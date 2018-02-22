Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tanvir Abid, CFA, as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Pro. Click here to find out more »

Has oil already made its high for 2018? We tend to think so. The renewed rally in oil that began in mid-2017 followed through in January. This was fuelled by the deficit situation in the oil market and the fact that global inventories were budging from their highs. Since July 2017, Brent and WTI posted cumulative surges at 47% and 44% respectively. Brent made high at USD 70.5 on January 24 and WTI reached a peak at USD 66.1 on January 26. However, since then oil has lost steam with Brent and WTI down approximately 7.5% and 6.4% from their 2018 highs. Partly, this is to blame on the brief correction in global markets. Nonetheless, predominantly this is on the back of supply concerns once again coming in the limelight and upgrade in US production estimates.

In our view, this situation caps the upside potential in crude oil because as the year progresses the declining trend in global inventories is expected to come to a gradual halt. Having said this, based on our analysis, we see oil remaining steady with limited downside risks in the medium-term. This is because OPEC retains the ability to mitigate excess supply and balance the market, at least in the current year. In all, we do not see oil making new highs for 2018.

Oil market rebalancing was seen during the second half of 2017

Oil market fundamentals undoubtedly improved during 2017, particularly in the second half. The market was in a clear deficit position and global inventories had visibly started to taper-off. As per EIA, during 2017, the oil market remained in an average deficit of 0.52 mb/d. Demand (crude & liquids) stood at 98.5 mb/d outstripping supply at almost 98 mb/d (chart 1). From June onwards, OECD inventories declined - both on an absolute basis and versus their five-year average (chart 2).

Chart 1 - World Liquid Fuels Production & Consumption Balance (mln b/d)

Source: Based on Figure 32, EIA STEO – Chart gallery for Feb 2018

Chart 2 - OECD Commercial Inventory (mln bbls)

Source: Based on Table 3a, EIA STEO – Feb 2018

Supply to exceed demand from 2Q18 onward

EIA is projecting oil supply to exceed demand from 2Q18 onward. Overall during 2018, global demand (crude & liquids) is estimated to soar by 1.7 mln b/d. This is to be higher than the approximately 1.5 mln b/d growth during 2017 (chart 4). Demand growth is to be mainly driven by higher expected consumption in the US. Supply growth (crude & liquids) during 2018 is expected to be over 2 mln b/d. This is to outpace the nearly 1 mln b/d production growth in 2017.

Chart 3 - World Liquid Fuels Production & Consumption Balance (mln b/d)

Source: Based on Figure 32, EIA STEO – Chart gallery for Feb 2018

Chart 4 - World liquid fuels consumption (mln bbls)

Source: Based on Figure 6, EIA STEO – Chart gallery for Feb 2018

As depicted in chart 3, after remaining in deficit till 1Q18, EIA estimates the oil market turn into a net surplus beyond that. During 2Q18, EIA expects supply to outstrip demand by 0.56 mln b/d. Similarly, 3Q and 4Q surplus is projected at 0.24 mln b/d and 0.52 mln b/d respectively. It should come as no surprise that the upsurge in global supply is expected to mainly come from the US.

Upside risks to US shale oil production

In its February report, compared to January, EIA has revised upwards its 2018 US crude oil production forecast by 0.32 mln b/d (3.1%) to 10.59 mln b/d. This is to be 1.26 mln b/d higher than the 2017 average supply at 9.33 mln b/d. Similarly, in February vs January, OPEC has raised its total US crude oil production forecast by 0.15 mln b/d (1.5%) to 10.24 mln b/d. More significantly, EIA has raised the 2018 production forecast for Lower 48 States - excl GOM (proxy for shale) by 0.34 mln b/d to 8.42 mln b/d. At the same time, OPEC has elevated shale oil production forecast for 2018 by 0.18 mln b/d to 5.60 mln b/d. While there has been an upward adjustment in shale and overall US crude oil production estimates, particularly by EIA. Nonetheless, like the past, there are still serious upside risks to US shale production estimates. Historically, energy agencies have always underestimated the output growth of shale oil output and overestimated the decline. This can be illustrated in two ways:

Firstly, a look at comparative estimates of US shale oil production estimates for 2018 reveal stark inconsistencies (chart 5). As talked about, the February EIA STEO has significantly increased estimates and projects 2018 average shale production (lower 48 States – excl GOM) to grow by 1.24 mln b/d. However, OPEC’s latest oil market report still expects tight crude production during 2018 to be YoY higher by just 0.93 mln b/d. The EIA drilling productivity report (released February 12) implies shale oil production during 2018 to be higher by 1.37 mln b/d (averaging at 7.14 mln b/d compared to the 2017 average at 5.77 mln b/d). The report indicates that the total monthly projected production growth of all shale plays in February 2018 is 109,307 b/d. Applying this growth rate from March onwards gives us a production level of 7.74 mln b/d for December 2018 – thereby resulting in 7.14 mln b/d average shale oil production for 2018. Thus there is moderate to significant variance between the estimates.

Chart 5 – Comparative US shale oil production estimates

Annual output – avg. mln b/d EIA STEO Lower 48 States - excl GOM OPEC Tight crude Implied by EIA DPR All shale plays 2017 7.18 4.67 5.77 2018 8.42 5.60 7.14 Change 1.24 0.93 1.37

Secondly, and more importantly, the growth pace of shale oil production can significantly pick-up. In other words, the net monthly growth rate in the coming months can be sharply higher than the February levels. Two factors highlight this beautifully:

((i)) The recovery in US horizontal rigs has not kept pace with the price increase of crude oil. In January 2015 when WTI was at USD 48, the rig count was at 1369. Now at a WTI level of around 62, the rig count significantly lags at just approximately 820 (chart 6). An upturn in rigs in tandem with the oil price level can result in faster shale oil production growth. ((ii)) Shale productivity shows a major improvement compared to the January 2015 levels. This is exhibited by the higher production per rig and is consistent across all major plays though with different degrees of variance (chart 7). Higher rigs along with better productivity can raise monthly growth rates to the highs at around 125,000 to 150,000 b/d. These were the monthly rates that US shale had actually achieved during 2014 and early ’15.

Chart 6 – US shale rigs vs oil prices Chart 7 – Production per rig Source: EIA DPR, Bloomberg Source: EIA DPR

On the basis, in our view, this means that there is significant risk of additional upgrades in US shale production estimates by rating agencies in the coming months.

Chart 8 – Call on OPEC

Estimates (mb/d) 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 Actual OPEC production 32.50 32.45 OPEC crude production for market balance OPEC 31.66 32.12 33.72 33.90 32.86 EIA 32.79 31.73 32.33 32.07 32.23

OPEC can still play a balancing role, at least this year

We remind that from 2Q18, the oil market is projected to show a small surplus, averaging at approximately 0.4 mb/d. At the same time, it is important to understand that the magnitude of this excess supply is expected to be much less compared to the peak 2015 glut at almost 1.5 mb/d. Consequently, as we progress through the year, OECD inventory is expected to recede at a slower pace versus its 5-year average. Similarly, the decline rate of US commercial inventory is projected to considerably decelerate throughout 2018.

We compare (see chart 8) OPEC’s recent production with the 2018 call on OPEC crude (i.e. the anticipated production level for market balance - estimates by EIA and OPEC itself). This reveals that the call on OPEC crude for 2018 ranges between 32.2-32.9 mln b/d. This is in line with its average production during 4Q17 and overall 2017. We believe that OPEC will be in a position to keep the market in balance during 2018. This is because higher global demand growth will partially absorb the surge in non-OPEC (read US) supply. And while the oil market is estimated to be in a surplus, albeit only slightly. Therefore, if the situation warrants, OPEC will need to lower its production only marginally during 2018. This seems more plausible compared to the expectation of a sizeable cut by OPEC, which is not needed. Thus, oil prices seem to be delicately poised. While we do not see oil making new highs for 2018, there is downside protection contingent on minor tweaks or adjustments in OPEC’s production level during the year.

