New 13G Filing Is Big Deal For Zoom Telephonics Investors

Summary

In January, Zoom pre-announced yet another blow-out quarter.

The company is profitable with revenue growth accelerating to 60%+ year-on-year.

Zoom's stock price, however, has been stuck at $2.

A new 13G filing discloses the mystery seller...and that the seller is just about finished.

With the overhang removed, we think the tide may turn for the stock; reiterate $8 price target and +300% upside to estimated fair value.