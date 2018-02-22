Assessing Chances Of Success For Arena Pharmaceutical's Highly Anticipated Etrasimod P2 Results
by: Joseph Dedvukaj
Summary
Arena Pharmaceuticals will release Phase2 trial results for Etrasimod this quarter.
Etrasimod is a highly selective S1P receptor modulator that avoids the undesirable side effects seen in other S1P modulators.
Positive outcome in the upcoming Phase2 proof of concept trial for Etrasimod should lead to its approval for many indications.