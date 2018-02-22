Long Ideas | Consumer  | Australia

Will AusCann Group Become A Global Player In The Cannabis Sector?

|
About: AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (ACNNF)
by: Gary Bourgeault
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Gary Bourgeault
Long only, research analyst, portfolio strategy, media
Summary

Implications of Australia giving the go ahead to export medical marijuana.

AusCann Group only Australian cannabis producer with all licenses approved.

Why requirement to meet domestic demand first isn't an issue for AusCann.

Source: stock photo

With the announcement by Australian authorities that producers in the country would be allowed to export cannabis, AusCann Group (OTCPK:ACNNF) got an immediate boost in its share price, with investors