The management team at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) made news on February 20th when they announced plans to have the drugstore chain merge with Albertsons Companies, an investment of Cerberus Capital and Kimco Realty (KIM), among others. The multi-billion dollar transaction will create a major diversified player in the integrated food and drug space, and will create tremendous value for shareholders in Rite Aid, keeping all else the same.

A look at the transaction

According to Rite Aid's press release on the matter, upon completion of the merger, shareholders will have the right to one of two scenarios. The first is that they will be entitled to receive 1 share of Albertsons for every 10 shares of Rite Aid, plus a cash payment of $1.832 in cash. The second, if they prefer, is to opt for 1.079 shares of Albertsons for each share of Rite Aid. Given the drugstore chain's closing share price on February 20th of $2.20, this values each share of Albertsons at between $23.74 (no cash) and $23.83 (with cash). After the merger is completed, Albertsons will adopt the Rite Aid name.

*Taken from Rite Aid

The transaction has significant ramifications for shareholders of Rite Aid. As you can see in the image above, Rite Aid, at 2,569 locations, has the greater physical footprint from a store count perspective, but these units are concentrated across 19 states. Albertsons, however, has slightly fewer stores at 2,323, but these are spread across 35 states, plus the firm comes with 22 distribution centers compared to Rite Aid's 6.

*Taken from Rite Aid

The goal here, for both firms, is very different. Rite Aid will get a larger logistical chain that it can leverage to grow and keep costs down, while Albertsons will get to benefit from any clustering of resources that will help to save on costs on its end. Collectively, the combined entity will bring in sales of around $83 billion in 2018, around $61 billion of which will come from Albertsons. Following this move, as you can see in the image above, Rite Aid will be positioned as the number one integrated food and drug retailer on the west coast. On the east coast, it will hold a significant business as well, but the importance of its dominance on the west coast cannot be understated.

*Taken from Rite Aid

As you can see in the image above, there are a number of plans that the firms have in order to grow sales moving forward. Rite Aid's customers could benefit from Albertsons' grocery delivery business, but another attractive asset the company will bring is Plated, a competitor to Blue Apron (APRN) that Albertsons bought for $300 million last year. Once the transaction gets completed, the combined company will see around 67% of its revenue come from the grocery space, and only 19% will come from scripts. For investors in Rite Aid who have been worried about competition from Amazon (AMZN), this diversification should be welcomed.

*Taken from Rite Aid

Rite Aid's investors are getting a great deal

Generally speaking, I am skeptical of mergers and acquisitions because they tend to be overpriced on at least one side of the deal and because synergies rarely develop in full. At times, they don't develop at all. In the case of Rite Aid, though, I don't think any of this matters. As you can see in the image below, current forecasts call for Rite Aid's free cash flow this year to come out to around $400 million. At this price, shares, with the company valued at $2.35 billion as of the time of this writing, are going for a price/free cash flow multiple of 5.9.

*Taken from Rite Aid

The combined enterprise will largely consist of Albertsons' shareholders owning the firm, with Rite Aid's investors controlling between 28% and 29.6% of the consolidated equity. And yet, according to the forecasts, Rite Aid's $400 million in free cash flow represents just 21.1% of the $1.9 billion that should be generated from the two businesses. Because of this, the price/free cash flow multiple of Rite Aid, given its current share price, should come out to around 4.2. To put this in perspective, in order for Rite Aid to retain the same trading multiple as it had prior to the deal's announcement, the firm's share price would need to rise from $2.20 to $3.09, a gain of 40.5%.

*Taken from Rite Aid

In the image above, you can see that the management teams of both firms believe that the combined company will benefit from significant synergies. In total, the number thrown out has been $375 million pre-tax. In addition, management expects that sales of the firm should grow, just by combining, by $3.6 billion within three years. Seeing as how management's free cash flow figures exclude taxes (they define it as EBITDA minus capex), if we add the $375 million in cash flow to the deal and do the math, the multiple for Rite Aid's investors should drop even further to between 3.5 and 3.7. This implies, to keep the multiple flat, a trading price on the drugstore chain's stock of between $3.51 and $3.71. That translates into upside of between 59.5% and 68.6% compared to February 20th's closing price.

Without the synergies, the transaction looks attractive, but there is a fair probability that management will go a long way to see them realized. After all, back in 2015 Albertsons absorbed Safeway. At the time the transaction took place, the firm said that synergies would eventually grow to around $800 million. Now, for 2018, Albertsons' reported synergies for Safeway is estimated to be $823 million. If management can replicate this in Rite Aid, then the drugstore chain's shareholders could be even happier in the long run.

Takeaway

Rite Aid is making an excellent decision for its shareholders in my opinion. Yes, merging the company with Albertsons will lead to Rite Aid as we know it being controlled by Cerberus, Kimco, and other players, but the cash flow share investors will get is well worth it. As we saw with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), there is always the risk that the transaction may not be completed, but the chance of a regulatory overhang here is modest.