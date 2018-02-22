Arista Networks Is A Buy Again

Long Ideas | Tech 

by: Mehdi Zare CFA
Summary

Arista Networks experienced a sharp up/down trend over the last few days.

Such movements are usual for ANET and happened a handful number of times since its IPO.

ANET is undervalued based on my fundamental analysis.

Low Guidance for Q1 is business as usual for ANET.

I started covering Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) back in September 2017 with a buy rating at $180 with a target price of $215 (Arista Networks: A Buy For Long-Term Investors). Since