Total Return Fund Monthly Insight: Favoring High Income-Producing Assets Has Paid Off

The fund’s overweights in structured products and emerging market debt, as well as its duration underweight, aided performance, relative to the benchmark.

Our team continues to favor high-income producing assets, including structured products and emerging market debt, to drive returns.

During the month of January, relative to the benchmark, the fund’s overweights in structured products and emerging market debt, as well as its duration underweight, aided performance.

Against a backdrop of strong global growth and surging equity markets, a resurgence of expectations for higher inflation drove interest rates higher across global sovereign debt markets in January. The 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest point in almost four years, rising by 25 basis points (0.25%) to close the month at 2.71%. The 30-year rate increased with less magnitude, reaching 2.93%, while the policy-sensitive 2-year rate hit the 2% mark for the first time since 2008.

The Total Return Fund’s effective duration at 5.18 years is underweight relative to the benchmark index. We hold a curve steepening bias with an overweight to duration on the front end of the curve. We believe long end rates will move marginally higher in the medium term amid solid global growth, a cyclical but modest uptick in inflation, and broadly less accommodative monetary policy from developed-market central banks. We expect investors will require more yield for longer-dated bonds given the strong global growth backdrop. We continue to hold some inflation expressions in Treasury inflation-protected securities in the 3- to 5-year part of the curve.

The fund's diversified sources of return across fixed income asset classes

Source: BlackRock as of 12/31/17. Quarterly return attribution is based on gross returns of the fund’s Institutional share class. U.S. Relative Value: The fund’s U.S. relative value strategies reflect the portfolio management team’s specific views on the mortgage market. Macro: The macro strategy is how the portfolio management team implements thematic and macro-economic investment views through duration, yield curve and foreign-currency positioning. Residual: This non-attributable portion of the fund’s total return is derived from trading and allocation effects across the fund’s investment strategies. For standardized performance, click here.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal values may fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. All returns assume reinvestment of all dividend and capital gain distributions. Refer to blackrock.com/tr for current month-end performance.

Amid tight valuations, we moved to a modest underweight in investment grade credit, where we prefer to hold specific names rather than broad index exposure. We modestly decreased the fund’s allocation to high yield credit after the strong performance of risk assets to start 2018. We decreased the overweight in municipals as strong flows into the sector have richened valuations.

We believe securitized assets, including non-agency mortgages and collateralized loan obligations, should continue to experience strong demand in this low-yield environment. In the fund, we added back some exposure to emerging markets and remain convicted on the view that the sector should continue to be supported by synchronized global growth and strong fundamentals. We increased exposure to Turkey, where credit appears cheap relative to fundamentals, and we still hold high-conviction views in other select countries including Brazil and Argentina.

Download fund commentary

By Bob Miller, Rick Rieder

This post originally appeared on BlackRock Blog.

All fund performance and data based on Institutional shares, all other share classes will vary. Institutional shares are not available to all investors and that performance, fees, and ranking data for various share classes could be higher or lower.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained visiting the iShares ETF and BlackRock Mutual Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Stock values fluctuate in price so the value of your investment can go down depending on market conditions.

International investing involves risks, including risks related to foreign currency, limited liquidity, less government regulation and the possibility of substantial volatility due to adverse political, economic or other developments. These risks often are heightened for investments in emerging/ developing markets or in concentrations of single countries.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

Short-selling entails special risks. If the fund makes short sales in securities that increase in value, the fund will lose value. Any loss on short positions may or may not be offset by investing short-sale proceeds in other investments.

The Fund's use of derivatives may reduce the Fund's returns and/or increase volatility and subject the Fund to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation. The Fund could suffer losses related to its derivative positions because of a possible lack of liquidity in the secondary market and as a result of unanticipated market movements, which losses are potentially unlimited. There can be no assurance that the Fund's hedging transactions will be effective.

The opinions expressed are those of the fund's portfolio management team as of January 2018, and may change as subsequent conditions vary. Information and opinions are derived from proprietary and nonproprietary sources deemed by BlackRock to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Percent of net assets figures represent the Fund’s exposure based on the economic value of securities adjusted for futures, options, swaps and convertible bonds.

©2018 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, iRETIRE, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

430484

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.