The Worldwide Fama Puzzle Reversal

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 21, 2018, by Menzie Chinn here.

In my previous post, I recounted "The New Fama Puzzle" as it applied to dollar exchange rates, with a focus on the euro/dollar rate. A quick observation: the reversal also appears for non-US dollar-based exchange rates (against the euro, yen, pound).

The Fama regression is:

s +1 - s = α' + β'(i-i*) + error

First, consider Fama regression coefficients (β') for the one-year horizon, up to 2007M08, against the US dollar, yen, euro, and pound.



Figure 1: Fama regression coefficients for various currency pairs, up to 2007M08. Source: BCFH (2018).

Now, consider the corresponding Fama regression coefficients, after 2007M09.



Figure 2: Fama regression coefficients for various currency pairs, after to 2007M09. Source: BCFH (2018).

It might not be clear from Figure 1, but almost all the estimates are negative. In Figure 2, they are almost all positive.

Here's the table that underpins the figures.

Table 1: Fama regression coefficients for various currency pairs, for various sample periods. Source: BCFH (2018) Appendix Table 1.