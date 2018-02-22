Acadia: Will Nuplazid Become More Than A One-Trick Pony?
by: Kenneth Pittman
Summary
Acadia has one product to market and their pipeline solely consists of other indications for that product.
It is difficult to justify the current Acadia valuation based on Parkison's Disease psychosis alone.
Any one of three other potential indications helps justify the current valuation and gives reason for potential stock growth.
Nuplazid's Background and Current Indication
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is a biotech with one currently approved product, Nuplazid. Nuplazid is approved for Parkinson's Disease psychosis. Psychosis includes hallucinations (can be visual, auditory, olfactory, or