The Path Through The House Of Correction Continues

When you were young, people tell you, correct you, and then forgive you. When you become an adult, and engage in the financial markets, there is often correction, but there is never forgiveness. - The Wizard

We are oscillating. Not so much fun, but there you are. We are getting tossed about by the convergence of three major economic forces that are all vigorously pushing us in markedly different directions. As a consequence, we are getting bumped about, like it or not. The markets have become unstable, as a result of this, in my opinion, and forgiveness is not a virtue that is on the table.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) traded in a 451 point range. This is a variation, in one day, of 7.8%. Say hello to volatility, once again. Many will blame it on the Fed's minutes, but those same minutes sparked an initial rally that got crushed as we neared the close.

Some will say "profit taking," and others will point at a more thorough reading of the Fed's comments, while others will accuse the rise in yields, as being the culprit. All too short-sighted, in my view, and all indicators, and not the underlying reasons or causes for our current corrective process. We are caught, in my opinion, in a Tectonic shift of three divergent forces that are pressing on the markets and the conjuncture is causing havoc.

First, there is the central bank "Pixie Dust" money that is blowing about in the wind. There are still $7.7 trillion in negative yielding bonds fluffing about, according to Bloomberg data, because of it, and there is approximately $21.7 trillion in this manufactured from nothing money, that is still growing in size, and will be about $24 trillion by September of this year, in my estimation. This is a "Free Cash Flow" that is larger than any economy on Earth and it has been the main driver of equities and yields for the past decade.

Quantitative Easing has produced "Quantitative Escalation" in the stock markets and in bond prices. It also produced a major compression in risk assets so that finding value became a hard-won pursuit. Now, as the Fed has flatlined, and as the ECB has nodded towards ending their program in September, many are wondering how they will get on without the use of the "Pixie Dust." The financial markets became addicted, in my view, and now we are in the withdrawal phase. It is an opioid problem.

We became hooked on the "Pixie Dust" and now the central bankers are cutting off the supply. The drug dealers giveth and the drug dealers are now taking it away. Such naughty boys and girls!

Next, we have the Trump Administration trying their best to grow the economy. Look about and you will see that almost all of the major rule changes and regulation cuts are tied to the strategy of attaining growth. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill is also a big step in this direction and one consequence of it is to free up capital for corporations and individuals alike. This will cause generally lower P/E multiples, higher revenues and larger profits, in my opinion, that can then be used for everything from hiring, to upgrades in plant and equipment, to more stock buybacks, and increased dividend payouts.

One troubling aspect of all of this is the increase in the national debt and the increasing borrowing by the Treasury. This is a cause of some of the rise in interest rates as I said, in MarketWatch on January 29, that a 3.00% ten-year Treasury was on the horizon. Not far now, in my view, to this line marked in the financial sand.

Then we have the Fed that is cutting back on their assets, admittedly in a miniscule fashion, but what they are doing, that is meaningful, is continuing the dialogue, and speculation, about raising rates. The main issues here are, "How far and how fast?" The Fed's strategy, it should be noted, is in direct opposition to the government's strategy as higher interest rates, higher borrowing costs, are no friend to attaining economic growth.

There you have it, less "Pixie Dust," lower taxes to promote economic growth, and our central bank raising interest rates. Three forces battling for control and it is just a question of what is focused on at any given point in time. The financial markets are caught in the turbulence of the tailwinds and "The Path through the House of Correction" is the result.

It is odd, in a way, as the Fed is the central bank of the United States and yet they are promulgating a game plan that is in direct contradiction to the desires of the American government. One could rationally argue that this isn't "independence" but the actions of an unruly child that is fighting the desires of its parent. At what point, I wonder, might Congress become agitated and curtail the very "independence" that the Federal Reserve Board clings to like a God-given gift.

Stand by, the answer may be forthcoming.