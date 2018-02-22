Are you looking to invest in the auto industry despite the slowdown in vehicle sales? Perhaps you are interested in a juicy dividend, or maybe you are looking for capital appreciation. If you are looking for the latter, I have a proposition for you.

I believe that General Motors (NYSE:GM) has the potential of creating value for shareholders. In this article, I am discussing GM's performance according to the January 2018 sales report. In brief, GM has outperformed the domestic automakers, and it has sold more light trucks than Ford (F). No evidence suggests that this trend will reverse in the foreseeable future.

US Vehicle Sales in January 2018

Before I discuss GM's sales report, it is essential to consider the U.S. vehicle sales in January. In the U.S., total vehicle sales amounted 17.51 million units on a SAAR basis, down 1% from January 2017. The primary culprit was the 13% decline in auto sales YOY. On the other hand, light truck sales increased by 5%.

Given that GM is a U.S. manufacturer, we should compare its performance against domestic automakers. In January 2018, domestic auto sales declined by 11%, and domestic light truck sales increased by 3.2%, Figure 1 and Figure 2. We will use these numbers to evaluate GM's performance against its peers.

Figure 1.

Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from the Bureau of Economic Analysis

Figure 2.

Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from the Bureau of Economic Analysis

GM's car sales are down YOY

GM's car sales were disappointing, and the company underperformed the market. For instance, the Chevy Cruze experienced a dramatic 45% decline in sales YOY to 10,858 units. Similarly, sales for the Impala model dropped by 47% to 3,150 units. The Malibu fared better because its sales only decreased by 9.8%. In comparison, Ford did not fare any better. For instance, sales for the Ford Fusion and the Ford Focus dropped by 33% and 31% respectively.

However, GM outpaced Ford in the light truck segment

Nonetheless, GM outperformed in the light truck market against its rivals regarding sales growth and vehicles sold. Ford sold more F-series than the GM Silverado and Sierra combined last month. However, if you include the GM Colorado model, which had an outstanding monthly sales growth, GM outsold more light trucks than Ford.

As I mentioned before, domestic light truck sales increased by 3.2%. Ford's F-series sales increased by 1.6% to 58,937 units YOY. Meanwhile, sales for the GM Silverado increased by 14.5% to 40,716 units. Additionally, the Colorado model also saw an increase in sales by 25% to 8,011 units. On the downside, the GMC Sierra model saw declining sales by 18.3%. However, even with the decrease in sales from the Sierra model, GM sold more pick-up trucks than Ford in January. What is more is that since July 2017, GM has outpaced Ford in pick-up truck sales, Figure 3 and Figure 4.

The key message that I want you to think about is that GM sales are growing at a much faster rate than its major competitor. This trend has been in effect over the past six months, and there is no evidence that the trend will reverse. Therefore, GM is the winner, and you must invest in the winners.

Nonetheless, I do not expect that Ford will remain a laggard forever, and I am sure, or at least I hope, that Ford's management will come up with a strategy to fight back. Perhaps Ford plans to address the high competition by introducing the new Ford Ranger model in 2019. If you decide to invest in GM, pay attention to the reception of the Ford Ranger because it may be a direct competitor with GM Colorado.

Figure 3.

Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from GM and Ford monthly sales report

Figure 4.

Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from GM and Ford monthly sales report

Tesla will not be a competitor in the light truck segment

Tesla (TSLA) is planning on entering the pick-up market. Although I love what the company does, and I would like to have a Tesla X one day, I do not believe that the company is steering in the right direction right now. Tesla reminds me of a phrase that my mom used to say "El que mucho abarca, poco aprieta." You may know it as "Jack of all trades, master of none." Tesla is trying to disrupt the luxury sedan, SUV, low-price sedan, and light truck markets. I believe that Tesla should focus on increasing the output of the Model 3 before embarking on a new adventure. Therefore, if you invest in GM, you should not worry about Tesla entering the light truck market as I believe that it will not make a dent in GM's sales.

Analysts' expectation

Analysts are expecting GM to generate higher earnings in the next year compared to the last 12 months evidenced by the lower forward P/E ratio compared with the P/E ratio. On the other hand, analysts believe that Ford will generate lower earnings on a trailing-twelve-month basis, Figure 5 and Figure 6.

Figure 5.

Source: YCharts

Figure 6.

Source: YCharts

One risk of investing in GM

You must pay attention to interest rates. Lately, interest rates have been increasing at a rapid pace. This could cause consumers to delay purchases of new vehicles or even prompt consumers to buy semi-used vehicles. Also, rising interest rates increase the probability of default for new auto loans.

In brief

GM's car sales were poor compared to its competitors. However, the light truck segment was in high demand, and sales grew at a faster pace compared to Ford. Moreover, analysts expect higher earnings next year. One of the risks associated with investing in GM is the rising interest rates. Therefore, keep an eye on them. Overall, I believe that GM is a buy.