Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) published its fourth-quarter results and I must admit that the news is not good at all. The company, which has decimated its previous shareholders in restructuring, will have a very tough 2018. Let’s get straight to the news.

Starting with good news, the bright spot is the semi-sub Leiv Eiriksson, which continues to work for Lundin and will work until the second half of 2019 if all contract options are exercised by Lundin. I expect that the rig will be busy for more than one year. With Leiv Eiriksson the good news ends, and it’s time for bad news.

Ocean Rig Poseidon finished its contract with Statoil (STO) and will now be warm stacked. I wrote about the contract before and estimated that the dayrate was $116,000. The picture above shows a rate of $170,000 per day, but I’m sure of my previous math and I suspect that the number from Ocean Rig’s presentation includes mobilization fees. No follow-on work for Poseidon is a clear disappointment.

Also, Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos, two drillships working for Petrobras (PBR), are expected to be stacked at Las Palmas. This means that the company has no follow-on work and will have to find employment for those rigs.

Also, the company is in negotiations with Total (TOT) regarding the contract of Ocean Rig Skyros. Here’s what Ocean Rig had to say: “We are currently in discussions with Total E&P Angola Block 32 for the Ocean Rig Skyros contract to revise its commercial terms. These discussions may lead to no change to the contract, to a blend and extend arrangement or termination according to the termination for convenience provisions of the contract”.

Put simply, there’s a real risk that Ocean Rig will finish the year 2018 with only Leiv Eiriksson working. This will put material pressure on the company’s valuation as a working rig is worth significantly more than a stacked rig in the current market.

Judging by the short-term market reaction, investors and traders alike decided to ignore the bad news for Ocean Rig. With $773 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2017 and not debt maturities in upcoming years, the company is not financially pressed to find immediate employment for its rigs. However, it is highly likely that the new owners of the company (former creditors) will be searching for an opportunity to sell Ocean Rig to the highest bidder. Ocean Rig seems fairly valued right now but if its rigs stop working, the valuation will change.

Despite bad news it’s definitely not the time to short Ocean Rig. First, the company is still fairly valued and has some time to find employment for its warm-stacked rigs. Second, the company’s owners will most likely be trying to sell it. Finding a buyer will be ultra-difficult but rumors may emerge, pushing the share price up and squeezing the shorts. Third, there’s a lot of cash on the balance sheet following the restructuring, so there’ll be no bankruptcy concerns for many years ahead.

At the same time, I do not see enough positive catalysts that will take Ocean Rig to new highs. In fact, things are currently going in the wrong direction for the company. Ocean Rig must find new employment for at least one of the three rigs (Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Mykonos and Ocean Rig Poseidon) or its shares will face pressure from the market.

