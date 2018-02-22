Dividend Ideas | Basic Materials

By How Much Will Exxon Mobil Raise Its Dividend?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
by: Aristofanis Papadatos
Summary

XOM has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years and is expected to announce its next dividend hike in April.

After two consecutive years of poor cash flows, its annual free cash flows slightly exceeded its annual shareholder distributions last year.

However, the oil major has failed to grow its output for years despite the promises of its management.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a dividend aristocrat, which has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Thanks to this exceptional record, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its reliable and