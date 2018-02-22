Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NYSE:MMP) bought out its general partner during the Great Recession and hasn't been burdened by hefty incentive distribution rights payment since. This enabled Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. to take that cash and plow it back into the business while steadily growing its distribution to its unitholders. From the end of 2009 to the end of 2017, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.'s distribution has grown from $1.42/unit on an annualized basis up to $3.68/unit (as of Q4 2017). A well covered 5.5% yield supported by a high quality midstream asset base is worth taking a closer look at.

What is Magellan Midstream

There are three core parts of Magellan Midstream's asset base: its marine terminal division supporting rising US energy/petrochemical exports, its crude oil division that caters to the Permian, Eagle Ford, other plays, and its refined products division that transports and stores refined products across America. Magellan's two biggest growth engines will be expanding its marine terminal footprint along the Gulf Coast and catering to surging Permian oil production through additional pipeline investments.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. starts off 2018 with 100 million barrels of storage capacity (continuously growing), five marine terminals (more on the way), a condensate splitter (option to double capacity through a new splitter nearby) and over 13,000 miles of pipelines (also growing constantly).

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Financial overview

If you were to ask a group of midstream investors what are the first few things they would check out when searching through the financials of master limited partnership, I bet distributable cash flow, distribution coverage ratio, and yield would be the top three picks. Different midstream firms have different ways of calculating distributable cash flow, for instance some firms include proceeds from asset sales which Magellan does not.

Magellan Midstream derives its adjusted EBITDA figure from its net income generation plus non-cash charges plus interest expenses. Some other considerations include...

1. Factors out gains and losses on divestments

2. Factors out changes in the market value of its hedges, unless the hedged product is sold that quarter, then the impact of the hedges is reflected in its DCF and adjusted EBITDA figure

3. Still includes equity-based incentive compensation due to that being a non-cash charge (but note that a growing unit count over time makes its total distribution payments larger)

4. Other factors are considered, but they tend to be marginal

With its adjusted EBITDA figure, Magellan then subtracts interest expenses and sustaining capex to get its distributable cash flow. In theory, the DCF is the amount of cash left over that can be distributed back to investors, but that comes with a lot of caveats that I won't dive into in this piece.

Magellan generated $1.021 billion in DCF last year, up from $947.5 million in 2016. On an adjusted EBITDA basis, Magellan's cash flow generation climbed from $1.213 billion in 2016 to $1.303 billion in 2017. Management is guiding for Magellan's adjusted EBITDA and DCF to climb to $1.355 billion and $1.05 billion, respectively, this year.

During 2017, the MLP had an average quarterly distribution coverage ratio of ~1.20x and management plans to boost Magellan Midstream's distribution by 5-8% this year while maintaining a similar coverage ratio (on annual basis its coverage ratio was ~1.27x, but payouts are steadily increased throughout the year). The firm paid out $803.2 million in distributions in 2017, indicating Magellan retained around $220 million to cover a portion of its growth-related capital expenditures (not captured in given DCF and coverage ratios).

On a net income basis, Magellan's bottom line grew from $802.8 million in 2016 to $869.6 million in 2017, and guidance calls for that to grow to $915 million this year.

The company has also been doing a solid job keeping a lid on maintenance capex. Generally, as a midstream company expands its asset base its sustaining capex rises proportionally. In 2016, the company spent $103.5 million on maintenance capex which fell to $91.2 million last year. Management forecasts that will fall further to $90 million this year, all while its DCF grows modestly.

Growth in the works

As things stand now, Magellan plans to spend $900 million on growth capex this year which will drop down to $375 million in 2019. The sharp increase in its 2018 capex versus the $540 million it spent on growth capex in 2017 is related primarily to the expansion of its marine terminal and crude oil pipeline divisions. This should result in a larger increase in Magellan's income and cash flow generation during the 2019-2021 period versus expected 2018 levels.

Here are some key projects to keep in mind:

1) Expansion of the BridgeTex Pipeline's capacity to 440,000 bpd by Q1 2019, after boosting transportation capacity by 100,000 bpd in 2017 to 400,000 bpd. The system routes oil produced in the Permian Basin to refineries along the Gulf Coast.

2) A 135-mile long refined products pipeline is being built from Magellan's East Houston terminal to Hearne, Texas, which will be completed by mid-2019.

3) The first phase of the Pasedena, Texas, marine terminal is set to come online by early-2019. The second phase is due to be operational by 2020. This will see a new terminal created with two docks and five million barrels of storage capacity as part of a 50/50 JV with Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Future expansions could see capacity doubled and then some.

4) 2017 saw the first phase of the Seabrook JV, a 50/50 JV between Magellan and LBC Tank Terminals, come online which added 700,000 barrels of storage capacity and a new dock to its asset base on a gross basis. 2018 will see the second phase come online by the middle of the year, which will add 1.7 million barrels of storage capacity as the marine terminal is connected to Magellan's Houston Crude Oil Distribution System. Phase 3 would see another dock added to the terminal along with an additional 3 million barrels of storage capacity and additional pipeline connection investments.

5) After completing various pipeline connections, the fifth dock at the Galena Park Terminal in Texas is expected to come online by the end of 2018, which will also add 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity to the marine terminal.

6) Various Permian expansions, including an expansion at its Longhorn Pipeline network by building a 60-mile oil pipeline in the Delaware Basin that will be connected to that system. Magellan is also moving forward with a new pipeline that would cater to both Permian and Eagle Ford production with an initial 350,000 bpd of oil transportation capacity. The project envisions upgrading and extending other parts of Magellan's pipeline network as well.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

7) Possible expansion of its Double Eagle Pipeline, a 50/50 JV with Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), which could also see another condensate splitter built next to its existing facility at Corpus Christi, Texas.

8) Other refined product expansions as new pipelines are built to expand its existing network.

Final thoughts

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is a very interesting midstream company that effectively is a play on rising domestic refined product consumption, roaring crude production at the Permian Basin with Eagle Ford upside, and rising US exports of oil/refined products/petrochemicals that are set to keep growing at a very healthy clip into the 2020s. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.'s expected 2018 growth rate seems a tad conservative and ultimately will come down to timing effects stemming from the completion of projects currently under construction and how fast it can ramp up capacity at its new facilities. By 2019, growth should return at a brisk pace while growth capex rolls off, enabling Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. to distribute more DCF to its investors.