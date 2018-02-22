Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Assessing Chances Of Success For Arena Pharmaceutical's Highly Anticipated Etrasimod P2 Results

by: Joseph Dedvukaj
Joseph Dedvukaj
Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals will release Phase2 trial results for Etrasimod this quarter.

Etrasimod is a highly selective S1P receptor modulator that avoids the undesirable side effects seen in other S1P modulators.

Positive outcome in the upcoming Phase2 proof of concept trial for Etrasimod should lead to its approval for many indications.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) will be releasing Phase 2 results for Etrasimod in ulcerative colitis this quarter and has Phase 2 trials in other indications underway as well. Etrasimod's anti-inflammatory action works by selectively