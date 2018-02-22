GE: The Current Price Is Right For Warren Buffett
About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Alessandro Pasetti
Summary
GE stock is getting closer to my fair value estimate of $12.5.
There is risk in my estimates.
Persistent weakness in its share price could lure opportunistic financiers.
I think Warren Buffett could be interested at over $14 a share.
How did I end up there? Read on.
The stock of General Electric (NYSE:GE) is swiftly getting closer to my fair value estimate of $12.5, and I stick to that price target based on its fundamentals, trading multiples and consolidated liabilities.