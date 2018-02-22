A Different Assessment Of The Risk In Stocks For Retirees

The source of the volatility

One has to be extremely cautious about acting on Wall Street pronouncements. As discussed in a March 30, 2010 posting on The Hedged Economist (The Hedged Economist), Wall Street's incentives do not necessarily align with those of an individual investor. Consequently, paying too much attention to their pronouncements ignores some of the advantages of the individual investor.

The most common misconception about the risk inherent in paying too much attention to Wall Street is the assumption that the greatest risk is when Wall Street is trying to sell something. That isn't necessarily the case. There can be risks even when the professional investor and the individual investor are both buying or when they are both selling. However, the greatest mistake an individual investor can make is summarized in the posting cited above by the following sentence:

“Most individuals should have a much longer time horizon than institutional investors for at least some, perhaps most, of their investments.”

With that in mind one can view an interview with JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic about the early February selloff as reported in BARRON’S February 17, 2018 edition (Barron's - Financial Investment News - Stock Investing News - Investment News). Rather than taking it as advice to the individual investor, it can be viewed as a report of an observer with real-time access to trading information not necessarily available to the individual investor. The interview is quoted as follows:

Q. “A Brief Conversation So this isn’t Armageddon? " A. “The selloff was almost entirely technical, driven by programmatic trading strategies like options hedging. In addition, you had the closure of some of the “short VIX” products [that bet against a rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX].”

That is completely consistent with my posting on Seeking Alpha on February 12, 2018, “Perspective On The Week That Was” (Perspective On The Week That Was). In the comments section, in response to an inquiry about whether there was evidence of robotic trading, the response was as follows:

“Regarding robotic trading, there were a number of reasons that I believe automated trading was important. The first concerned the rapidity of large moves. One afternoon I was listening to the radio in my car at about 3:00, and the market was up. I went into a store and picked up something, and when I came out to the car at about 3:15 the market was down 1000 points. If memory serves me, it was about a 1600 point move.

Later on when I had access to data, I noticed a relationship between market moves and a couple of variables. Every time the volatility index moved up, the market tended to sell off. Once the volatility index was heightened, there was a relationship between the 10 year treasuries and stock markets. The market was making large moves up and down based upon, or simultaneous with, moves in 10 year treasuries of about 10 basis points. It happened a number of times in both directions, and when it did, stock markets moved in a single consistent direction as they adjusted. The only exception was that there would be hesitancy in the direction of the move when it hit certain technical trading levels. The 50 day moving average caused some hesitation, and the 200 day moving average caused a more significant change in direction. However, mainly it was the speed and breadth of the moves that leads me to believe robotic trading was involved. With enough time, I'm sure one could reverse engineer the programs being used and get a very good fit to time series analysis. But I was satisfied with my looser observation.”

Different strokes for different folks

However, my conclusion about the implications of the volatility during the week was totally different from that of J.P. Morgan’s. Marko presents the volatility as a classic opportunity to buy the dip. As a retiree, it can be viewed as a good time to sit back and observe. The difference in conclusions is partially due to different time frames. Marko is assuming continuous trading, and to a large extent with a short-run focus, while for most investors, stock should be a long-run investment. That is especially true for retirees where short-run trading creates the risk of a loss at an inopportune time.

It is worth considering who is guaranteed profit from increased trading activity. An investor may benefit from such activity, but an intermediary is guaranteed to profit from it, and those most closely associated with the intermediary have a high potential of benefiting from access to information not available to the individual.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that quick enough execution would allow one to make money off of the volatility. There is no doubt that some professionals with automated trading systems undoubtedly did make money, especially if they had a split second advanced access to order information, or they were actually manipulating some of the trades involved (as, according to the WALL STREET JOURNAL on February 14, 2018, --http://ereader.wsj.net/--, is currently being investigated in connection with the VIX). However, one does not need to believe that there were nefarious activities going on to realize that one week’s volatility hardly constitutes a long-term opportunity.

Further, the recovery on Friday and in the week following that volatility did allow individual investors the opportunity to profit from the dip. Undoubtedly, many readers will comment about some trade that allowed them to purchase a particular stock at what looks like a bargain viewed from the perspective of two weeks’ market performance. Yet, the very success of short run trading strategies would indicate reason for concern. Most of the technical volatility in the first week being discussed and recovery in the second week reveal something about the market structure. For someone planning for retirement, it is more important to know that the market is structured in a fashion that will allow 10% swings in a week than to know they saved whatever on the purchase of one of their holdings. That is particularly true if they're planning to rely on a fixed percentage withdrawal rate.

Adverse implications

What the volatility revealed is not reassuring to investors trying to build a robust portfolio as a part of an overall asset allocation. Rather, it may reveal information that would indicate a risk that a substantial number of investors will have to modify their asset allocation in order to maintain their desired level of overall portfolio volatility.

During the volatility, both on the downside and in the week of recovery, stock prices across many sectors moved in unison. Those moves occurred without regard to the prospects for the individual companies involved. One could interpret that as all investors across a variety of industries reacting the same way, and there probably was a bit of that going on. However, far more important was what it reveals about how individual investors and professionals, and, I believe, professionals more than individual investors, are trying to achieve alpha.

It seems highly unlikely that an investor in a utility would suddenly decide that the prospects for that utility were changing in the same way as the prospects for a technology company. Yet, the stocks in most companies in those industries had a tendency to move together. Further, they moved together during the day rather than between days or over a period of time, which would only occur if those changes in investors’ perceptions all occurred literally simultaneously. What that would indicate is that investors are manifesting their perceptions not by investing in individual companies, but by trading ETFs that hold a significant portion of the companies in every sector.

So, rather than investing in an ETF, which implies giving up the quest for alpha, a large number of professionals (probably using algorithmic trading strategies) and individuals are seeking alpha by trying to time the market. Further, they are seeking alpha over very short periods of time; periods of time that should be irrelevant to most individual investors who are in the stock market as a part of a retirement strategy. If an investor’s horizon is that short, stocks are a totally inappropriate investment. Remember, we're talking about a two-week period of time.

A new dimension to risk

On February 16, 2018 in the article entitled “Risks Seen as Stocks Move in Tandem” (Wall Street Journal?) WALL STREET JOURNAL reported on some research that provides some quantitative measures of the phenomena. For example, it reported that:

Correlations among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, a measure of how different stock groups move in relation to one another, spiked as the index last week suffered its first correction in two years and increased further when stocks began bouncing back from those lows. They recently hit the highest level since the U.S. presidential election in 2016, according to a Goldman Sachs Group analysis….The three-month rolling correlation between S&P 500 sectors rose to 0.73 Monday, Goldman Sachs’s data show, up from 0.72 on Feb. 8, the day the index fell into correction territory—a 10% drop from its Jan. 26 high.”

However, a spike in the short-run measure of correlation has become a common phenomenon during market declines. For example, the article notes:

In two recent instances when stocks fell sharply—in January 2016 and in August 2015—the S&P 500’s sectors carried an average three-month rolling correlation of 0.72 and 0.70, respectively, according to Goldman Sachs data.”

For comparison, it's worth noting that:

That is nearly double last year’s average of 0.37 and above the 2016 average of 0.64.”

The risk of confirmation bias

It is very easy to over-interpret three-month rolling correlations, but the indication seems to be that there is an increasing tendency for the market to move in unison during declines. (A technical note is worth mentioning: techniques for measuring the statistical significance of differences in correlation coefficients are complicated and frequently ignored by analyst. The article does not note whether such techniques were applied or the level of confidence in any measure of statistical significance. Perhaps someone with access to Goldman Sachs’ report could provide a link. Both periodicity of the data used by Goldman Sachs and the level of confidence would be useful information).

However, one doesn't have to depend solely on the data. In many respects, it's more important to understand the causality involved because it is the causality that indicates whether the data will remain stable or represent random phenomena. Thus, it's worth noting that the explanation discussed previous to presenting the data on three-month rolling correlations seems to be confirmed by other observers:

People end up throwing the good out with the bad,’ especially if they are primarily invested in the stock market through broad exchange-traded funds tracking major indexes, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at investment bank B. Riley FBR.” The popularity of ETFs in recent years has likely helped push correlations higher, Mr. Hogan added, as investors in index-tracking funds who want to increase or decrease their exposure to stocks during market swings can buy or sell only broadly—not pick and choose shares.” What we saw was when the stock market is selling off, it didn’t matter what your business does or what sector you fall in—you were for sale because you were part of the S&P 500,’ Mr. Hogan said.” I think most investors recognize by now that last week’s correction was largely driven by technical factors, not due to changes in the fundamental backdrop…” said Mandy Xu, equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse.”

Mandy goes on to note that he thinks the correlations will return to normal. That would be an encouraging development, but it is inconsistent with the evidence that a large number of investors are seeking alpha by trying to time the market using ETFs.

Different strategies and their implications

Timing the market is quite different from timing the purchase of individual stocks. Many authors here on Seeking Alpha have provided very useful analysis about timing individual stock purchases, and, recently, quite a few articles have been about the inappropriateness of purchases of many dividend-growth stocks. They provide useful information for those seeking alpha through the construction of a robust dividend-growth portfolio. However, the correlations noted above place a limitation on the ability to produce such a portfolio.

First, they encourage additional investors, with or without the aid of algorithms, to try to pursue alpha by timing the market. It is a practice that seems inappropriate for retirees, and it creates the potential that retirees who don't want to be short-run traders would have to reduce their stock exposure to reflect a new source of volatility.

Second, they make it apparent that volatility, which always is a potential with stock investing, has to be considered a risk for anyone with a short-run horizon regardless of the stock they select. The very speed of the adjustments over the last two weeks would indicate that many investors had increased their stock exposure beyond the level at which they could tolerate short-run volatility. They needed to adjust their portfolios quickly to reflect their inability to absorb mark-to-market losses. One can understand that phenomena among professionals whose performance is measured on a short-term basis. It's a little harder to understand why so many individuals conform to such a destructive external requirement unless they were overexposed to stocks. If they are overexposed, one would expect investors in general to reduce their stock exposure which could potentially create downward bias in stock prices.

However, if one is trying to maintain or construct a robust stock portfolio, the third implication is most important. Basically, the effort of many market participants to time the market through ETFs that represent broad segments of the market make it harder to construct a portfolio that has less volatility than the overall market. The article then goes on the note the same constraints:

The one-sided movements have made it difficult for investors to pick and choose any winners in the stock market, said Andrew Thrasher, portfolio manager for Indiana-based asset-management firm Financial Enhancement Group.”

The article also notes data that illustrate the problem, although anyone who has been following the market can easily quote similar data. The data quoted in the market are:

…shares of banks, whose net-interest margins— a key measure of lending profitability—are boosted by higher interest rates, have fallen with the broader market, with the S&P 500 financial sector down 2.5% for the month. The S&P 500 is down 3.3% for February. Meanwhile, energy, telecommunications services, industrials, consumer staples, health care, utilities, materials and real-estate shares in the S&P 500 have all lost more than 3% in February.?" But in the past week, as the broader market has regained its footing, so have stocks across all industries, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors headed for weekly gains.”

Looking at longer time periods

The same phenomena has been noted in a number of articles focused on individual market segments on Seeking Alpha. However, the more important analyses here on Seeking Alpha are those that note the differences in segment performance, rather than the correlations. For example, in an article entitled, “Real Estate Bounces Back Amid Brutal Start To 2018” (Real Estate Bounces Back Amid Brutal Start To 2018) the author notes:

REITs are now lower by 10% while homebuilders are off by 6% YTD, both significantly underperforming the US equity markets which have climbed nearly 3%. The 10-Year yield has climbed 46 basis points since the start of the year, pressuring yield-sensitive sectors, including REITs.”

Within the Equity Income categories, the article looks at the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. It is worth noting that taking the longer time period, year-to-date versus the two weeks of volatility, provides information about relative performance both during the run-up in January as well as during the volatility. It highlights the fact that over a longer period of time there are systematic differences in how different segments respond to economic influences. However, even noting differences in sector performance is only a marginal assistance to someone trying to construct a portfolio of individual stocks. The proliferation of sector-specific ETF's only complicates the issue as a whole sector can move without regard to the quality of the individual stocks involved.

Seeking Alpha articles on the individual sectors can be helpful in sorting out the relative attractiveness of different underperforming sectors. For example, “The More It Drops, The More I Buy” (The More It Drops, The More I Buy) seeks to explain the reason for the underperformance of the REIT sector and its long-run implications, and “Back To The Woodshed: 4 Pillars Of REIT Investing” (Back To The Woodshed: 4 Pillars Of REIT Investing) presents a technique for analyzing REITs to determine whether they are still desirable long-run investments. However, the comments on those postings indicate that many readers are not viewing them from a portfolio perspective, but instead are trading them in the same manner as ETF traders. That seems totally inappropriate from a total portfolio perspective.

Diversify across industries

An end of the year an article entitled, “Year-End Portfolio Summary: Keepers Carry The Portfolio” (Year-End Portfolio Summary: Keepers Carry The Portfolio) presented the stock portfolio and discussed changes since the last update. The table below summarizes that presentation. It should be noted that the stock portfolio accounts for about 85% of the total portfolio. In the table below, there is a brief notation of the changes made over the last six months. It should be apparent that the pattern is an effort to diversify away from industrial firms that are largely carrying the portfolio. The topic is discussed in more detail in the posting.

However, that approach is dependent upon stocks not moving in lockstep. Thus, the tendency to use ETF's as a market timing mechanism is diluting the benefit of that diversification across the stock portfolio. ETFs represent one risk to the portfolio. A second risk associated with a strategy of diversifying across industries is over-diversification. As the portfolio grows and more sectors are represented, it comes to approximate the total market. That makes the relative success of the strategy highly dependent upon selection of individual firms.

Pursuing a stable diversified portfolio is done in spite of the fact that under any economic circumstances there are some industries that will not be prospering. The strategy works if the individual selections from those underperforming industries remain worthwhile investments through-the-cycle.

One approach to managing that risk is to check the relative volatility of the individual company’s stock relative to the volatility of the segment. However, my own experience has been that it's more profitable to focus on the underlying fundamentals of the company involved. That involves not just its financial fundamentals, but also its markets, its marketing, its supply chain, its reputation, and the quality of its management. That approach is more time-consuming than simply checking the performance of the single variable, stock price, but one would assume it would have a more lasting impact.

A second approach to managing the risk is a concentrated portfolio. That approach turns away from the risk of over-diversification. Again, intuitively it would seem that it would be easier to keep track of and understand the performance of a smaller set of companies. From the individual's perspective, the risk of that approach is home bias, such as just investing in companies from the country where the individual resides, and concentration in the industries with which the individual is most familiar.

A third approach used by many authors here on Seeking Alpha is to use rule-based screening processes across large numbers of stocks in order to identify candidates for further analysis. Those rules may be anything from dividend histories to technical trading patterns. Some are very sophisticated and have resulted in tools available to other investors. If one wants to reduce the number of companies that meet the screening criteria, one can add additional constraints based upon widely available research on the “factors,” firm characteristics, which lead to alpha. Often they are the same criteria embodied in some of the rules (e.g., dividend history, low beta, etc.).

Diversify across time as well as across industries

In a Sept. 21, 2017 on SeekingAlpha, "Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Postscript A," (Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Postscript A) a bunch of potential portfolio adjustments that would bring the portfolio yield up to 3% were discussed. In that and other postings, there have been discussions of the desirability of targeting 3% in a retirement portfolio. Combining 3%, or greater, dividend yield with growth in the dividend targeting at least 7% results is a very sustainable retirement portfolio if there is adequate cash to meet Required Minimum Distributions.

It isn't the only way one can approach managing the portfolio, but the advantage of the approach is that the dividend flow allows the retiree to wait out periods when ETF traders are depressing all sectors simultaneously or even recessions. There are other investors writing for Seeking Alpha who target higher yields. Very often it is assumed that there is a trade-off between yield and growth. So, the selection of 3% is only a matter of personal preference. It has significant advantages for a retiree, as discussed in the posting. Further, if 3% is an adequate cash flow to meet one's cash flow requirements, it eliminates the need to choose which stocks to sell in order to meet cash requirements. It's also worth noting that 3% is also a reasonable withdrawal rate ensuring that the portfolio will last through retirement.

It would be easy to overemphasize the importance of the dividend flow simply because it can be quantified, but one could target either the dividend flow or the total return. Targeting the dividend flow is a convenient way to accomplish the overall portfolio objectives:

1-Generates a reliable dividend stream that will grow over time

2-Displays less volatility than the market in general

3-Provides returns that do not lag the overall market over a full market cycle

4-Contains core stock holdings in a diversified portfolio of assets

5-Requires very few changes over a long period of time

In addition, it's worth noting that the volatility of dividends tends to be less than the volatility in the stock prices. That isn't true of every industry, but it is true of the market overall. Further, dividends are one of the “factors" that are associated with alpha over long periods of time in the market. It is possible to find exceptions, but, across large sets of stock data, dividends are associated with alpha.

It is with respect to dividend yield that the markets are offering an opportunity to diversify. The diversification opportunity is primarily related to dividend yield. It is likely that high-yielding stocks will underperform the market and may actually decline during periods of volatility. Rising interest rates will keep pressure on consumer staples with high dividends, pipelines, utility, and REITs. The opportunity is to make initial small purchases and use dividend reinvestment and additional purchases to build positions over time while the stocks are depressed.

However, that approach only makes sense if one is willing to accept a period when the stocks only return will be the dividends. The absence of capital gains and perhaps actual price declines has to be accepted as potential features of investing in those stocks in the current environment. If that decline can be offset by existing positions or additions to positions in financials and industrial firms, the overall portfolio can emerge from the volatility with a higher yield and reasonable capital gains.

Add investments that hedge the stock portfolio

During the month of January there was a whole series of postings addressing alternative investments. It began with “A Dividend-Growth Portfolio Isn't A Strategy, It's A Class Of Assets” (A Dividend-Growth Portfolio Isn't A Strategy, It's A Class Of Assets). In that series of postings, the focus was on how to hedge a dividend-growth portfolio with long positions in other assets. Each posting addressed the strengths and limitations of the different assets.

The postings in this series noted that a very common strategy of building up cash doesn't really hedge the position. Not only does cash not have much of a positive return, but it is an inefficient hedge in that its price does not move in the opposite direction of a correction in stock prices.

Bonds, which are usually thought of as an appropriate component of the portfolio mix, will actually move with stocks if rising interest rates are the reason for the decline in stocks. Further, during a severe financial crisis, bonds can actually lose their liquidity. In a rising interest-rate environment, it is very important to manage duration. Holding bonds to maturity in order to meet date-specific expenditure requirements is effective. Over longer periods of time, bonds just have a high potential of reducing the total return to the portfolio.

Most mutual funds are made up of various mixes of stocks and bonds with leverage added in some cases. Any limitation that applies to bonds and cash as hedges for a stock portfolio also applies to most mutual funds. When leveraged, the negative effect of rising interest rates can be exaggerated by the larger asset bases and the rising costs of the borrowing used to achieve the leverage.

Precious metals and precious metal miners can provide a hedge to volatility under very specific circumstances. Those circumstances are often misunderstood and the assets are assumed to be a universal hedge against risks that they do not hedge. However, if the limitations are understood, they can play a role in a hedging strategy.

Inflation-indexed assets can be an effective hedge since they mitigate certain risks of bonds, specifically inflation-induced interest-rate rises. It should be noted that they mitigate the risk not eliminate it. Some (e.g., I-bonds) can also be a useful substitute for cash in inflationary environments. They require a level of trust in the institution issuing the asset and the method used to measure inflation.

Nonpublic assets were also mentioned and can play an important role in hedging a portfolio of publicly-traded equities. However, their usefulness is limited by constraints on their purchase and the wide variety of forms they can take.

Growth stocks were mentioned as a potential alternative to dividend-growth stocks. There is a tendency for investment styles in equities, for example growth versus value, to vary in popularity in a cyclical fashion. However, in a market correction, they become highly correlated even without ETF trading.

Options present a viable strategy, but if used as a direct hedge on individual positions, they can be quite expensive and limit upside moves. Basically, as they are often employed by purchasing puts to offset long positions, they involve guaranteeing lower return on the upside by reducing the potential of a possible downside move. The costs are guaranteed while the return only surfaces under specific market conditions. Alternatively, options can be used to augment the return on the dividend-growth portfolio through other strategies. However, augmenting the return is quite different from hedging the risk.

Despite their limitations, all of those strategies are useful, and they are employed to some degree as discussed in the final posting entitled, “Portfolio Design: Don't Let Perfect Get In The Way Of Pretty Good” (Portfolio Design: Don't Let Perfect Get In The Way Of Pretty Good). However, as that posting explains, diversifying across industries and producing a more than adequate dividend flow are the principal hedging strategies.

Conclusions for retirement planning

The increased volatility created by ETF trading has both strategic and tactical implications for retirement planning. It obviously focuses attention on various hedging strategies. However, the strategic and tactical implications are probably more important than any single hedge.

From a strategic perspective, it heightens and draws attention to the risks associated with sequence of returns if one plans to use a strategy of a drawdown of the portfolio by some fixed percentage. If one begins a drawdown at 4% or 3%, and the entire market corrects by 10%, the dollar value of that drawdown is decreased by about 10%. As long as the volatility is very short-run, it implies that retirement planning with a fixed drawdown now includes a tactical market timing element. Further, a balanced stock and bond portfolio of say 60/40 fails to address the issue if the decline in stocks is associated with a simultaneous decline in bond prices due to rising interest rates. However, for the failure of the 60/40 portfolio, a longer period of depressed prices would be required, but it is conceivable that both stocks and bonds could decline simultaneously for multiple years. We have just experienced a prolonged bull market in bonds that lasted much longer than stock cycles. A prolonged bear market in bonds is not out of the question.

Alternatively, if the strategic approach is to rely upon dividends to generate the 4% or 3%, the short-term volatility is irrelevant. Further, if the decline in prices is due to economic or earnings declines, the persistence of the decline can be mitigated through holding cash to meet the Required Minimum Distribution. Also, declines in dividends are less volatile than declines in stock prices. Thus, the degree to which one needs to build a portfolio that can absorb shocks is reduced. To illustrate, if stocks declined by 40% during a recession and dividends declined by 20% during the same recession, the portfolio needs to absorb 40% if one is planning to sell during retirement. By contrast, the portfolio only needs to be able to absorb 20% decline if dividends are the source of cash flow. One way to look at that is that one has to over save by 40% to rely on total returns during retirement. However, one only needs to over save by 20% if dividends are the focus.

It would be very easy to think of a scenario that would reverse the strategic implications discussed above. The question is: what is the most likely scenario over one's retirement horizon. In retirement planning is important to remember retirement is an ongoing process that can last for many years. The approach of targeting a flow (dividends) rather than a stock (the portfolio value) may be a simpler approach.

From a tactical perspective, both in saving for retirement and in managing during retirement, the short-run volatility would imply that the tactic of selling cash-covered puts in order to target acquisitions at a specific price should be more advantageous. The price for the puts should be higher due to the increased volatility. The volatility would also imply that the likelihood of being assigned can be used as a method of acquisition. During 2017, the lack of volatility both suppressed the return to selling cash-covered puts or, for that matter, covered calls. Further, the absence of any corrections reduced the benefit of using cash-covered puts as an acquisition tactic. Without the pullback, selling puts didn't result in a significant price advantage. Given the recent volatility, the fact that the short-run volatility was due to ETF trading would imply that targeting specific companies with cash-covered puts could benefit from declines in the market that have nothing to do with the prospects of the company involved.

