Lexington Realty Trust: This 8.8%-Yielding REIT Is Now Officially In The Bargain Bin
About: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Lexington Realty Trust is a "Buy" on the drop.
Shares appear to have bottomed out, are no longer oversold.
The drop is a good opportunity to buy a commercial property REIT with solid dividend coverage stats at a bargain basement price.
Shares are priced at ~8.1x run-rate AFFO and at an 8.8 percent yield.
Lexington Realty Trust's (LXP) shares have slumped precipitously since December. However, I think the bottom is now in, and income investors with a risk appetite may want to consider the commercial property REIT