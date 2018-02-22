Great Investments For 2017 (Final Review)

Last year I arm twisted my fellow marketplace subscribers to offer up their best investment ideas for 2017. They generously came through with nine of their ideas and updated us on their thinking each quarter.

With 2018 well in the rearview mirror let’s tabulate the end results and see how we did. Apologies to the readers it took me this long. It takes a bit of coordination to put this together which isn’t exactly my strong suit.

We also lost this round in a pretty big way and it's not my favorite thing to report on the misses but it is important to do it. The S&P 500 returned 18.55% from February 4, 2017 (time the original article got published) until the end of the year.

^SPXTR data by YCharts

I'm very grateful to these guys for giving up their top ideas and hope you enjoyed the insight into their thought process. The table below shows each idea and its returns:

*Damon Verial runs an earnings trade service and provided a profitable idea.

O'Neil trader wins first place with a mindblowing +149.4% Chris de Muth takes second place with an amazing +45.87% Chris Lau takes third place with a market beating +25.85%

Congrats to O'Neil trader.

The 2017 story is really that of the Straight Path Communications (STRP) blowup. Because this company got taken over after a competitive auction the price spiraled out of control. Ruerd Heeg provided a short idea which killed aggregate returns.

O'Neil Trader came to the rescue with a biotech success. As you know if biotech hits, it can go on big runs and that's what happened with a +149.4% Not enough to offset the short but it helped.

On a positive note 5 out of 9 ideas provided a positive return. Damon Verial's pick didn't work over the time period tracked but he actually provided an earnings play that worked. The ideas that worked all beat the S&P 500. Unfortunately the ideas that did not work out over this timeframe lagged the S&P 500 by a greater margin (even if we exclude the outliers).

If we put the performance in the perspective of a somewhat more applicable benchmark like the Russell 3000 Value index relative performance isn't as bad:

^RAVTR data by YCharts

The Russell Value (RAVTR) contains a lot of smaller companies and it is tilted towards value. Marketplace subscribers tend to write about smaller companies (where analyst insight is lacking and opportunities reside) and there's a value tilt among the ideas provided. However, I'm still in favor of holding us to the higher standard of the S&P 500 because it is the most widely followed index and an index marketplace authors should look to beat in terms of risk/return in order to provide value to readers.

I want to give an honorable mention to second place finisher Chris DeMuth for his idea, Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) that did extremely well while I believe, from looking into the idea, it also limited risk to the downside.

My whole aim of writing this article is to wrestle great ideas from my colleagues and the idea I came closest to investing in myself happened to be Chis Lau's Qualcomm (QCOM). I like the royalty business and Qualcomm traded at an attractive price point. Ultimately I didn't pull the trigger and now there's a Broadcomm (AVGO) bid on the table.

Commentary by my colleagues on their respective ideas:

Manhattan Bridge Capital

Fredrik Arnold:

As of 2/9/18, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) price is back to within $0.10 of our purchase price and, dividends added to the stock price have delivered positive financial results. Apparently the bridge loan business in the greater New York city area has recovered even as the market has tumbled. LOAN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Teekay

J.Mintzmyer:

Teekay (TK) had a decent overall 2017, despite a panic dip in the summer, returning 19% on the year, including dividends (up around 50% from our November 2016 entry in the lower-$6). The stock started 2018 very strong, buoyed by strong financing news from Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and also by strong oil prices. Recently, the shares have plummeted off the back of an equity and convertible debt raise between $9.75 (equity) and $11.70 (converts). Despite the raise significantly de-risking the company, many retail investors are upset by what they perceive as dilution and weak sentiment. Additionally, market turmoil and slipping oil prices have served to bring TK down to weaker levels (in high-$7s as I write this). I believe TK at these prices, especially considering the major de-risking over the past year, is the best risk/reward we've ever seen. It is currently my top portfolio position.

TK Price to Book Value data by YCharts Jernigan Capital

Richard Lejeune:

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) has lost favor lately with investors. I have added to my long position and continue to expect very strong operating results in 2018. The hefty dividend remains well covered. The company's balance sheet and access to capital have improved with the recent successful issuance of a new 7% preferred stock.

JCAP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Amicus

O'Neil Trader:

2017 was a great year for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) despite Zorblisa's failure in the clinic. Galafold's successful launch and expansion in the EU and the rest of the world, the FDA changing its mind and allowing the company to file Galafold NDA for accelerated approval and the very good phase 1/2 data of ATB200/AT2221 in Pompe disease have significantly improved the company's outlook. The company remains well-positioned in 2018 despite the strong gains the stock made in 2017. There is potential for ATB200/AT2221 to get accelerated approval based on the phase 2 data (which represents upside to my expectations, my base case is that the company will need to conduct a phase 3 trial prior to gaining approval) and there are two important regulatory decisions for Galafold: potential approvals in Japan in mid-2018 and in the U.S. in August. I also believe the company will expand its pipeline through in-licensing or acquisition of clinical candidates, which may be the real reason behind the latest offering.

FOLD PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Other ideas ran their course or authors didn't have anything substantive to add.

End note

On average ideas performed badly but the mean result was much better. Most ideas turned out profitable and beat the market. In case you are wondering, I'm planning to release a 2018 series soon. Most likely it will contain even more ideas and marketplace authors are extremely motivated to take revenge this year.

