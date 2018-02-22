Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Israel

Is Teva A Falling Drug Company Or A Great Value Proposition

by: CrypoTwits
Summary

While TEVA is struggling, 3 of the world's best value investors seem to be interested in the company.

The "Turnaround Man" took over as CEO in November.

The company is in the process of restructuring, which could prove to be promising.

Any sane investor (a bit of an oxymoron, but I'm not judging) would look at Teva Pharmaceuticals' recent financials and swiftly come to the conclusion that a slow, painful death looms somewhere just over the