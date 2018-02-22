Summary

Senior housing real estate has low barriers to entry; far from a protected asset class of commercial real estate.

The sector is also characterized by lessees with excessive leverage and poor rent coverage versus other REITs.

Why management continues to push into RIDEA assets, which ties REIT earnings to the results of the underlying property, is baffling to me.

Over the past five years, triple-net leases have vastly outperformed SHOP/RIDEA assets.

There is plenty more room for Ventas to fall if management execution continues on this path.