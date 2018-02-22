Why Alaska Air Group's Stock Is Primed To Take Off
About: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK), Includes: ALGT, JBLU, LUV
by: Musings of a Banker
Summary
Acquisition of Virgin America instantly delivers hard-to-enter new markets.
Premium value strategy paying off with $25 billion Leisure Enthusiast market.
Analyzing the airline's EV/Free Cash Flow relative to peers highlights how attractive the stock is.
Record-Setting Air Travel
Since the end of the last recession, air travel has regained its mojo. A strong economy, low fuel prices, and lower ticket prices have driven robust growth. Retiring Baby Boomers and social