Will AusCann Group Become A Global Player In The Cannabis Sector?
by: Gary Bourgeault
Summary
Implications of Australia giving the go ahead to export medical marijuana.
AusCann Group only Australian cannabis producer with all licenses approved.
Why requirement to meet domestic demand first isn't an issue for AusCann.
With the announcement by Australian authorities that producers in the country would be allowed to export cannabis, AusCann Group (OTCPK:ACNNF) got an immediate boost in its share price, with investors