Emerging Markets were the darling asset class of 2017, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index posting a 37.3% return in 2017. The prospects seem just as bright for 2018, with current forward P/E ratios for emerging market equities below not only their 20 year average, but also below that of the developed market equities (excluding the United States) and that of the U.S.

However, it would be fair to say that there are potential storm clouds on the horizon. If emerging markets as an asset class outperformed its peers in 2017, it also suffered in the recent correction driven by investors spooked at the prospect of higher inflation and a more hawkish Fed derailing the global rally in equities. When it comes to international equities, including emerging markets, a more aggressive Fed will lead to not only higher rates but also a stronger dollar. While it's widely accepted that a stronger U.S. dollar will help the economies of countries who depend on exports to the U.S. for a large share of their prosperity, it's also important to consider the impact that higher rates will have on consumer spending, especially for a U.S. consumer class which has hit its highest level of debt ever ($13.15 trillion).

On the other hand, if the concerns over runaway U.S. inflation turn out to be short lived, the prospects of a Fed under Jerome Powell resuming its dovish stance would create downward selling pressure on the dollar. The dollar has been selling off for over the last year, down almost 14% from its high of January 2017. Treasury yields are rising, and concerns about an oversupply of Treasuries to finance a burgeoning national debt are expected to do little to stem the rise. Generally one expects positive correlations between yields and the U.S. Dollar. However, this correlation has been on the decline since April of 2017, and crossed zero into negative correlation in December. More on this a little later in the article.

While it is an economic truism that countries dependent on exports for their prosperity are helped when their home currency weakens relative to those currencies of their trading partners, it would be a gross oversimplification to ditch an allocation to emerging markets simply because of fears about a weakening U.S. Dollar (assuming the current negative correlation between the dollar and Treasury yields continues). In order to evaluate this properly, let's look under the hood of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO). Not only is it the largest Emerging Markets ETF as measured by assets, it also receives surprisingly little attention from commentators and analysts as compared to some of its peers in the sector.

First of all, which countries are you investing in when you purchase VWO? Below we see the breakdown, available on Vanguard's website:

By far the largest exposure is to China, comprising one-third of the total of common stock held in the portfolio. This comes as no surprise, given the size of the Chinese economy. China and the next four largest countries (Taiwan, India, Brazil and South Africa; ie., the top five) together make-up three-fourths of the overall common stock holdings. These top five, plus Thailand, Russia, Malaysia, Mexico and Indonesia (ie., the top ten), all together comprise 91% of the common stock holdings.

It's tempting to eyeball the list and draw some conclusions as to the export dependency of these countries. After all, China and Taiwan are known globally as large exporters, right? India exports a lot of technology and outsourcing services. We all know that Russia is a big oil exporter. And of course we know that Mexico, especially since the creation of NAFTA, exports a lot to the U.S. Intuitively it seems reasonable to fear the impact that a weakening U.S. dollar could have on these countries.

Let's apply just a little more intellectual rigor and see if we can find some data that sheds more light on the topic. Fortunately, we need look no further than the CIA World Factbook, which, through its country profiles, provides a wealth of information about the countries of the world. For our purposes, let's look at the most recent data available from the 2016 World Factbook, specifically focusing on the GDP composition by end-use. In the table below we find each country named by Vanguard in its VWO fact sheet, in order of percentage from largest to smallest, accompanied by its actual percentage representation in the VWO portfolio as of January 31, 2018. Next we have the end-uses that comprise domestic consumption according to the CIA World Factbook: Households, Government, Business (labelled "Investment in Fixed Capital") and accumulating/decumulating inventories. These percentages are summed under the column "Net Domestic Consumption". Finally we have "Exports of Goods and Services" and "Imports of Goods and Services", the latter of which is understandably negative on total GDP. Please note that not all figures add up to exactly 100% due to rounding.

Finally, each country's percentage contribution to the VWO portfolio has been applied to each of these end-use figures, and then these proportional components summed in order to provide us with a composite export exposure for the overall portfolio. It may surprise the reader to discover that the composite export exposure comes in at 32.32%. Doubtless, if asked, most people would probably guess a figure somewhere north of 50%. Compare this figure to the same number from 2013 (the earliest year in which the CIA World Factbook has made this data available) - 37.23% - and it can be seen that emerging markets are slightly less dependent on exports than they have been even in the recent past.

When comparing the composite imports figure, -29.07%, the effects of currency on economic prosperity can almost be considered a push. While a depreciating home currency helps exporters, it also harms consumers through higher import prices due to the reduction of purchasing power of the weaker home currency. Of course, the validity of this last statement would be largely dependent on the countries of origin of the imports in question and the prevailing exchange rate at the time, but these considerations are beyond the scope of the discussion in this article.

Finally, let's compare the impact of currency strength to the past performance of VWO as an additional data point. In this case we will compare trends in the U.S. dollar to trends in VWO; as well as analyzing correlation of the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY) to the Ten Year Treasury Yield Index ($TNX) and its impact on VWO performance. The resulting charts can be seen below:

First, we view the U.S. dollar (red and green candles) versus the VWO (purple line). At the bottom of the graph we have plotted the correlation of the U.S. dollar to VWO in order to help illustrate whether correlation is overall positive or negative. Contrary to expectations that a strong dollar would be beneficial to emerging markets (because of their "export dependence") and therefore to the price of VWO, the overall correlation appears to be a negative one. This can be explained partially by the fact that the countries in the VWO portfolio aren't as export dependent as we might have thought. Additionally it's important to remember that as U.S. investors, we are investing in securities denominated in another currency. When our returns are "repatriated" (i.e. adjusted for our home currency), a strong dollar will diminish our returns, while a relatively weak dollar will enhance our returns. While we don't "repatriate" our returns at the end of each trading day, as a pricing mechanism the market for VWO takes care of this for us, adjusting the pricing accordingly, for better or for worse.

Highlighted with light grey ovals we identify key crossover points, where negative correlations (i.e. strong dollar hurting VWO price and weak dollar helping VWO price) are confirmed.

Above we view the same chart, this time with some highlighted anomalies. In other words, these are areas where the price of the U.S. dollar and VWO either rose or fell in tandem briefly. Given the discussion that we just completed above, this would now not be expected, given the generally negative correlation we see over the history between VWO and the U.S. dollar.

Normally one expects there to be a positive correlation between the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. After all, higher yields attract foreign capital, which requires the acquisition of dollars to purchase Treasuries, creating demand for the dollar and therefore strengthening the Dollar Index. As such, one would expect that the correlation between Treasury yields and VWO would be similar to that between the dollar and VWO. But as a quick glance at the chart above shows, the negative correlation with Treasury yields is not nearly as strong as is that for the dollar.

Could the breakdown in correlation between the dollar and Treasury yields, mentioned towards the beginning of this article, give us clues as to the occasionally positive correlation between the dollar and VWO? As it turns out, we can see from the chart above what appears to be fairly strong evidence that when the correlation between the dollar and Treasury yields turns negative, the dollar and VWO can become more closely correlated. Put differently, a weak dollar is usually positive for VWO returns, and a strong dollar generally negative for VWO returns, unless there is a divergence between the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. With the exception of the period from October, 2007 to April, 2008 the impact that divergent dollar strength and Treasury yields has on the normally negative correlation of dollar strength to VWO returns, appears to stand up under scrutiny.

As you can see, we are currently in a period of divergence between Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar, which began approximately December of 2017. As can be seen, despite a brief crossover, the price of VWO and of the dollar appear now to be moving in tandem, bucking the usual historical trend. It has been observed and widely reported that the espoused policies of the current administration are generally supportive of a weak dollar (despite mixed messages from the administration, and particularly between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump), and fiscal policies supportive of inflation, government deficits and rising Treasury yields. Despite a rough 2017 in getting his policy priorities through the Congress, the economic impact of these policies seems to be manifesting itself in 2018. So while emerging markets continue as the darling of several Wall Street analysts in 2018, investors in this sector would be well advised to keep track of the correlation between the dollar and Treasury yields, and stay nimble. As the above analysis has demonstrated, 2018 could be a bumpy ride for emerging markets.