have to queue full royalty outstanding at the end of the year. And we are growing sales, growing royalties, that means you are going to have a negative working capital adjustment. But overall, we will be over the DKK 6 billion of cash at the end of 2018. In some way it would depend on Janssen as it did in '17. They were entitled to pay the $50 million sales milestone in January. They elected to pay early and that’s why we ended up with a DKK 5.4 billion of cash position at the end of 2017.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Peter Welford with Jefferies.

Peter Welford

Just a couple there. Firstly, just on the OpEx. I know that it was originally sort of provisional or whatever the word used was, guided back in December. But you talked then about 40% to 50% increase in OpEx. It looks like I see 60%, I wonder if anything sort of happened and you are thinking to revise your top end of the range at the potential OpEx during the year. Secondly then just on cash to your payer. If you have a potential interim analysis of that trial we could see this year or is that be the go forward, the first analysis that could potentially happen of the actual primary endpoints. And then just a quick one on 22 million impairment. Just being booked in the 4Q fourth quarter is an [indiscernible] but I wonder what that relates to. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Peter for the questions. I will go only for the cash your payer question. So as an interim foreseen this year and the primary end point is stringent complete response, number of stringent complete responses. And that’s the only trial where we use this endpoint. It's agreed upon with by the FDA and buy the EMA and we expect it in the summer of this year and hopefully we can basically file also based on that data, Peter. Now I will give the other two questions to David.

David Eatwell

Yes. Thank you, Peter. With the expenses overall, as you look at our guidance page, we have the expense of 1,021 in 2017. We have got a range of 1.4 to 1.6. So it's the 40% to 60% there. If we take the midpoint just for mathematical numbers to start with. So 1,021 for 2017, the midpoint of 1.5 for 2018. That’s an increase of DKK 479 million or 47%. As I mentioned when I was talking through some of the revenue numbers earlier. We had reimbursement income of DKK 81 million in 2017 that will rise because particularly with Seattle Genetics and some of the Biotech programs. That number will rise probably to a little over DKK 200 million in 2018. So if you take the expense number and you take off that reimbursement amount, unfortunately accounting wise we are not allowed to do that, we have to record it as revenue. But if you sort of say, look that’s really what it's doing is that it's effectively netting these expenses, then you are going to have a net expense of around 940 for 2017 and that’s going to grow to about the 1.3 billion in 2018.

So if you go 940 to 1.3 billion as a net expense, then that’s a 38%. Now you can see where I was getting my 40% to 50% when we gave the directional guidance back in December. So that’s talking around the midpoint. Of course if we go up to the 1.6 then it's probably going to be good news because we are advancing something or advancing more trials. If it's something we are doing with [TISO] [ph] and TISO is spending more money, then we will get more reimbursement back from Seattle Genetics. So I still think if you are looking at that midpoint, whether you are looking at the gross expense, whether you are trying to do it net, it's somewhere around that sort of 37% to 47% type of increase. Hopefully that helps.

Peter Welford

I am sorry, the 22 million impairment?

David Eatwell

The impairment relates to some assets we bought a number of years ago. We don’t have plans to utilize those asses so we just took the charge for those in 2017.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Wimal Kapadia with Bernstein.

Wimal Kapadia

Just following on from one of the earlier questions from Michael. I am just trying to better understand the penetration in the hospital versus the community setting. So the community still accounts for about 70% of MM patients. I am just trying to understand if DARA usage to date is skewed to particular setting. And the reason I ask this is, just to try and see to the sense of how much infusion time is actually hindrance to uptake. So any comments there will be great. And then, I guess a high level question on the company's sales. So 2018 BCMA data will continue to readout through the year and you know quarterly DARZALEX sales and multiple myeloma will continue to be scrutinized quite heavily by the market. So what can Genmab do to move the debate on the name? So what data or milestone through the year, given investors another branch to the Genmab story. Thanks very much.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Wimal, for two very interesting questions. And I will try to handle down both and I will ask probably David to give some further color on the first question. Penetration in hospitals versus community healthcare centers. What I understand from our partner [indiscernible], is that there is about over half of the patients as being treated in the U.S. right now in community healthcare centers. Probably close to 70% and there is a real bottleneck there with the number of infusions being available for daratumumab infusions because of the lengthy duration of the infusions. And we believe that that is really a bottleneck right now. The results are of considerable use in hospitals with the majority in the healthcare community, healthcare center. So it is not uncommon apparently for patients that have HS between 65% and like 75% of the majority. And because they want to be treated close to their homes and David can perhaps add some further perspective.

Then the second question is around 2018. I think what is really important for Genmab to possession is, I think is further trials which shows further ambition by Janssen and Genmab to basically expand the landscape of daratumumab can be used. We will see newer Phase III this year, beyond the 12 Phase III trials which are already announced ongoing, and also in different settings and new combinations. So there will be new, I think potential for further growth and penetration of the market in the future. Then I think data, there will be further data from the Maia study from the CASSIOPEIA study. And most importantly I think that is probably the most important branch is probably data in solid tumors from where the preclinical data actually gets better and better, the evidence gets stronger and stronger. That daratumumab could potentially lead to activation of the immune system and cancel patients which we have already seen in multiple myeloma and the number of solid cancers. It has also a lot of CD28 positive regulatory cells present in or around the tumor.

So when these would be knocked out by daratumumab, leading to activation of T cells and clonal expansion of T cells. These are the important killer cells of the immune system. Then I think we should also expect good data in some solid cancers. And I think that is probably the most important is data, and that beyond daratumumab because that’s all I think gets more and more important for Genmab is further progress with tisotumab vedotin. I already talked about a handful of other cancers which we will start clinical studies in. At least one or more studies this year which we are planning together with Seattle Genetics and progress with other programs like AXL-ADC, where we expect data -- the first data in the second half and where we continue to progress the study, Wimal. So I think to actually make the value proposition that’s broader than just daratumumab, right now the majority of the focus is on daratumumab. But I think key data will be to actually show to the outside world that Genmab is an innovation powerhouse. I mean we will do this again. There is multiple potential winners in our pipeline already. Once that becomes clear, Wimal, I am sure as we will get recognition for that and that will go in parallel with the continued expansion of the market for daratumumab to continue to increase in income generated by daratumumab.

Next year, assuming very positive data from the Maia study around the summer of this year, expect double acceleration of the income based on the very important penetration of the front line market in the U.S., because of the combination with Revlimid and daratumumab. And I think that in combination should I think have us, I think broaden the value proposition and increase and strengthen the value proposition from here. David, you want to add some further color on the first question on the split between hospitals and community healthcare centers for DARA in the U.S.

David Eatwell

No, I think you have answered that well, Jan. and I don’t think I have got much more level of detail on that. I think the 90-minute infusions, as that gets more adopted it will be helpful. How helpful it will be, having got sort of good data, we know from some of that market research work that we have done is the overall the physicians love DARZALEX. They love the efficacy. They like the comparatively good safety profile. Particularly compared to other MM drugs. What they don’t like is that long first infusion. That is an inconvenient step. Some of them are splitting into two infusions. And you know the infusion related reactions which, again compared to other drugs are minor. More inconvenience, if you like. And we have had some feedback as well, look you got eight infusions to do in that first 8 weeks before they drop down to billion-weekly, and then every four weeks. So anything on the 90 minute infusion is going to be positive on that. But on the longer-term of course it's going to really be helped by the introduction of subcu.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Jacob Lademann with Carnegie.

Jacob Lademann

A couple of questions also related to DARZALEX guidance for 2018. You have talked about a few times that the duration in second line is fairly long. Can you maybe talk about what are you using for average treatment duration in your model and projections for 2018. Also, looking at some of the European countries, you mentioned, that only recently have been reimbursed or provided coverage to actually treat in late stage disease as mono-therapy. So for instance, looking at a country like the U.K., is it that you are understanding that the limitations are in place to actually limit you to late stage therapy. Or I mean is there actually, I know you are sort of obligated to basically adhere to what is reimbursed and so on. But is there actually a possibility for doctors to circumvent the system. Just to confirm that your guidance for 2018, you only relate to the actual approved reimbursement settings in the European countries. And then just finally also, could you talk about how the average European price level looks compared to the U.S. Thanks a lot.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Jacob, for hanging in so long and for the very good questions. And I think these are all for David, again.

David Eatwell

Yes. I think the duration in the second like does mean those patients will be stacking and building through. I think in terms of the specific 2018 guidance. I haven't got sort of a duration number built in to sort of calculate that number, that’s probably getting into too fine a level of detail when you have got some sort of fairly broad assumptions that you have to make when you are sort of building this number on the range of number overall.

In terms of the U.K., it was good news. That’s more patients can now get exposed to DARZALEX. It is limiting there, I am talking from memory now, so I am maybe wrong. But I think you have something like 7000 patients that they were estimating that would now be able to benefit from DARZALEX. So there is still further room to go to actually get a wider approval for the U.K. from their cancer fund and to increase that patient numbers as we go forward into future years.

In terms of pricing, I am afraid that overall that’s kind of the -- you know apart from what's in public domain, just going to have to be a question for Janssen overall. As you know they launched in Germany actually at a price that was higher than the U.S. price. They did have that German price review in 2017 and that brought the price down to, depending on where the exchange rate was moving around, very similar of the German price to the U.S. price. Now overtime, you are going to still see U.S. price increases, although DARZALEX has seen very modest price increases compared to some other products, particularly compared to Celgene's Revlimid and Pomalyst. So you do expect still, despite the pricing environment you actually see price increases going in the U.S. whereas a majority of the European markets. You probably launch at your highest price and then as volumes increase and the label gets larger, you are probably going to continue to see renegotiations of those prices and the price come down over time.

So I haven't got an overall average number. That’s not something that Janssen share and I am afraid if they had I wouldn’t be able to share it with you Jacob.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Anastasia Karpova with Kempen.

Anastasia Karpova

Two super quick questions. On CASSIOPEIA, do you think that stringent complete response in the interim in the consolidation side would be significant or convincing enough to drive sales in this transplant eligible patients and change the treatment paradigm. With more and more data coming in for AXL as a target, do you already pencil in Phase II trials for AXL-ADC in the your 2018 budget. Thank you.

Jan van de Winkel

Thanks, Anastasia for the questions. We believe that by having strong stringent complete response interim data that will be a good basis for both approval as well as for use of the combination of VTD, DARA VTD. We have had extensive discussions with hematologists and the regulatory authorities so we are very confident that strong data with our significant roots, drive the usage in that frontline setting. We both know that’s not the largest market. I mean that is a pretty limited for non-transplant setting which we believe that this is the first trial ever that uses that endpoint and we are super excited about that. And the excitement is shared by the doctors which we have been speaking with in the different continents.

Then the next question on AXL, we are very excited about the pre-clinical profile of that work. I also said publicly before that we are much more rapidly expanding the dose escalation than originally foreseen. From that you can conclude that apparently we can dose patients with higher and higher amounts of the drug. And we are pretty hopeful that we can actually combat early clinical data in the second half of this year and at the same time go into expansion cohorts in multiple cancers where we hopefully have seen signals already in the dose escalation part. So we do not see penciling in Phase II studies at this moment, which we are doing basically cohort's different which we want to initiate literally the coming months, Anastasia and that hopefully data from those cohorts next year in 2019.

Anastasia Karpova

Great. And maybe a short follow up on CASSIOPEIA. Where should we expect the second part of the trial with maintenance setting coming out.

Jan van de Winkel

That could be a lot later actually we believe that -- and the data is really very good. That could be quite a long time. I haven't seen the projections recently, Anastasia, but that would definitely be beyond 2020 I think.

Operator

And at this time I would like to turn the call back to Jan van de Winkel for any additional or closing remarks.

Jan van de Winkel

And these closing remarks will be very brief. So thank you all for calling in today to discuss Genmab's financial results for the full year of 2017 and we look forward to speaking with you again soon.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.