After a panic sell-off on February 20th in reaction to the FDA approval of Osmotica Pharmaceutical’s extended release amantadine (brand name Osmolex ER), Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) recovered sharply in the next trading session. We recently initiated coverage on ADMS with a $73 price target (full report available to our subscribers) driven primarily by the potential of Gocovri (extended release amantadine) in the approved indication (levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease patients) and a potential approval in walking impairment in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients. The question is whether Osmolex poses a threat to Gocovri. In our opinion, this is a non-event for Adamas.

Osmolex Label

That the sell-off post Osmolex approval was an overreaction is validated by the labeling of the newly approved extended release amantadine. Osmolex is approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. Gocovri on the other hand, as of now, remains the ONLY approved drug for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia or LID in Parkinson’s disease patients.

Some might argue that Osmolex could be prescribed off-label by physicians because of potentially lower price compared to Gocovri (list price $28,500). That would have been the case had Osmolex had any efficacy data in LID. Osmotica did initiate a trial in Parkinson’s disease patients in 2014 with LID (NCT02153632) but the study was terminated in 2016. In the absence of any efficacy data on Osmolex, we doubt physicians would prescribe Osmolex off label for LID.

Patent Issue

A press release from Adamas earlier this week noted that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and Vertical Pharmaceuticals filed an action in Delaware federal court requesting a declaratory judgment that Osmolex ER does not infringe on certain of Adamas’ patents. It must be noted that the complaint does not allege patent infringement against Adamas with regards to Gocovri. It is essentially a defensive step from Osmotica to protect Osmolex from any patent infringement suit from Adamas in the future. We expect more information on this issue during Admas’ Q4 conference call after market close on February 22nd.

Maintaining Our Price Target

We are maintaining our price target for Adamas at $73 because we do not see any threat to the commercial potential of Gocovri post the approval of Osmolex. As we noted, it is unlikely that there will be any off label use of Osmolex in LID given there is no efficacy data. Even in the worse-case scenario, where there is some off label use, we do not see this as having any impact on Adamas’ valuation. Our valuation assumes a peak market share of just 30% for Gocovri in LID, which is conservative considering there is no other approved treatment in this indication.

We believe that the sell-off on Tuesday has created an excellent opportunity to enter Adamas. The implied upside from current levels based on our price target is now more than 160%.