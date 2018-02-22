Harbin/CITIC Positioned To Make A Fortune With Their GNC Holdings Investment

Summary

Last night, per Reuters, GNC has 81% early consents, as of the early deadline of February 16th. 90% is required.

I highlight publicly traded Health & Happiness (ticker:1112) based out of Hong Kong. H&H owns Swisse, Australia's largest VMHS market.

On a back-of-the-envelope basis, in FY 2017, it appears that GNC China's business was about 45% to 50% of Swisse China.