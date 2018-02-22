Hartstreet: Post-Pullback Play
About: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV)
by: Michael Filloon
Summary
CDEV has almost doubled oil production per location over the time frames surveyed.
Its acreage is in some of the best in the country, and we think its Lea County acreage has significant upside.
Although some think valuations are still high after the pullback, we think it provides an opportunity to start or add to positions.
We continue to cover US E&P well design improvements and its effects on oil production. Stimulation has been the key, as we see production per foot increase. Induced fractures are now focused near the well