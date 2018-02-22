Image: Semi-submersible Ensco 8504. from MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive those severe headwinds that keep coming and coming.

A simple look at the Ensco's fleet status released yesterday is very telling and suggests that a mild recovery has been set in-motion recently. While not healthy, its positive effects on Ensco's fleet are visible.

As I expected, it took a few months before the offshore drilling industry began to benefit from a rise in oil prices, well above $60 per barrel. However, the impact is now translating to contract backlog finally.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The caveat lector is that the day rates and profit margin are meager to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical even two years ago.

So far, it seemed to work well for Transocean (RIG) that released its fleet status couple days ago (please read my article here) and Ensco yesterday.

Nevertheless, ESV is a very volatile stock and should be considered an excellent trading tool, due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5 for investors who own already an ESV holding, is an attractive strategy.

ESV data by YCharts

Fleet status and analysis

On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding eleven High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.

1. Drillships

2. Semi-Submersibles

3. Jackups

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 57 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain

Fleet Analysis as of October 19, 2017 (Including Atwood fleet):

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 3 2 0 1 - Total working rigs 44 (+2) 8 9 27 (2) Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 20 4 5 11 - Held for sale 1 0 1 0 - Total 68 (+2) 14 15 39 (2)

Graphs, Analysis:

I have estimated a backlog of $2.84 billion. However, the Ensco 140 and the Ensco 141 will be contracted for a multi-year contract soon, and I believe the backlog should go up significantly to about $3.1 billion.

Backlog for 2018 is about 1.3 billion. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.1 billion in contract backlog.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 53.4% of the Backlog.

Contract activity

It was a very busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$3.1 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract which are not indicated anymore. I have included two 3-years contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.

New Contracts and Extensions: Source: ESV fleet status.

1 - Floaters

• ENSCO 8504 awarded a five-well contract with Repsol offshore Vietnam that is expected to commence in April 2018

• ENSCO 8505 awarded a two-well contract with Deep Gulf Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which started in November 2017

• ENSCO 8503 awarded a two-well contract with Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which commenced in February 2018

• ENSCO 8503 awarded a one-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in April 2018

• ENSCO DS-12 contract with Kosmos Energy extended by one well, to be drilled offshore Suriname, with an estimated duration of 60 days

• ENSCO 8503 contract with Stone Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by two wells, with an expected total duration of 55 days

2 - Jackups

• ENSCO 104 awarded a 16-month contract with ADNOC offshore UAE, which commenced in February 2018

• ENSCO 107 awarded a five-well contract with Quadrant Energy offshore Australia that is expected to begin in May 2018

• ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 expected to commence work under multi-year contracts in the Middle East later this year

• ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well deal with Exxon Mobil in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which was completed in December 2017

• ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well contract with Renaissance in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which was completed in February 2018

• ENSCO 75 awarded a two-well contract with Energy XXI in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in February 2018

• ENSCO 87 awarded a contract for three P&A and two re-completion wells with Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in March 2018

• ENSCO 68 awarded a one-well contract with ANKOR Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in March 2018

• ENSCO 75 contract with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by approximately 90 days to a 120-day term that is expected to commence in April 2018

• ENSCO 122 contract with NAM in the North Sea extended by one well, with an estimated duration of three months

• ENSCO 121 contract with INEOS in the North Sea extended by one well, with an estimated duration of 75 days

• ENSCO 72 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by three months to March 2018

ENSCO 101 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by one month to February 2018

ENSCO 68 contract with Byron Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by one well, with an estimated duration of 35 days

ENSCO DPS-1 commenced a 12-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia during February 2018

ENSCO 106 commenced a five-year contract with BP offshore Indonesia during January 2018

ENSCO 102 commenced a 400-day contract with Arena in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico during November 2017

ENSCO 123 Ensco paid $207 million on 01/18/2018 to the shipyard an owed only $6 million payable at delivery on 1Q'19.

ATW fleet status has a little impact on the backlog. It was my primary concern about this acquisition. Ensco acquired 11 rigs from Atwood, but only four came with a contract.

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) Drillship Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) Semi-Submersible. Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) Semi-Submersible Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) Jack-up.

The total backlog attached to these four rigs is estimated at $203 million, which is a drop in the bucket.

Commentary and technical analysis

Ensco's February fleet status is very interesting in two viewpoints.

First, Ensco announced a few contracts in the floaters' segment which is encouraging and confirms what we observed with Transocean fleet status couple days ago. It is not a tremendous amount yet, but it is enough to call it a recovery in progress.

Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at an accelerated pace. I was especially interested in the potential multi-year contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 that will be announced probably with the 4Q'17 results.

I consider this two future contracts a milestone for the company's recovery. Assuming a 3-year contract at a day rate of $150k/d for both the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 it is a total backlog of $330 million.

Technical analysis (short-term).

ESV was forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern which ended with a negative breakout early February at around $5.50.

The First long-term support is about $4.75 (Buy flag), but if the support cannot hold, due to weakening oil prices, ESV can drop to $4.20 (Strong buy signal - double bottom). On the positive side, ESV resistance is about $5.70 (Sell flag). It is too early to search for the next pattern. The only constant element is the resistance at $5.50 and going up.

