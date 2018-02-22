The Third ETF To Buy For Your Core Portfolio
Summary
Creating a core portfolio of ETFs is a quick and simple way to manage your investments and provides a higher expected return for a given level of volatility.
This article reviews Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF the third ETF an investor should consider for their core portfolio of ETFs.
VTWO is a good ETF for the US small-cap portion of an investor’s core portfolio of ETFs.
Why create a core portfolio of ETFs
The author recently posted the article A Core Portfolio of ETFs - For Everyone on Seeking Alpha's blog post. That article described the advantages of investing in a