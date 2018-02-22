ETF Analysis

The Third ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio

|
About: Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO), Includes: GNR, IEFA, SCHM, VOO, VT, VWO
by: Simply Investing
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Simply Investing
Portfolio strategy, commodities
Summary

Creating a core portfolio of ETFs is a quick and simple way to manage your investments and provides a higher expected return for a given level of volatility.

This article reviews Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF the third ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.

VTWO is a good ETF for the US small-cap portion of an investor’s core portfolio of ETFs.

Why create a core portfolio of ETFs

The author recently posted the article A Core Portfolio of ETFs - For Everyone on Seeking Alpha's blog post. That article described the advantages of investing in a