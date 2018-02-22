Good news continues to stack up for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), with the company's partner AbbVie (ABBV) announcing on Wednesday that its first of two Phase III studies of elagolix in uterine fibroids met all of its efficacy endpoints. This continues a pretty good run of success with Neurocrine's late-stage pipeline and brings another potential multi-billion-dollar drug that much closer to approval and commercialization.

While there are still more steps to go through with elagolix in uterine fibroids (namely, full results from both studies, including safety data), the similarities between the Phase III and Phase II results thus far would suggest that there's not much reason for worry (then again "surprises" are by their nature not expected…). Approval of elagolix in 2019 or 2020 would bring another important revenue generator to market for Neurocrine and this incremental step does modestly boost my fair value.

A Partial Success In Uterine Fibroids

AbbVie did not report all that much data on Wednesday morning (hence, I call it a partial success), but what it reported was encouraging. In the ELARIS UF-I study, more than 68% of women met the primary endpoint of menstrual blood loss (or MBL) of less than 80mL and a 50% reduction in MBL at month six from the baseline. With a placebo response rate of just under 9%, elagolix achieved its primary endpoint with a strong p-value (p<0.001), and AbbVie reported similar statistical significance for all of the secondary efficacy endpoints.

AbbVie did not provide safety data, other than to say they were similar to Phase II data. Based upon that, I would assume a serious adverse event rate somewhere in the mid-single-digits and bone mineral density loss somewhere in the 0.5% to 1.5% depending upon the area measured. Likewise, I would expect relatively low discontinuation rates - which I believe is an under-appreciated tolerability/patient satisfaction marker, given that many doctors report high discontinuation rates for Lupron (one of the more commonly-used pharmaceutical interventions).

AbbVie will be presenting data from both Phase III studies later this year (at the ASRM meeting in October), and though the company has elagolix-only arms as comparators, the intention is only to file for elagolix with add-back hormone therapy. This add-back therapy mitigates the more severe side effects of elagolix (namely, menopause-like symptoms, including bone mineral density losses) and though it does also impact efficacy, it's not a large impact and most women receiving the combination get adequate efficacy (as seen in the top-line efficacy results).

I expect AbbVie to file a sNDA for elagolix in uterine fibroids in 2019, with approval perhaps around mid-year. That said, AbbVie has been very methodical with this program and a somewhat slower filing/approval timeline wouldn't be a great shock to me.

The Opportunity

I believe uterine fibroids are an under-treated condition that adversely impacts the quality of life of literally millions of women. While some women can manage symptoms with OTC pain medication and/or birth control pills, others turn to options like Lupron and in the most extreme cases, hysterectomy is an option. There are roughly 250,000 hysterectomies a year with uterine fibroids as the primary reason for the surgery, and while Lupron can be effective, the time to onset of efficacy isn't ideal and the side effect profile is not very pleasant for many women.

Based on the medical literature available, I believe there are about 5 million women with "medically relevant" uterine fibroids, and I expect about half of those to end up as potential elagolix patients (a number over 3 million at my estimated time of peak revenue). My base case per-patient revenue estimate is around $5,000, but given that Lupron can cost over $1,200/month, there could well be upside to that figure. The reason I'm not assuming a higher ASP at this point is due to the availability of much lower-priced generic versions of Lupron that sell for around $200 to $250 a month and the likelihood that payors will push back on pricing on the basis of generic Lupron (even though elagolix has a faster onset and lower/better side effects).

Elagolix is going to have competition, including a similar drug called relugolix from Myovant Sciences (MYOV). Relugolix is about a year or so behind elagolix, but the efficacy numbers have looked broadly similar (though comparing across trials, particularly those with different endpoints is always tricky), and I believe relugolix will be a viable competitor. I'd also note the prospect of competition from Allergan's (AGN) drug Esmya - a different type of drug altogether (a selective progesterone receptor modulator) that avoids the hypoestrogenic side effects of elagolix and relugolix. While the efficacy data on Esmya have been good, the EMA recently put out a warning on the drug due to the possibility of severe liver toxicity. This could ultimately be a big deal, but at this point, I'm still assuming that Esmya will be a strong competitor in the field.

All told, between options like Lupron (generic or otherwise) and competing drugs, I'm only expecting elagolix to get around a mid-teens percentage of its total addressable market. That's still enough to drive around $2.5 billion in peak revenue (of which Neurocrine will get about 20%, excluding milestones), and there could definitely be upside to both pricing and patient penetration once the drug is on the market.

The Bottom Line

With the positive top-line data on elagolix in uterine fibroids, I'm boosting my approval/commercialization odds to 80% and that lifts my fair value estimate by about $4/share to over $95. Between upside to my modeling assumptions, the successful ongoing launch of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia and more potential good news from the pipeline (including Ingrezza in Tourette's and a new compound for congenital adrenal hyperplasia), I still see worthwhile upside from Neurocrine and I still think this is a biotech worth owning.