Investors got a bit of a jolt a couple of weeks back, when for the first time in a very long while, the U.S. market experienced a steep decline that was both breathtakingly fast and relatively significant. The S&P 500 average dropped from an intra-day high of 2,872.87 on January 26 to an intra-day low of 2,532.69 on February 9--a peak-to-trough drop of 11.84% over a mere 10 trading days--before recovering to close the day at 2619.55.

Several catalysts have been cited for this sudden drop, not the least of which were several data points that suggested the onset of an inflationary environment, with resulting higher interest rates.

While the market has recovered a significant portion of that drop, it is not at all clear that we are out of the woods yet. For example, Goldman Sachs was out with a piece yesterday suggesting that the increasing U.S. debt poses fiscal dangers. This, of course, gives rise to concern for investors who hold bonds, or bond funds or ETFs, as a portion of their portfolio.

With that in mind, I found this tweet from my Twitter feed this morning very interesting.

From the graphic above, it can clearly be seen that the greatest rise in interest rates has come on the short end of the curve. Since bond prices move in an inverse fashion to yields, to what conclusion might that lead us? That, if we wish to get a little defensive with our portfolio, we might want to include some exposure to short-term bonds, as the dropping price for these may have already absorbed some of that downward movement. At the same time, we would certainly like to obtain at least a halfway-decent return.

Keep Calm and Buy This ETF

As it happens, I think I can help. My suggestion would be the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV). Let's take a closer look.

Particularly in this area of your portfolio, where your main goal is to generate income as opposed to spectacular capital gains, controlling your expenses is important. With a low expense ratio of .07%, BSV certainly is a worthy competitor.

BSV contains a mix of government and corporate bonds, with maturities of between 1 and 5 years. From its fact sheet, here is a little more color concerning the underlying index it tracks.

The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index includes U.S. Treasury and agency obligations, as well as investment-grade (rated Baa3 or above by Moody's) corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, all having maturities of 1 to 5 years.

From the Vanguard summary page, here is a more detailed breakdown of BSV's composition.

As two quick notes, it can be quickly seen the basic composition of the find is 63.3% government bonds, 36.7% corporate. In total, 87.6% of the bonds in the fund are rated A or better, with 12.4% having a rating of Baa, the lowest the fund will accept. On that same summary page, Vanguard offers another nice graphic to help you get a succinct visual of the "style" of this ETF.

As of 1/31/18, BSV held 2,521 bonds, with a yield to maturity of 2.43%. The fund's average duration is 2.7 years. In brief, that means that the price of the fund would be expected to decline by approximately 2.7% for every 1% increase in interest rates. With respect to the recent rise in short-term yields featured in the tweet above, here is the performance of BSV over the past year.

BSV data by YCharts

As can be seen, BSV has already absorbed a portion of the price hit due to the fact that short-term rates have experienced the greatest rise to this point.

Summary and Conclusion

Interest rates appear to be headed in an upwards direction. As it happens, the greatest effect to-date has been to short-term rates. As a result, the price of short-term bond ETFs such as BSV have absorbed a measure of decline.

If, therefore, an investor desires a measure of both defensive positioning for their portfolio, as well as a decent income stream, BSV may be a solid choice. Because the ETF contains a portion of corporate bonds, the income level it generates is a little higher than one would receive from simply Treasuries. With an average duration of 2.7 years, the ETF is perhaps pushing the long end of the "short term" envelope. If you are comfortable with this level of risk vs. reward, BSV may be deserving of your consideration.