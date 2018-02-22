VF Corporation Returns To Fair Value Thanks To Friday's Correction
by: Accelerating Dividends
Summary
VF Corporation was hammered last Friday after the company narrowly missed estimates. After running up 64.74% in 9 months, has the recent drop returned the company to fair value?
I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.
Using several valuation models, I find that VF Corporation’s stock price is undervalued and provide my average fair value estimate of $75.57.
Look out below! That might have been what some investors were thinking if they were watching VF Corporation (VFC) last Friday. Although the company missed its EPS estimate by 1 cent and revenue