Arista Networks Is A Buy Again
About: Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
by: Mehdi Zare CFA
Summary
Arista Networks experienced a sharp up/down trend over the last few days.
Such movements are usual for ANET and happened a handful number of times since its IPO.
ANET is undervalued based on my fundamental analysis.
Low Guidance for Q1 is business as usual for ANET.
I started covering Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) back in September 2017 with a buy rating at $180 with a target price of $215 (Arista Networks: A Buy For Long-Term Investors). Since