I've had my frustrations with LendingClub (NASDAQ: LC) for a long time - as I noted in a prior article, I had a portion of my portfolio in LendingClub Notes that have returned 9-% this year due to excessive charge-offs - but after catching up on the company's Q4 earnings, I continue to believe that equity investors will have better luck than Note investors in the coming year. Put another way, I still believe LendingClub is finding a bottom in the high $3s and is well positioned to snap back strong. Bulls have been punished severely on this name with little respite (hence the title of this article), with shares falling -10% YTD (and -34% in the past twelve months), but given how amplified LendingClub's pummeling has been, investors buying at this bottom could be in for a nice rebound.

There are a couple of business narratives to support a more bullish outlook for LendingClub, putting aside the raw numbers and guidance for a moment. The company has committed to investing its own principal into its loans, putting its interests in-line with Note investors (whereas before, many including myself griped that LendingClub was issuing as many loans as possible to pick up fees without any regard to the underlying credit quality). This has potentially driven the resurgence in LendingClub's originations, which are the underlying driver behind its revenue growth and profits. LendingClub has always been more dependent on the supply side of the loan market (aka, investors, especially large institutional ones) rather than demand (borrowers), so the more LendingClub can do to convince big investors back onto its platform, the more it can continue to revive originations. It certainly helps that the company's newer loan vintages are performing much better than the 2014/2015 class which investors got stung on, though we'll see if the credit quality can hold as time goes by.

The company's recent push into innovative securitization for its loans also expands the addressable market for investors. And let's not forget that interest rates are going up, with 10-year U.S. Treasury rates hitting levels not seen in years, as reported by the WSJ. If LendingClub's rates follow suit in rising higher, it can attract even more investors to spur originations growth. The demand side (borrowers) doesn't seem to be fazed by higher rates, as consumer debt continues to notch new highs.

All these are factors that, I suspect, were left out of the story when investors sold off LendingClub shares after Q4. It's pretty shortsighted to zero in on LendingClub's Q1 guidance being below estimates when the entire year's guidance was maintained and still holds up against Wall Street's expectations. The way I see it, LendingClub is just giving itself breathing room in Q1 to outperform, rather than pointing to a drop-off in the business. All things said, LendingClub is still one of the largest online lenders there is, and it has garnered quite a decent reputation for quality, with the exit of former CEO Rene Laplanche now well into the rearview mirror.

Valuation

Before diving into LendingClub's results, let's take a peek at its valuation post-selloff to establish that the company is, in fact, cheap.

LendingClub has 415 million shares outstanding at a post-selloff price of $3.74 per share - that indicates a market cap of $1.55 billion. Netting out $402 million of balance sheet cash, LendingClub's enterprise value is actually just $1.15 billion.

Relative to the company's full-year guidance of $680-$705 million in revenues and $75-$90 million in Adj. EBITDA (both roughly in-line with consensus at the midpoints), LendingClub currently trades at a valuation of:

1.66x EV/FY18 revenues

13.94x EV/FY18 Adj. EBITDA

These aren't just reasonable multiples, they're bargain multiples - and cheaper than where the stock was at last quarter.

No doubt, there is certainly risk involved here. LendingClub's history of stumbles doesn't exactly make it a candidate for Company of the Year, and there are plenty of investors (both in the stock and in Notes) who are frustrated with the company. But at this price, LendingClub has a lot more wiggle room on the way up than on the way down. Put another way, at less than $4 a share, the risk-reward spectrum tilts heavily in favor of the bull.

Q4 recap

Here's a look at LendingClub's key results for the fourth quarter:

Figure 1. LendingClub Q4 results Source: LendingClub investor relations

The first and most important point to pick up on, of course, is the 23% y/y growth in originations to $2.43 billion. This is roughly on track with the 24% y/y growth in originations that the company saw in Q3, reinforcing the narrative that originations are once again on the rise after a rocky start to the year. For the full FY17, LendingClub's $8.98 billion in originations is still up only 4% y/y.

Even though LendingClub has a portion of its capital invested in Notes now (and thus, generates interest revenues), the lion's share of LendingClub's business still derives from origination and servicing fees. With the company exiting Q4 at a strong run rate for originations growth, the outlook for FY18 looks bright. If LendingClub was able to drive 14% y/y revenue growth in FY17 on the back of just 4% y/y originations growth, it should in theory be able to drive more than the 20% y/y revenue growth it has guided to (based on its $680-$705 million rage) if its originations rate holds above 20% for FY18. Revenue has historically seen a magnified correlation to originations growth in previous quarters.

And another note on originations growth - LendingClub has seen success in using its structured securitizations to drive originations, making it less dependent on banks as a funding source. See the company's originations growth and funding mix below, noting that the recent growth in originations is highly correlated to LendingClub-driven securitization which will continue into FY18:

Figure 2. LendingClub originations mix Source: LendingClub earnings materials

One note on fee-based incomes: LendingClub also announced along with its earnings release that it would be taking on a new third-party loan servicing platform. This means it will be sharing its servicing fees with these new partners, but management believes the move to be accretive to cost efficiencies and will drive higher EBITDA margins.

Revenue was a disappointment in the quarter - LendingClub grew its top line only 20% y/y to $156.5 million, missing analyst expectations for $258.0 million - but again, the continued strong pace of originations growth is probably the better metric to focus on given it has more long-term impacts for servicing fees and interest than a single quarter's revenue.

Note also the improvement in Adjusted EBITDA to $19.0 million in the quarter (a 12% EBITDA margin), up from a small loss last year. Ditto for the full year FY17. And lest you think Adjusted EBITDA is not a "real" earnings measure, LendingClub's calculation is fairly standard - using the bread-and-butter definition of EBITDA and adding back stock comp.

Key takeaways: LendingClub is not a falling knife

There's plenty of fear surrounding LendingClub right now, and a lot of it is for good reason. But for the reasons outlined above - primarily originations growth - I don't believe LendingClub to be a falling knife; rather, I think the stock is setting itself up for a recovery as it uses this quarter to reset expectations with investors and outperform in 2018. This is a somewhat uncorrelated data point, but I've also noted that the losses in my portfolio of Notes have begun to taper off and stabilize - whereas a few quarters ago, I'd see huge swaths of notes getting charged off at once. As the loan portfolio stabilizes, I believe the business and the stock will too.

The other key thing to remember is that there is a bottom floor to LendingClub's valuation as one of the only platforms of its kind to operate at scale. Though it has seen its share of controversies, the space is it's in - online, customer-drive, nonbank lending - is a hot one to be in. Even Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), which once turned its nose down on commercial banking activity, set up its Marcus arm in part to compete against LendingClub and take home its share of the profits in the space. There's a long-held adage that Goldman can smell where the money is from miles away - and if Goldman believes as much in the space to water down its brand with a personal-lending arm, then LendingClub must at least have something right.

Once the dust settles from the Q4 fallout, it will be a good time to pick up LendingClub shares.