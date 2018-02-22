Eurostoxx 50 Daily: Lower Values After Disappointing PMI Data

Only Real Estate and Energy sectors increased, while other sectors were in a red zone, especially utilities.

European stock markets finished lower Wednesday due to disappointing Eurozone PMI data. European indexes followed losses on the US markets. The strong correlation between European and US markets is observed last month when volatility increased. Eurostoxx 50 decreased by 0.3% on Wednesday. All the sectors declined except Real Estate and Energy.

Figure 1. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day change by sector

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 2. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day best performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change DB Equity Deutsche Bank AG Germany Financials 1.4% OTCPK:EADSY Equity Airbus SE France Industrials 0.7% OTCPK:ESLOY Equity Essilor International France Health Care 0.7% OTCPK:ENGQF Equity Engie SA France Utilities 0.7% OTCPK:LVMUY Equity LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton France Consumer Discretionary 0.7%

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 3. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day worst performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change OTCPK:IBDSF Equity Iberdrola SA Spain Utilities -4.1% OTCPK:VIVHY Equity Vivendi SA France Consumer Discretionary -1.7% OTC:ELPSF Equity Enel SpA Italy Utilities -1.5% OTCPK:IDEXY Equity Industria de Diseno Textil SA Spain Consumer Discretionary -1.1% OTCQX:ADDYY Equity adidas AG Germany Consumer Discretionary -1.1%

Source: Bloomberg

Airbus

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney said it has found a solution to the issues that had caused delays in supplying engines to European planemaker Airbus, grounding some A320neo jets. Some A320neo deliveries were stopped after problems took place in January.

Our view: The news is positive for Airbus because the deliveries of A320 neo could start earlier than expected. Last week, Airbus CEO said the deliveries should resume in April, but Pratt said it will restart engine deliveries in early March.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank will probably announce IPO of its asset management subsidiary, DWS. Bank's board still needs to agree to the official announcement. According to market rumors, the Bank is planning to offer 25 percent of existing DWS shares for an expected 1.5 billion -2 billion euros. The listing of DWS on the Frankfurt stock exchange would take place in March.

DWS had €702bn of assets under management at the end of December, ranking it third among Europe's largest listed asset managers.

Our view: DB wants to enhance its asset management unit. The listing is consistent with the bank's strategy introduced in 2017. It will enable the unit to use its shares to fund acquisitions. Moreover, the IPO execution could ensure investors that DB's management has a commitment to implement the previously announced strategy. The stocks reacted positively and DB among top performing stocks for several days.

Iberdrola

Iberdrola CEO warns of potential collapses in the renewable energy sector due to end of the era of cheap money. The main reason is that sector is highly leveraged and cheap money "has been one of the main triggers of price inflation of costs in renewable energy projects.

The company also announced significant investments in its new 5-year plan. The investments amount to EUR 32bn which is 14% higher than investments in a previous 5-year plan. The shares of the company have been falling since January 2018, when Spanish authorities tried to lower the price of regulated electricity in Spain.

Our view: Higher investments are not positive for the company when the company is at risk of lower regulated prices. There should be some clarity to ensure investors to become bullish on the stock.

Economy

German and French February's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was down on January data. German PMI slipped to a 3-month low, while French PMI reached a 4-month low. The actual values were lower than expectations.

The German Composite PMI slowed in February, including both manufacturing and service components. One of the reasons is the strength of the euro because new export orders significantly growth was the least market in 12 months. However, a positive factor is that private sector employment improved.

The French Composite PMI was lower in February. The slowdown can be explained by softer growth in output and new orders. However, the private sector remains strong. The rate of employment growth increased in February.

The Eurozone Composite PMI also slowed in February. But the Eurozone Composite PMI fell by less than the German and French indices. It indicates that southern European countries demonstrated growth. Both manufacturing and service components were lower in February. Overall, composite new orders fell to a five-month low in February, primarily in the manufacturing sector. Employment growth fell to low values in the manufacturing sector.

January February Actual Actual Consensus France 59.6 57.8 59.4 Germany 59.0 57.4 58.5 Eurozone 58.8 57.5 58.5

Source: Bloomberg

In our view, February's PMI data do not seem to indicate some fundamental changes in the European economy. It is likely some temporary slowdown after strong growth in January. Overall, the business confidence remains high in Europe despite recent volatility on financial markets. The PMI's job components in France and Germany are also in a good shape. The only concern is an increase in average prices charged for goods and services that may have contributed to the PMI's slowdown in February.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.