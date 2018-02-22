Ensco's Fleet Status: In-Depth Analysis

  • Ensco released its fleet status on February 20, 2018. It was a busy FSR with some encouraging signs of a nascent recovery, especially in the jack-up segment.
  • the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 will be awarded a long-term contract in UAE.
  • ESV is a very volatile stock and should be considered an excellent trading tool, due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices.

Image: Semi-submersible Ensco 8504. from MarineTraffic

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive those severe headwinds that keep coming and coming.

A simple look at the Ensco's fleet status released yesterday is very telling and suggests that a mild recovery has been set in-motion recently. While not healthy, its positive effects on Ensco's fleet are visible.

As I expected, it took a few months before the offshore drilling industry began to benefit from a rise in oil prices, well above $60 per barrel. However, the impact is now translating to contract backlog finally.

ChartBrent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The caveat lector is that the day rates and profit margin are meager to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical even two years ago.

So far, it seemed to work well for Transocean (RIG) that released its fleet status couple days ago (please read my article here) and Ensco yesterday.

Nevertheless, ESV is a very volatile stock and should be considered an excellent trading tool, due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the oil prices, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $5 for investors who own already an ESV holding, is an attractive strategy.

ChartESV data by YCharts

On 6 October 2017, Ensco acquired Atwood Oceanics, Inc., adding eleven High-specification rigs to Ensco's fleet, now included in the table below.

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 8/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1y option
2

Ensco DS-6

2011

 10/12 2/18

485 +102amort.

Total: 587

[BP]

Egypt

2x1Y option
3

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12

4/18-12/18

Contract preps.

~170k 6-wells

[Total]

Ivory Coast

1y option
4

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 620+14 amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018

 1 Y option
5

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

Under construction

3/18

3/18 - 3/19

Total: 200~

South Korea

[Shell]

N/D

Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.

6 x 1y options
6

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)

8/2014

 10/12

5/18

N/D

The first option well is exercised in Suriname

[Kosmos/BP]

Mauritania/Senegal

 6 x 1-well priced options
7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19

$84 million due upon delivery.
8

Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)

 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20

$165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10

2/18 - 2/18 - 3/18 (30d)

4/18-4/18 (15d)

6/18 - 7/18 (30d)

 N/D (~95k?)

[Walter/Apache/Stone]

US GoM
2

Ensco 8504

2011

 8.5/10

4/18 - 10/18

 N/D

[Repsol]

Vietnam

 1 well option
3

Ensco 8505

2012

 8.5/10 5/18 (2 wells)

Not disclosed (~110k?)

[Deep Gulf Energy]

U.S. GOM

 2x1 well option
4

Ensco 6001

2000

 5.7 6/18

284

+20 amort.

Total: 304

[Petrobras]

Brazil
5

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
6

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

7/18

204 + 9

Total: 213

 [Mellitha] Mediterranee
7

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia
8

Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)

2012

 10

8/19

Contract preparation

12-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

3-month and 6-month options
9

Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey)

2011

 8.2 5/18-6/18

N/D

1-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

1

Ensco 141

2016

 340/400

Contract Preparations

Multi-year contract

 UAE
2

Ensco 140

2016

 340/400

Contract Preparations

Multi-year contract

 UAE
3

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'19

 Singapore Milestone payment of $207 million in 01/18/18 with remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
4

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

6/18

100

[NAM]

NZ

 + Various options
5

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

6/18

95~

[INEOS]

UK

+4 x 1 well option
6

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
7

Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)

2013

 400'

8/18

95~

[Mumbadala Petroleum]

Thailand

Plus two 4-month priced options
8

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

9/20

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
9

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

3/18

3/18-4/18

Mid 4/18-7/18

8/18-7/19

Standby 20

Inspection

172+13 for mobilization.

Day Rate unknown

[Chevron]

Angola
10

Ensco 106

2005

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

12/22

90?

[BP]

Indonesia

 +13x1well opt
11

Ensco 104

2002-2011

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

5/19

N/D

[ADNOC]

UAE
12

Ensco 102

2002

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18

90~

[Arena]

Gulf of Mexico

 + 90-d option
13

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

2/18

74

[ENGIE]

NZ

 + Various priced options
14

Ensco 100

1987 2009

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

8/18

185

[Premier oil]

U.K.

 Plus four three wells options
15

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19-2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
16

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19 - 2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
17

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK
18

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
19

Ensco 87

 Water Depth Max: 250'

3/18 - 7/18

N/D

3 P&A and two re-completion wells

[Fieldwood]

US GoM
20 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
21

Ensco 80

1978 2011

 Water Depth Max: 225'

4/18

72

[Repsol/Sinopec]

U.K.

 Plus one 100-day option
22

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

12/18

 127

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
23

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

2/18 - 4/18 (2 wells)

4/18 - 8/18 120 days + 90 days option

45

[Energy XXI - Talos]

US GoM
24

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

3/18

67

[ENGIE]

NZ

Plus priced options for up to 7 wells
25 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400'

3/18 (3-wells)

3/18 - 4/18 (1-well)

55~

[Byron Energy/ANKOR Energy]

US GoM

 1-well option
26

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

Late 2/18-Late 5/18

12/18

Zero rate

50

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.
27

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(80d) 1Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

57

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard. Spain
3 Ensco DS-9 2015 Available Singapore
4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain
5 Ensco 5005 1982/1997 Preservation stacked Singapore
6 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
9 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
Jackups
1 Ensco 81 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
2 Ensco 82 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
3 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK
4 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK
5 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore
6

Ensco 107

 2006 Available Singapore
7

Ensco 108

 2007 Available Singapore
8

Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)

 2008 Cold Stacked Malta
9

Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)

 2003 Cold Stacked Malta
10

Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines
11

Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain

Fleet Analysis as of October 19, 2017 (Including Atwood fleet):

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 3 2 0 1 -
Total working rigs 44 (+2) 8 9 27 (2)
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 20

4

 5 11 -
Held for sale 1 0 1 0 -
Total 68 (+2) 14 15 39 (2)

Graphs, Analysis:

I have estimated a backlog of $2.84 billion. However, the Ensco 140 and the Ensco 141 will be contracted for a multi-year contract soon, and I believe the backlog should go up significantly to about $3.1 billion.

Backlog for 2018 is about 1.3 billion. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $1.1 billion in contract backlog.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 53.4% of the Backlog.

Contract activity

It was a very busy Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated is now around ~$3.1 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rate and duration of the contract which are not indicated anymore. I have included two 3-years contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 as well.

New Contracts and Extensions: Source: ESV fleet status.

1 - Floaters

• ENSCO 8504 awarded a five-well contract with Repsol offshore Vietnam that is expected to commence in April 2018

• ENSCO 8505 awarded a two-well contract with Deep Gulf Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which started in November 2017

• ENSCO 8503 awarded a two-well contract with Walter Oil & Gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which commenced in February 2018

• ENSCO 8503 awarded a one-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in April 2018

• ENSCO DS-12 contract with Kosmos Energy extended by one well, to be drilled offshore Suriname, with an estimated duration of 60 days

• ENSCO 8503 contract with Stone Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by two wells, with an expected total duration of 55 days

2 - Jackups

• ENSCO 104 awarded a 16-month contract with ADNOC offshore UAE, which commenced in February 2018

• ENSCO 107 awarded a five-well contract with Quadrant Energy offshore Australia that is expected to begin in May 2018

• ENSCO 140 and ENSCO 141 expected to commence work under multi-year contracts in the Middle East later this year

• ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well deal with Exxon Mobil in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which was completed in December 2017

• ENSCO 75 awarded a one-well contract with Renaissance in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which was completed in February 2018

• ENSCO 75 awarded a two-well contract with Energy XXI in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to commence in February 2018

• ENSCO 87 awarded a contract for three P&A and two re-completion wells with Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in March 2018

• ENSCO 68 awarded a one-well contract with ANKOR Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that is expected to begin in March 2018

• ENSCO 75 contract with Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by approximately 90 days to a 120-day term that is expected to commence in April 2018

• ENSCO 122 contract with NAM in the North Sea extended by one well, with an estimated duration of three months

• ENSCO 121 contract with INEOS in the North Sea extended by one well, with an estimated duration of 75 days

• ENSCO 72 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by three months to March 2018

  • ENSCO 101 contract with ENGIE in the North Sea extended by one month to February 2018
  • ENSCO 68 contract with Byron Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico extended by one well, with an estimated duration of 35 days
  • ENSCO DPS-1 commenced a 12-well contract with Woodside offshore Australia during February 2018
  • ENSCO 106 commenced a five-year contract with BP offshore Indonesia during January 2018
  • ENSCO 102 commenced a 400-day contract with Arena in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico during November 2017
  • ENSCO 123 Ensco paid $207 million on 01/18/2018 to the shipyard an owed only $6 million payable at delivery on 1Q'19.

ATW fleet status has a little impact on the backlog. It was my primary concern about this acquisition. Ensco acquired 11 rigs from Atwood, but only four came with a contract.

  1. Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) Drillship
  2. Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) Semi-Submersible.
  3. Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) Semi-Submersible
  4. Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) Jack-up.

The total backlog attached to these four rigs is estimated at $203 million, which is a drop in the bucket.

Commentary and technical analysis

Ensco's February fleet status is very interesting in two viewpoints.

First, Ensco announced a few contracts in the floaters' segment which is encouraging and confirms what we observed with Transocean fleet status couple days ago. It is not a tremendous amount yet, but it is enough to call it a recovery in progress.

Second, Ensco is contracting its jack-ups at an accelerated pace. I was especially interested in the potential multi-year contracts for the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 that will be announced probably with the 4Q'17 results.

I consider this two future contracts a milestone for the company's recovery. Assuming a 3-year contract at a day rate of $150k/d for both the Ensco 140 and Ensco 141 it is a total backlog of $330 million.

Technical analysis (short-term).

ESV was forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern which ended with a negative breakout early February at around $5.50.

The First long-term support is about $4.75 (Buy flag), but if the support cannot hold, due to weakening oil prices, ESV can drop to $4.20 (Strong buy signal - double bottom). On the positive side, ESV resistance is about $5.70 (Sell flag). It is too early to search for the next pattern. The only constant element is the resistance at $5.50 and going up.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on ESV and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade the stock often.

