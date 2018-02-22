New 13G Filing Is Big Deal For Zoom Telephonics Investors
About: Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (ZMTP)
by: Seneca Park Research
Summary
In January, Zoom pre-announced yet another blow-out quarter.
The company is profitable with revenue growth accelerating to 60%+ year-on-year.
Zoom's stock price, however, has been stuck at $2.
A new 13G filing discloses the mystery seller...and that the seller is just about finished.
With the overhang removed, we think the tide may turn for the stock; reiterate $8 price target and +300% upside to estimated fair value.
On January 4, 2018, Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP) pre-announced yet another blow-out quarter. Zoom disclosed to the market that Q4 2017 revenues had topped $8M - marking a re-acceleration in top-line growth to