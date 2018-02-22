Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 2/21/2018

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift/Abs(Lev)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -4.47% 0.00% 0.00% 16.41% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -14.58% -1.17% -0.39% 47.23% -2.00% -0.67% -3 SPXU 11.89% -1.52% -0.51% -37.70% 11.53% 3.84% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT -5.03% 0.00% 0.00% -0.36% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF -14.61% 0.48% 0.16% -6.50% -5.42% -1.81% -3 TMV 16.17% 1.08% 0.36% -3.12% -4.20% -1.40% Nasdaq 100 1 QQQ -1.96% 0.00% 0.00% 27.50% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -8.08% -2.20% -0.73% 89.20% 6.70% 2.23% -3 SQQQ 2.64% -3.24% -1.08% -55.03% 27.47% 9.16% DJ 30 1 DIA -5.20% 0.00% 0.00% 22.27% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -16.90% -1.30% -0.43% 69.34% 2.53% 0.84% -3 SDOW 13.67% -1.93% -0.64% -46.80% 20.01% 6.67% Russell 2000 1 IWM -4.52% 0.00% 0.00% 10.05% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -14.26% -0.70% -0.23% 22.36% -7.79% -2.60% -3 TZA 12.80% -0.76% -0.25% -30.71% -0.56% -0.19% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -14.64% 0.00% 0.00% -5.03% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -39.25% 4.67% 1.56% -23.74% -8.65% -2.88% -3 ERY 55.52% 11.60% 3.87% 3.98% -11.11% -3.70% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -8.18% 0.00% 0.00% -10.32% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -24.11% 0.43% 0.14% -33.69% -2.73% -0.91% -3 DRV 26.57% 2.03% 0.68% 30.09% -0.87% -0.29% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -8.10% 0.00% 0.00% -10.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -26.07% -1.77% -0.59% -49.06% -16.72% -5.57% -3 DUST 23.48% -0.82% -0.27% 0.26% -32.08% -10.69% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -3.77% 0.00% 0.00% 28.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -13.32% -2.01% -0.67% 90.17% 5.30% 1.77% -3 EDZ 7.19% -4.12% -1.37% -57.83% 27.04% 9.01% Gold spot 1 GLD -0.78% 0.00% 0.00% 6.72% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -3.20% -0.86% -0.29% 12.62% -7.54% -2.51% -3 DGLD 1.94% -0.40% -0.13% -19.91% 0.25% 0.08% Silver spot 1 SLV -3.12% 0.00% 0.00% -8.75% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -11.18% -1.82% -0.61% -35.52% -9.27% -3.09% -3 DSLV 7.69% -1.67% -0.56% 14.74% -11.51% -3.84% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -5.20% 0.00% 0.00% -10.46% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -8.93% 1.47% 0.74% -20.51% 0.41% 0.21% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -3.02% 0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -11.54% -2.48% -0.83% 89.72% -7.15% -2.38% -3 LABD 4.27% -4.79% -1.60% -69.52% 27.35% 9.12% VIX Short Term Fut. 1 VXX 68.99% 0.00% 0.00% -37.56% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY 102.47% -35.51% -17.76% -78.18% -3.06% -1.53%

BDCL is an Exchange-Traded Note. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The largest decay is in leveraged VIX short-term futures (UVXY), due to huge realized volatility in implied volatility on the week of 2/5/2018. Far behind is the leveraged inverse ETF in Emerging Markets (EDZ).

The highest positive drift was in short and long energy (ERY, ERX). The drift is positive on both the long and short sides due to a sharp and steady downtrend since the 3rd week of January.

In 1 year:

The two worse decays have been in leveraged miners, long NUGT and short DUST. Large swings and daily moves in gold and related assets have resulted in a negative beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drifts are for inverse leveraged ETFs in Emerging Markets (EDZ), Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) and Biotechnology (LABD). They are almost equal at about 9% normalized at 1x the underlying index exposure.

The inverse leveraged ETFs in the large cap indexes Dow Jones (SDOW), S&P 500 (SPXU) and Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) have a yearly positive drift. As a result, the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs have been cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings taking into account the systemic risk. The positive drift of SPXU normalized at 1x the underlying index exposure is 3.8%. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. However, with the return of volatility, the drift became negative on the last month. If volatile market conditions go on, these products will also suffer a decay in a yearly time frame.

Note of caution: The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here (sharing this link with traders and investors you know may save them a lot of money).

Additional disclosure: Long SPXU for hedging purposes. I am net long in stocks.