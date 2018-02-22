REITs

Lexington Realty Trust: This 8.8%-Yielding REIT Is Now Officially In The Bargain Bin

About: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
by: Achilles Research
Achilles Research
Long/short equity, special situations
Summary

Lexington Realty Trust is a "Buy" on the drop.

Shares appear to have bottomed out, are no longer oversold.

The drop is a good opportunity to buy a commercial property REIT with solid dividend coverage stats at a bargain basement price.

Shares are priced at ~8.1x run-rate AFFO and at an 8.8 percent yield.

Lexington Realty Trust's (LXP) shares have slumped precipitously since December. However, I think the bottom is now in, and income investors with a risk appetite may want to consider the commercial property REIT