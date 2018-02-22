DowDuPont Could Be Undervalued By Up To 40% Due To Spin-Off Confusion

We’ve owned Dow, now DowDuPont (DWDP), since before its merger and planned spin-offs. We originally just held it in our dividend portfolio but we’ve recently added it to our value portfolio as well. We think that the difficulty of valuing each of the three spin-offs has made the stock undervalued. Additionally, unlike approximately 70% of mergers and acquisitions, DowDuPont’s management has a proven track record of meeting and even exceeding the financial goals they set pre-merger. We think that the market is undervaluing the combined DowDuPont entity by almost 40%.

Spin Off Plans and Results

DowDuPont is set to separate into three companies around the third quarter of FY2019. The smallest spin off will be an agricultural focused company, AgCo, with approximately $14B in net sales and >15% operating EBITDA margins. There will be a specialty chemicals focused company, SpecCo, with approximately $21B in net sales with 25% operating EBITDA margins. The largest spin-off will be the materials focused company, MatCo, with $40B in net sales and >20% operating EBITDA margins.

When the merger was first announced, the original projection was for $1B in growth synergies and $3B in cost synergies. As of the latest quarter, management has upped the cost synergies estimate to $3.3B. The current projection is $1.1B in cost synergies from the agriculture businesses, $1.235B from the materials businesses, and $965M from the specialty chemicals businesses. For investors it is important to note that the increased estimates come from more synergies having been realized, not an increase in future projections. The original goal was $500M in cost synergies by the end of 2017 but the actual number was $800M. As we said earlier given that approximately 70% of mergers and acquisitions fail to meet their financial targets, DowDuPont management really should be applauded for not only meeting but also exceeding targets. It also gives investors the ability to put some faith in management’s estimates and use those estimates for valuation purposes.

DowDuPont is also appealing because it is the rare industrial conglomerate that is firing on all cylinders. Here is what CEO Edward Breen said on the most recent conference call.

…operating EBITDA grew 24%; and adjusted EPS increased 41%. We benefited from strong underlying demand for our products and leading positions in growing markets. All 8 operating segments reported quarterly sales growth as did every geography. We delivered excellent operating EBITDA leverage. Operating EBITDA rose in nearly every segment on increased volume and price, cost synergies, lower pension and OPEB costs and higher equity earnings.

The company reported growth in all of its main segments and is projection flat to up revenue growth and single digit to double-digit operating EBITDA growth for the coming year. So, why would a company that is successfully executing on its merger and showing growth across all areas trade at a discount to peers? Well, we believe DowDuPont is suffering from a “spin off” discount. Take a look at our valuation below using comparable publicly traded companies and judge for yourself.

Valuation

To value DowDuPont we used a sum of parts valuation based on comparable companies.

For valuing the SpecCo spin-off we used Honeywell (HON) and 3M (MMM) as comparables since the companies serve similar end markets. Additionally, DowDuPont’s management, who given their current execution, get the benefit of the doubt, cited them as comparables.

Company (Ticker) EBITDA (M) Total Debt (M) Equity Value (M) EV/EBITDA Honeywell (HON) $9170 $17880 $116420 14.6 3M (MMM) $8900 $14010 $140670 17.4 Average





16

(data via WSJ)

Valuing AgCo is a bit trickier. Industry consolidation means that there are very few pure play comparables that are publicly traded. We believe that Monsanto (MON) and Mosiac (MOS) (despite being an imperfect example) are the best comparables to use.

Company (Ticker) EBITDA (M) Total Debt (M) Equity Value (M) EV/EBITDA Monsanto (MON) $4130 $8120 $53190 14.8 Mosiac (MOS) $1040 $3920 $9470 12.9 Average





13.85

(data via WSJ)

For the last spin-off MatCo we used the average EV/EBITDA multiple for 10 large materials and chemicals companies.

Company (Ticker) EBITDA (M) Total Debt (M) Equity Value (M) EV/EBITDA BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) $10390 $16210 $98160 11 LyondellBasell (LYB) $6620 $8385 $42840 7.7 Chemours (CC) $1350 $4100 $9250 9.9 Eastman Chemical (EMN) $2250 $6430 $14450 9.3 Huntsman (HUN) $1040 $2870 $7990 10.4 Westlake (WLK) $1040 $3350 $13550 16.3 Olin Corp (OLN) $942 $3610 $5540 9.7 FMC Corp (FMC) $454 $3190 $11240 31.8 Albemarle (ALB) $736 $2370 $12710 20.5 Kronos (KRO) $112 $339 $2790 27.9 Median





10.7 Average





15.4

(data via WSJ)

Given the disparate multiples in the sector, we’ll use the average of the median and average or 13.04 for our valuation. This will leave the spin-offs ranked roughly in order of attractiveness with the speciality chemicals spinoff trading at the highest multiple, agriculture at the lowest, and the materials company somewhere in between.

We can then use these industry average EBITDA multiples to value each spinoff. The table below shows the revenue and operating EBITDA for each spinoff along with the percentage of EBITDA it contributes to DowDuPont as a whole.



Revenue EBITDA Margin EBITDA EBITDA % AgCo $14,342 18.2% $2,610 15.4% MatCo $43,772 20.8% $9,101 53.5% SpecCo $18,418 28.8% $5,297 31.1% Total $17,008 100%

However, before we do the equity calculations we need to adjust for DowDuPont’s current debt load of $30B. While management has still not finalized how much debt and how much cash will end up in each spin-off we can use the percentage of each spin-off’s EBITDA contribution to the total company as a rough gauge of what their debt loads will be. After all EBITDA is a rough proxy for cash flow and cash is what is needed to service debt. The table below shows how we apportioned DowDuPont’s $30B in debt.



EBITDA % Implied Debt Load (M) AgCo 15.4% $4,628.6 MatCo 53.5% $16,080.0 SpecCo 31.1% $9,347.4

Now that we have the EBITDA, EBITDA multiple, and debt figures for each spin-off we can calculate it’s equity value.

EBITDA (M) Multiple EV (M) Debt (M) Equity EV (M) AgCo $2,610 13.85 $36,148.5 $4,628.6 $31,519.9 MatCo $9,101 13.05 $118,768.1 $16,080.0 $102,688.1 SpecCo $5,297 16 $84,752.0 $9,347.4 $75,404.6 Total $209,612.6

The final step is to subtract out the value of corporate costs and make the adjustments for additional unrealized synergies.

Calculation Details Value (M) Equity value of Spin-offs n/a $209,612.6 Less: Corporate costs $843 @ 14.09 multiple ($11,878) Add: Additional synergies $2000 @ 14.09 multiple $28,180 Add: Investments in unconsolidated affiliates n/a $5,336 Total

$231,250.6

We used the last fiscal year’s corporate costs (same as TTM since the fiscal year just ended) multiplied by the EBITDA weighted multiple. We did the same with the $2B in synergies yet to be realized. Finally, we add in the equity value of investments in unconsolidated affiliates. Our final total is approximately $231B or almost 40% more than DowDuPont’s current market cap of around $167B.

While valuing the spin-offs is more of an art than a science due to lack of true peer comps and our valuation may be off by a bit depending on where the spin-off trades at it still appears DowDuPont is undervalued. Feel free to substitute your own estimate of EBITDA multiples in our valuation framework. For example, perhaps you feel the AgCo spin-off should trade closer to Monsanto at 14x EBITDA or the materials EBITDA multiple we used is too high and should be closer to 10x. At the very least the current stock price gives investors a significant margin of safety for an investment in a company where almost all main business units are showing both top and bottom line growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.