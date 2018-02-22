Canwel: Are The Yield And Growth Too Good To Be True?
Summary
Canwel is growing quickly with dilutive acquisitions.
Earnings have not grown or declined, per share, with the last 2 acquisitions.
A new acquisition may lead to 10-15% income growth per existing share.
The long-term potential for earnings and share-price appreciation is great, the current yield makes it worth the wait.
Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd.
Canwel (OTC:CWXZF) is a high-dividend, very low volume, small cap Canadian stock with very little financial coverage (most recently on Seeking Alpha: Double Dividend Stocks) . The