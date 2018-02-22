In September, we wrote about an IT firm that, at $9 per share, was available for purchase at 6x earnings, pro forma for a transformational acquisition (link). At the time, our pro forma math relied on some high-level assumptions regarding acquired business. Since that time, we have received three important positive data points:

Our accretion math proved to be roughly correct. The InfoTrellis acquisition proved to be highly accretive to EPS. Specifically, as can be seen in company disclosed pro forma financials (8-k showing pro forma), 2016 PF EPS of $1.27 was more than double actual reported EPS, excluding the deal. The company's legacy business returned to growth in Q4 of 2017. Specifically, the company's non-acquired staffing business, which saw operating decline by 11% YoY through Q3, finally returned to organic growth in Q4. Q4's attractive operating income growth rate of 29% YoY in this segment brought full-year operating income growth to approximately flat for the year. In 2018, this business should return to more normal 5-7% industry level growth. US tax rates have come down significantly in recent months. Until now, the Mastech ( NYSE: MHH

Despite these three positive data points, which make us even more confident in our 2018 earnings outlook than we were back then, the stock has only rallied by ~20%, which in our view makes the investment even more attractive today than it was when we originally wrote about the name.

Historical and Projected Financials:

The above table depicts our best guess of what 2018 and 2019 will look like. Some things to note:

The company said that it expects its legacy IT staffing revenue to outgrow the market, which grows 5-7%, going forward. The company invested in its legacy IT staffing business over the last 18 months which depressed margins. The company has confirmed to us that going forward operating profit should outgrow revenue in this segment. The first signs of the legacy IT staffing segment returning to growth were seen in this past quarter - where operating profit grew 29% YoY (which we highlighted in green above), after declining significantly in 2016 and slightly for the full year 2017. Revenue contribution from the acquired InfoTrellis business grew 26% sequentially from Q3'17 to Q4'17. This growth can be broken down as follows:

While one quarter does not make a trend, and this business will be lumpy going forward, this 9% sequential organic growth rate would imply >36% annual growth in the business if sustained. We believe that the business should grow at a 20% rate on average over time.

Diligence Update on Acquired Business

The last point we want to make is that we have spoken to many industry contacts in the master data management space and have come to the conclusion that InfoTrellis is very well positioned to capture more than its fair share in an end market that is growing very rapidly. It sounds to us like the company had many suitors but chose to sell to MHH due to cultural and strategic fit.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MHH should generate >$1.50 per share of EPS in 2018. We believe the stock is worth $20+ in 12 months.

Catalysts

The company will meet with investors at the Sidoti conference on March 29th.

Q1 earnings will be the first quarter where the company's new lower tax rate is used in reported EPS.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.