by: Alessandro Pasetti
Summary

GE stock is getting closer to my fair value estimate of $12.5.

There is risk in my estimates.

Persistent weakness in its share price could lure opportunistic financiers.

I think Warren Buffett could be interested at over $14 a share.

How did I end up there? Read on.

The stock of General Electric (NYSE:GE) is swiftly getting closer to my fair value estimate of $12.5, and I stick to that price target based on its fundamentals, trading multiples and consolidated liabilities.