MiMedx: Do The Numbers Support Channel Stuffing Accusations?

Summary

Shorts have attacked MDXG mercilessly with claims that the company is channel stuffing.

MDXG's DSO have fallen over the past several quarters.

MDXG has recorded a greater cash flow from operations than net income for the first nine months of 2017, the opposite of what you expect to see during channel stuffing.

The claims of channel stuffing look rather dubious looking strictly at the numbers.

SG&A numbers appear to be high.