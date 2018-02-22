Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), the big data preparation company, has continued its incredible track record of big earnings beats in Q4. Since its IPO last spring, the company has delivered quarter after quarter of big earnings beats. After a small correction to the mid/low $20s in February, Alteryx's stock has roared back in response to yet another strong quarter, and is up more than 2x over its IPO price of $14.

A lot of software companies went public last year at around the same time as Alteryx - this group even includes investor favorites like MuleSoft (MULE) and Okta (OKTA), yet Alteryx's performance has eclipsed them all. See the chart below:

AYX data by YCharts

Despite Alteryx racing ahead to a high valuation multiple (at $30/share, where the company landed in postmarket trading after announcing Q4 earnings, it carries a hefty EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 9.0x, based on its new FY18 guidance), it's difficult to be downbeat on the company. There are plenty of overvalued tech stocks that look to be at dangerous boiling points (among these, I think, are Netflix (NFLX) and BlackLine (BL)), but Alteryx's strong performance absolves it of any valuation concerns.

For one, the company is one of the most efficiently managed software companies in Silicon Valley. Despite its rather diminutive scale (next year's revenues are expected below $200 million), it has achieved a ~10% free cash flow margin - stack that up against the likes of Okta, which despite its high growth is still burning massive holes through investors' pockets. Alteryx's early-onset FCF profitability suggests that the company can be a massive cash cow in its maturity, like Workday (WDAY) or Adobe (ADBE). For that reason, its high valuation multiple is more in line with those latter two peers rather than the average software stock around 6-7x revenues - investors are betting that Alteryx can succeed in their vein.

And thematically, there are major tailwinds behind Alteryx's big data narrative as well. Big data, as the term itself may suggest, involves large and unruly data sets - without a tool like Alteryx to stitch it all together, big data may well be unusable. With all eyes turned toward data-driven decision making across all levels of the enterprise, Alteryx is poised to continue its robust growth trajectory.

While the stock isn't likely to double again in 2018, it's more than likely to outperform by a generous margin again. Long with a price target of $36, representing 11x forward revenues.

Q4 download

Here's a snapshot of Alteryx's Q4 results:

Figure 1. Alteryx Q4 results

Source: Alteryx investor relations

Alteryx generated revenues of $38.6 million in the quarter, up 55% y/y. This won out over analyst expectations of $35.9 million, or 44% y/y, by a substantial 11-point margin. Note also that this represents an acceleration over 52% y/y growth in Q2.

Also important to note is that the company increased deferred revenue balances in the quarter by $31.6 million (sequentially), putting its billings count for the quarter at $70.2 million (billings is the sum of sequential deferred revenue growth plus revenue in the quarter). It's easy for any company to show high revenue growth if it's recognizing backlog revenue without replacing it - but in Alteryx's case, it's closing deals and adding to its pipeline faster than the rate at which it's recognizing deferred revenues.

All the while, the company has also been making strides in improving efficiencies across all layers of its operational expenses, with R&D, sales and marketing, and general overhead costs all growing at a slower rate than revenue growth. As a result, GAAP operating losses have shrunk to -$1.9 million, a -6% margin, versus -$5.6 million (a -22% margin) in 4Q16.

The company also broke even on a pro forma EPS basis, with PF EPS of $0.02 beating analyst expectations of -$0.03.

That's also not to mention Alteryx's free cash flow results, which is one of the major drivers behind its valuation explosion:

Figure 2. Alteryx cash flow results

Source: Alteryx investor relations

OCF in Q4 was $12.5 million, up more than 4x from 4Q16, and netting out capex of -$1.4 million, the company also generated free cash flow of $11.1 million. This represents a huge 34% cash flow margin - and although this margin is slightly skewed by the fact that Q4 is generally the best-billing quarter for any IT software company, the main takeaway still stands: Alteryx, despite its small scale, is able to produce an FCF margin that towers over that of its peers. Even looking at the company's full-year FCF of $15.3 million and smoothing out the seasonality, Alteryx is still at an FCF margin of 12% for the full year - again, a margin that even seasoned and large-cap software companies strive for.

Guidance and key takeaways

For FY18, Alteryx is guiding to $176-179 million in revenues, indicating 35% y/y growth at the midpoint. There's more than enough reason to believe that this guidance is uber-conservative - without so much as a hint of revenue deceleration in Q4, as well as the billings strength to support continued quarterly revenue growth, it wouldn't be completely unfair to estimate that Alteryx can land at 45% y/y revenue growth in FY18, or $191 million in revenues.

Using Alteryx's "more realistic" growth estimates for the following year has a fairly significant impact on its valuation multiple. Assuming the 35% growth Alteryx is currently guiding to, its $30 share price indicates a 9x forward multiple; assuming 45% growth instead (which is more in line to its current trends), this multiple compresses down to 8.2x.

With a spotless track record of "beat-and-raise" quarters, as well as the secular tailwinds behind big data and software in general (Gartner, the leading industry analyst, is expecting investments in software by IT buyers to accelerate modestly in 2018), Alteryx is still one of the best long bets in the small-cap tech space. As much as investors may kick themselves for not buying more Alteryx in the low $20s during its correction (myself included), by this time next year, they'll be kicking themselves for not buying at $30. This is a company whose growth is backed by more than hype, but by tremendous growth and cash flows as well to support it.